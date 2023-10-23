Kerala vs Sikkim Match Prediction

KER

99%

Chance of Winning

SIK

1%

Parimatch

1.00
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1xbet

1.004
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Megapari

1.004
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Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR

T20

Bandra Kurla Complex

Kerala and Sikkim lock horns in match 82 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Monday, 23rd October 2023. The match is slated to be played at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai and the scheduled start time is 11:00 am local time.

Facts:

  • Vishnu Vinod has scored 310 runs in the last 10 T20 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
  • Rohan Kunnummal has scored 236 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.
  • Vinod Kumar has picked up eight wickets in the last five T20 matches.
  • Ashish Thapa has 185 scored 170 runs in the last 10 T20 matches.

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Kerala vs Sikkim Chance of Winning

Kerala continued their dominance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After opting to bat first against Chandigarh, Kerala started positively scoring runs at a fast pace. Rohan Kannummal (30 runs in 24 balls) and Varun Nayyar (47 runs in 27 balls) added 70 runs for the first wicket in 7.4 overs. Vishnu Vinod (42 runs in 23 balls) and Sanju Samson (52 runs in 32 balls) capitalised on the start and powered Kerala to a huge score (193/4). The Kerala bowling unit then backed their batsman and were successful in restricting Chandigarh to 186/6 and won the match by seven runs. Basil Thampi (2/40) and Vinod Kumar (2/41) played a key role in defending the total.

Sikkim lost their last match against Assam by a huge margin (100 runs). After being asked to bowl first on an two paced surface, Sikkim bowlers bowled were not up to the mark and were inconsistent with their line and lengths. Assam batters capitalised and posted a huge total on the board (217/5). Sikkim batsman' shad a daunting task on their hand and they failed to chase down the target and were bowled out for 117 runs in 19.1 overs.

  • Kerala’s chance of winning: 99%
  • Sikkim’s chance of winning: 1%

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Kerala vs Sikkim Betting Tips

Vishnu Vinod has been at his best with the bat in the tournament and has scored over 30 runs in all the four matches played in the tournament. We believe he is the best batsman to bet on to score over 30 runs against Sikkim.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Sikkim to win

13.00
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Kerala to win

1.004
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Sikkim to win

21.00
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Kerala vs Sikkim Toss Prediction

The surface at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai is a balanced track that assists both the batsman and bowlers. Fast bowlers can extract some swing early in the innings and as the game progresses it gets better to bat on. In the last five T20 matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at this venue the team batting first won two matches, while the team batting second won three matches and the average 1st innings score is 166 runs. Based on the recent outcomes we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai on Monday, 23rd October is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 58% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 14 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Kerala Players List

Rohan Kunnummal, Vishnu Vinod, Sa ju Samson, Salman Nizar, Shreyas Gopal, Basil Thampi, Abdul Basith, Vinod Kumar, KM Asif, Vaisakh Chandran, Varun Nayanar, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sijomon Joseph, Pathirikattu Midhun.

Kerala Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Rohan Kunnummal

Batsman

Vishnu Vinod

Batsman

Sanju Samson

Wicket Keeper

Salman Nizar

All-rounder

Shreyas Gopal

All-rounder

Basil Thampi

Bowler

Abdul Basith

All-rounder

Vinod Kumar

Bowler

KM Asif

Bowler

Vaisakh Chandran

Bowler

Jalaj Saxena

Bowler

Kerala Recent Form

Kerala won the last four matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and are positioned at the top of the table in Group B

Sikkim Players List

Pankaj Rawat, Jyoti Bind, Ashish Thapa (wk), Nilesh Lamichaney (c), Sumit Singh, Pranesh Chettri, Lee Yong Lepcha, Palzor Tamang, Ankur Malik, Jeetendra Sharma, Mohammad Saptulla, Shankar Praad, Sabin Chettri, Kishan Karki

Sikkim Predicted Playing XI

Players Name

Role

Pankaj Rawat

Batsman

Jyoti Bind

Batsman

Ashish Thapa

Wicket Keeper

Nilesh Lamichaney

Batsman

Sumit Singh

All-rounder

Pranesh Chettri

All-rounder

Lee Yong Lepcha

All-rounder

Palzor Tamang

Bowler

Ankur Malik

Bowler

Jeetendra Sharma

Bowler

Mohammad Saptulla

Bowler

Sikkim Recent Form

Sikkim lost the last four matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy and are positioned at the bottom of the table in Group B.

Kerala vs Sikkim Head to Head Record

Kerala and Sikkim never played a match against one another in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and this will be the first encounter for both the teams in the T20 tournament.

Kerala vs Sikkim Betting Odds

Kerala to win an opening Partnership

Kerala on average scored 27 runs for the opening wicket in the last three T20 matches, on the flip side Sikkim are averaging eight runs for the first wicket in the last three matches. Based on the recent forms of the openers of both teams, we predict Kerala to win an opening Partnership.

Kerala vs Sikkim

T20

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

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Kerala

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1.00
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1.004
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Sikkim

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21.00
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Kerala vs Sikkim Top Batters

Vishnu Vinod to be the top batter for Kerala

Vishnu Vinod scored 42 runs in the last match against Chandigarh and was the second-best batter for Kerala. He has been in good touch in recent times and he is the top run-scorer (227 runs) for Kerala in the 2023 season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Vishnu Vinod has scored 310 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. Considering his recent form, we predict Vishnu Vinod to produce a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Kerala against Sikkim.

Sumit Singh to be the top batter for Sikkim

Sumit Singh scored 32 runs in 31 balls in the last match against Assam and was the top batter for Sikkim. After struggling to score runs in the first two matches, Sumit Singh has returned to form which is a great sign for his team moving forward in the tournament. We predict Sumit Singh to score a match-winning knock and be the top batter for Sikkim against Kerala.

Assam vs Sikkim Top Bowlers

Shreyas Gopal to be the top bowler for Assam

Shreyas Gopal was sensational with the ball in the last game against Chandigarh finishing with match figures of 1/31. Gopal is very effective in the middle overs and he bowls wicket to wicket with accuracy. He has picked up seven wickets in four matches played in the tournament. The 30-year-old leggie will be up against an out-of-form batting lineup. Considering his form with the ball, we predict Shreyas Gopal to be the top bowler for Kerala against Sikkim.

Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim

Sumit Singh's economy was on the higher side in the last match against Assam but managed to pick up one wicket. He is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament for Sikkim (4 wickets in 3 matches at an economy of 9.65). In the last 10 T20 matches, he has bagged eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. We predict Sumit Singh to be the top bowler for Sikkim against Kerala.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Kerala

It is the clash of the table toppers (Kerala) of Group B against the bottom placed team (Sikkim) of the group. Kerala are undefeated in the tournament, while Sikkim are winless in the competition. Based on the recent form, Kerala are the favourites to win the match and our final prediction is Kerala to win the match and continue their good run in the tournament.
  • Kerala to win the match @ 1.00 (Parimatch)
  • Sikkim to win the match @ 13.00 (Parimatch)
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