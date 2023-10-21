MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs TRI (Tripura) Match Prediction MAP 69 % Chance of Winning TRI 31 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.47 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.472 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh will take on Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group E match at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Saturday, October 21. The match is scheduled to start from 11:00 AM IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Chance of Winning

Madhya Pradesh might have lost their opening two matches but are the favourites to beat Tripura in their upcoming match. Madhya Pradesh have fought well in both the matches. Their first match was abandoned. Tripura won their first match against Nagaland by three wickets but lost to the stronger opponent Tamil Nadu by eight wickets.

The two sides would be meeting each other for the first time in the T20 format and Tripura would expectedly find it really hard to tackle the threat from Madhya Pradesh. The Shubham Sharma-led side has players like Rajat Patidar, Venkatesh Iyer, Avesh Khan and Kumar Kartikeya in the ranks. Tripura lack T20 flair in their side. Tripura captain Wriddhiman Saha is the only recognised player in the Tripura squad. Sudip Chatterjee has also come from Bengal but averages just 23.64 in T20 cricket.

Madhya Pradesh chance of winning - 69%

Tripura chance of winning - 21%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Betting Tips

Madhya Pradesh would be hoping for some handy runs against Tripura. He has returned after a long injury lay off and would aim to get back amongst runs after managing to score just 7 and 2 in the first two matches. Overall, he has scored 1475 runs in 47 T20 matches at an average of 35.97 and a strike rate of 147.05.

Tripura batter Ganesh Satish scored 52 unbeaten runs off 58 balls in his last outing. The 35-year-old would look to carry forward his momentum. He has scored 816 runs in 54 T20s at an average of 18.97.

Match Prediction Best Odds Madhya Pradesh to win 1.45 Bet on Dafabet Tripura to win 2.78 Bet on 1xbet Tripura to win 2.788 Bet on Megapari

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, Delhi elected to field first and won the match by eight wickets. Uttar Pradesh elected to field first in the second-last match and lost the match by eight wickets against Tamil Nadu. The trend of winning the toss and choosing to field is expected to continue.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Dehradun on Saturday. With a humidity level of 63 percent the temperature will hover around 26 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 8 km/h.

Madhya Pradesh List

Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Sagar Solanki, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (Wk), Rakesh Thakur (Wk), Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain

Madhya Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Rajat Patidar Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Shubham Sharma (Cap) All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Ajay Rohera (wk) WK-Batter Avesh Khan All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh have lost their opening two matches. In fact, the side has lost each of their last four matches in the format.

Tripura Player List

Bikramkumar Das, Wriddhiman Saha (c & wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Ganesh Satish, Parvez Sultan, Ajay Sarkar, Manisankar Murasingh, Sankar Paul, Rajat Dey, Abhijit K Sarkar, Subham Ghosh, Amit Ali

Tripura Playing XI

Bikramkumar Das Batter Wriddhiman Saha (WK) Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter G Satish Batter Subham Ghosh All-rounder Rajat Dey Batter Parvez Sultan Batter Ajay Sarkar Bowler M Murasingh All-rounder Sankar Paul Batter Abhijit K Sarkar All-rounder

Tripura Form

Tripura have won and lost a match each in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. They have won three of their last five T20 matches.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Head-to-Head Record

The two sides have never played against each other in the T20 format.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Betting Odds

Tripura opening partnership to be under 19.5

Tripura openers Bikramkumar Das and Wriddhiman Saha forged a four-run partnership for the first wicket in their side's first match against Nagaland. In the second match against Tamil Nadu, they partnered for 12 runs together. Madhya Pradesh has failed to contain the opposition openers in their first two attempts but is expected to come with a refurbished approach against Tripura. They will have to be wary of veteran batter Saha who has a knack of coming up with whirlwind innings from time to time. But Madhya Pradesh has a very well rounded bowling unit and they should be able to break the opening stand early.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura T20 Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.47 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.472 Bet Now! Tripura Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.8 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Top Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

The southpaw batter has all the possibility in the world to emerge as the leading run-scorer for Madhya Pradesh. The southpaw has failed to get going in the first two matches. He scored two runs versus Delhi and 13 against Karnataka but keeping him down for long would not be easy, Iyer will have the chance to leave his mark against Tripura. Iyer has played a total of 96 T20 matches and scored 2192 runs at an average of 32.71 and a strike rate of 136.14.

Wriddhiman Saha to be the top batter for Tripura

Tripura captain Wriddhiman Saha will be one of the key batters for his side once again on Saturday. A big knock from him is round the corner. He scored 41 runs against Nagaland and four runs against Tamil Nadu. In the 245 matches Saha has played, he has scored 4499 runs at an average of 24.71. He has two hundreds and 24 fifties to his name in the format.

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura Top Bowlers

Avesh Khan to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

The express pacer is high on confidence after winning the gold medal with the Indian team at the Asian Games 2023. The 26-year-old picked three wickets for 32 runs in the quarter-final. Avesh Khan has been economical in his first two outings but managed to pick just one wicket. He would look to run through the Tripura batting unit on Saturday. Overall, the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) players have played 90 T20 matches and picked 110 wickets at an average of 23.67 and an economy rate of 8.24.

Manisankar Murasingh to be the top bowler for Tripura

Tripura do not have any big name in their bowling unit. Onus will be on their key pacer Manisankar Murasingh who is yet to pick a wicket in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The right-arm pacer has picked 47 wickets in 62 matches at an average of 31.44 and an economy rate of 7.19.