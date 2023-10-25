MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction MAP 17 % Chance of Winning TAMI 83 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.144 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh will take on Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group E match at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Wednesday, October 25. The match is scheduled to start from 4:30 PM IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Tamil Nadu are full of match-winners and therefore the favourites to beat Madhya Pradesh in their upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Tamil Nadu are currently fourth in the Group E points table. They have won two of their four matches and lost one game.

On the other hand, Madhya Pradesh are behind them at fifth. They have managed to win just one of their two games. They lost against Delhi and Karnataka before beating a weaker opponent in Tripura.

Tamil Nadu have the likes of Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Shahrukh Khan, Sai Kishore, Kuldeep Sen and Varun Chakravarthy featuring for them and the lineup would be too hot to handle for Madhya Pradesh for sure.

Tamil Nadu were unfortunately bundled out for 67 in their last match against Delhi and they would be raring to prove that one poor outing does not make them a bad team. MP themselves were restricted to 115/9 in their first match and bundled out for 76 in their second game against MP.

Madhya Pradesh Chances of winning - 17%

Tamil Nadu Chances of winning - 83%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

We had predicted that Rajat Patidar would be aiming for some good runs against Tripura and the same happened. He scored 47 runs off 26 balls before getting run out. He has returned after a long injury lay off and the knock would give him confidence. Overall, he has scored 1522 runs in 48 T20 matches at an average of 36.23 and a strike rate of 147.91.

Vijay Shankar can emerge as a major X-factor for his side. The 32-year-old hasn't bowled in the tournament so far but impressed with the bat in one of his two outings so far. In the match against UP, the Gujarat Titans (GT) star scored 42 off 35 while batting first. A high-scoring can be expected again from him. He has scored 2078 runs in 132 T20 matches at an average of 26.30.

Match Prediction Best Odds Madhya Pradesh to win 5.00 Bet on 1xBet Tamil Nadu to win 1.20 Bet on Parimatch Madhya Pradesh to win 5.70 Bet on Dafabet

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, Tamil Nadu elected to field first but Delhi won the match by 124 runs. In the second-last match, Tripura elected to field first but UP won by 68 runs. Nagaland elected to field first in the third-last match and also lost. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first again.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Dehradun on Wednesday. With a humidity level of 51 percent the temperature will hover around 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 10 km/h.

Madhya Pradesh List

Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Sagar Solanki, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (Wk), Rakesh Thakur (Wk), Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain

Madhya Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Rajat Patidar Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Shubham Sharma (Cap) All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Ajay Rohera (wk) WK-Batter Avesh Khan All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Rahul Batham Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh lost their opening two matches before beating Tripura by 37 runs in their last match. Their first match against Nagaland was abandoned due to rain.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Ajitesh Guruswamy (wk), Hari Nishanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar (c), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Sen, Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, N Jagadeesan, M Mohammed

Tamil Nadu Playing XI

Hari Nishanth Batter Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan Ajitesh Guruswamy Wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Baba Aparajith All-Batter Washington Sundar (c) Batter Shahrukh Khan All-rounder Sanjay Yadav All-rounder Sai Kishore Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler Kuldeep Sen Bowler

Tamil Nadu Form

Tamil Nadu's first match of the season was abandoned due to rain. They defeated IP and Tripura before going down by 124 runs against Delhi in their last match.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have played against each other only once. In the match in 2007, Tamil Nadu won by 12 runs.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Tamil Nadu opening partnership to be under 19.5

Tamil Nadu opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Hari Nishanth piled up 34 runs together in their first outing against Uttar Pradesh. However, the team has failed to get a good start ever since Ajitesh Guruswamy started to open with Nishanth. A 3-run partnership against Tripura was followed by a 4-run partnership against Tripura. Ajitesh Guruswamy flunked on both the occasions. In the all-important clash Sudharshan could possibly open again and this would increase the chances of Tamil Nadu openers scoring at least 20 runs together. Madhya Pradesh strike bowler Avesh Khan also hasn't impressed much and that could further help Tamil Nadu.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu T20 Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.90 Bet Now! Tamil Nadu Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.19 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.144 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

The southpaw batter will again be one of the major star attractions. He was at his brutal best in the last outing, scoring 46 not out runs off just 18 balls. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. The southpaw had failed to get going in the first two matches. He scored two runs versus Delhi and 13 against Karnataka. But we had predicted ahead of the match against Tripura that keeping him down for long would not be easy. Iyer has played a total of 97 T20 matches and scored 2235 runs at an average of 33.35 and a strike rate of 137.28.

Sai Sudharsan to be the top batter for Tamil Nadu

Sai Sudharsan is the leading run-scorer for his team at the moment. He has scored 104 runs in three matches at an average of 52. The 22-year-old scored just four runs against Delhi in his last match and would look to bounce back strongly. The southpaw scored 46 against UP and unbeaten 56 versus Tripura. His 29 T20 outings have seen him score 963 runs at an average of 40.12 and a strike rate of 126.87.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Kumar Kartikeya picked two wickets in three overs for 10 runs against Tripura in his last outing. The 25-year-old left-arm spinner has picked five matches in three matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The Mumbai Indians spinner picked two wickets against Delhi and one against Karnataka. Overall, he has featured in 29 T20 matches and picked 29 wickets at an average of 23.48.

Varun Chakravarthy to be the top bowler for Tamil Nadu

Varun Chakravarthy removed both the openers in his last outing against Delhi which saw him pick two wickets for 38 runs in four overs. The 32-year-old spinner picked one wicket against Uttar Pradesh and two in his second outing against Tripura. With five wickets in three matches, Chakravarthy looks in good momentum. Overall, the leg-spinner has played 71 matches and picked 76 wickets at an average of 25.64.