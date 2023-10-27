MAP (Madhya Pradesh) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction MAP 22 % Chance of Winning UTP 78 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.31 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.366 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.366 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Madhya Pradesh will take on Uttar Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 Group E match at the Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun on Friday, October 27. The match is scheduled to start from 11:00 PM IST.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

Uttar Pradesh look set to beat Madhya Pradesh in their last group stage match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Uttar Pradesh are placed second in Elite Group E points table and have won each of their last three matches. They defeated Karnataka by 40 runs in their last encounter.

Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, also stunned Tamil Nadu in their last match with a seven-wicket win, But going past Uttar Pradesh won't be easy for the side. The Uttar Pradesh unit has a tremendous mix of youth and experience. The likes of Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Shruv Jurel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Mohsin Khan and Kartik Tyagi feature in the squad. Opener Abhishek Goswami has also done well at the top.

Madhya Pradesh has also peaked but has been a bit late. Also, facing a few of the biggest names in white-ball cricket won't at all be an easy task for them in the encounter which Uttar Pradesh would be looking to win desperately.

Madhya Pradesh Chances of winning - 22%

Uttar Pradesh Chances of winning - 78%

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Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Rajat Patidar followed his 47-run knock off 26 balls with a 30-ball fifty against Rajat Patidar against Tamil Nadu. He has returned after a long injury lay off and found form. Overall, he has scored 1572 runs in 49 T20 matches at an average of 36.55 and a strike rate of 148.44.

Opener Abhishek Goswami scored 77 runs off 50 balls in his last match against Karnataka. His innings consisted of seven fours and five sixes. The 25-year-old has registered scores of 8, 36 and 27 in his remaining three outings of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. Overall, he has scored 234 runs in nine T20 matches at an average of 26 and a strike rate of 120.61.

Match Prediction Best Odds Madhya Pradesh to win 3.15 Bet on Parimatch Uttar Pradesh to win 1.366 Bet on 1xbet Madhya Pradesh to win 3.15 Bet on Dafabet

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, Tripura elected to field first but lost to Delhi by 86 runs. Karnataka elected to field first in the second-last match and won by nine wickets against Nagaland. Madhya Pradesh elected to bat first in the third-last match and won by 37 runs. The team winning the toss is expected to bat first once again in the day match.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Dehradun on Friday. With a humidity level of 59 percent the temperature will hover around 27 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 8 km/h.

Madhya Pradesh List

Parth Sahani, Rishabh Chouhan, Rajat Patidar, Shubham Sharma (c), Sagar Solanki, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajay Rohera (Wk), Rakesh Thakur (Wk), Arshad Khan, Avesh Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kartikeya, Mihir Hirwani, Rahul Batham, Saransh Jain

Madhya Pradesh Predicted Playing XI

Rajat Patidar Batter Rishabh Chouhan Batter Shubham Sharma (Cap) All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer All-rounder Kumar Kartikeya All-rounder Saransh Jain All-rounder Ajay Rohera (wk) WK-Batter Avesh Khan All-rounder Arshad Khan Bowler Mihir Hirwani Bowler Rahul Batham Bowler

Madhya Pradesh Recent Form

Madhya Pradesh have won their last two matches against Tamil Nadu and Tripura respectively. They lost to Karnataka and Delhi. Their first match against Nagaland was abandoned due to rain.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma (c), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi , Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Kartik Tyagi, Jasmer Dhankhar, Mohsin Khan, Madhav Kaushik, Prince Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav, Prashant Veer

Uttar Pradesh Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Karan Sharma (cap) Batter Nitish Rana Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Rinku Singh Batter Dhruv Jurel (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowler Shiva Singh Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler Mohsin Khan Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Form

Uttar Pradesh have won each of their last three matches. Their first match against Delhi was abandoned due to rain. They suffered an 8-wicket defeat against Tamil Nadu in their last match.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head Record

Madhya Pradesh have won four of their last five matches against Tamil Nadu in the format. The side has also won each of their last three matches against UP.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh opening partnership to be under 19.5

Uttar Pradesh openers should manage to score over 20 runs together in their match against Madhya Pradesh. They have crossed the score twice in their four attempts this season. Abhishek Goswami scored 77 off 50 in his last outing and his opening partner and captain Karan Sharma would also look to take onus this time. He is yet to register a big score and might just hit top gear in the last group stage match. Uttar Pradesh openers have partnered for 6, 37, 26 and 12 runs this season. Madhya Pradesh bowlers allowed a 55-run partnership to flourish between Tamil Nadu openers in their last match. In their second last match, Tripura openers forged a 33-run partnership. The chances of UP openers also scoring over 20 runs together is high.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Maharana Pratap College Ground, Dehradun Madhya Pradesh Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 3.01 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.31 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.366 Bet Now!

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Top Batters

Venkatesh Iyer to be the top batter for Madhya Pradesh

The southpaw batter will again be one of the major star attractions.Venkatesh Iyer scored 29 unbeaten runs off 22 balls in the match against Tamil Nadu. He was at his brutal best in the second-last outing against Tripura, scoring 46 not out runs off just 18 balls. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes. The southpaw had failed to get going in the first two matches. He scored two runs versus Delhi and 13 against Karnataka. But we had predicted ahead of the match against Tripura that keeping him down for long would not be easy. Iyer has played a total of 98 T20 matches and scored 2264 runs at an average of 33.79 and a strike rate of 137.21.

Nitish Rana to be the top batter for Uttar Pradesh

Former Delhi captain Nitish Rana scored 40 off 29 balls against Karnataka in his last match. The innings consisted of five fours and two sixes, and played a key role in Uttar Pradesh's win. The 29-year-old southpaw has been in good form since the beginning of SMAT 2023. He has scores of 9, 32 and 30 in his other three innings in the ongoing tournament. Rana has played a total of 179 T20 matches and scored 4386 runs at an average of 29.04 and a strike rate of 135.95.

Madhya Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh Top Bowlers

Kumar Kartikeya to be the top bowler for Madhya Pradesh

Kumar Kartikeya chipped in with three wickets against Tamil Nadu in his last outing. He picked two wickets in three overs for 10 runs against Tripura in his second-last outing. The 25-year-old left-arm spinner has picked eight wickets in four matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023. The Mumbai Indians spinner picked two wickets against Delhi and one against Karnataka. Overall, he has featured in 30 T20 matches and picked 32 wickets at an average of 22.34.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be the top bowler for Uttar Pradesh

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar demolished Karnataka batting unit single-handedly in his last outing. He picked five wickets in 3.3 overs, giving away just 16 runs. In the total, the 33-year-old has picked 10 wickets from just four matches. He would be looking to give Uttar Pradesh a cracking win once again with his performance. He has played a total of 267 T20 matches and picked 282 wickets at an average of 24.65 and an economy rate of 7.20.