Maharashtra vs Puducherry Match Prediction MAH 90 % Chance of Winning PON 10 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.121 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra and Puducherry are set to face each other for the first time since the 2021 season on October 21, 2023. The clash will be held at Mohali, Punjab, with the match scheduled to kick off at 4:30 P.M IST.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Chances of Winning

Maharashtra kicked off the current season with an impressive performance, securing a convincing victory over Bengal in their opening match. They won the toss and opted to field first, a decision that paid off as they ultimately triumphed with a comfortable eight-wicket margin and 34 balls to spare. However, their momentum faltered in the second match, leading to a 23-run loss (VJD) against Uttarakhand.

In contrast, Puducherry has had a challenging start to their season. They put up a competitive total of 188/4 in their first match against Jharkhand but ended up losing by four wickets with three balls remaining. In the second match, they faced the formidable challenge of chasing a target of 225/3 set by Bengal, ultimately falling short by a margin of 62 runs.

Maharashtra chance of winning - 90%

Puducherry chance of winning - 10%

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Our Prediction

In the 2022 season, Maharashtra's performance was middling, with a fifth-place finish in Group C. They managed to secure four wins out of seven matches, accumulating a total of 16 points for the season. In stark contrast, Puducherry had a dismal 2022 season, failing to win any of their seven matches. They have yet to secure a victory in the current season as well. Consequently, Maharashtra stands as the clear favourite to secure a win in the upcoming match.

Maharashtra to win @ 1.12 (Parimatch)

Puducherry to win @ 6.80(Parimatch)

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Betting Tips

Ruturaj Gaikwad has established himself as a stellar opener, showcasing a brilliant performance in the first match. Although he experienced an unprecedented downturn in form during the second match, there is a strong likelihood that he will bounce back and resume delivering impressive innings with the bat. He commenced the season with a strong start, accumulating 82 runs in the first innings. Despite a minor setback in the second match where he was dismissed after scoring just two runs, there are high expectations for him to emerge as their premier batsman.

Arun Karthik, Puducherry's wicket-keeper, has exhibited remarkable consistency in both innings thus far. He secured the highest number of runs for his team in both matches. Given his current exceptional form, it's reasonable to anticipate that he will continue to be their top-performing batsman in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Puducherry to win 6.80 Bet on Parimatch Maharashtra to win 1.12 Bet on 1xbet Puducherry to win 6.84 Bet on Megapari

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Toss Prediction

The match is scheduled to take place at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. In the most recent game at this venue, Rajasthan faced Vidarbha, and Vidarbha won the toss, choosing to field first. This decision proved advantageous as they secured a victory with a six-wicket margin and just one ball to spare. Based on this recent result, there is a strong likelihood that the toss winner in the upcoming match will also opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions seem favourable for a game of cricket, with expected sunny skies and a complete absence of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 30 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddharth Mhatre, Vijay Pawale, Dhanraj Shinde, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Rushabh Rathod.

Predicted Playing XI

Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) All-rounder Azim Kazi Batter Siddharth Mhatre Batter Nikhil Naik Batter Mandar Bhandari Wicket-keeper Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Pradeep Dadhe Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler Vicky Ostwal Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra has shown a reasonable level of form in the early part of the season, securing one victory and encountering one defeat in their first two matches. Their team appears well-prepared to face Puducherry, given their strong performance.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, A Aravinddaraj, Avinash Jadhav, Bhupender Chauhan, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Krishna Pandey, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit (C) Batter Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Paras Dogra Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Marimuthu Vikneshwaran Batter Bharat Sharma Bowler Gurvinder Singh Bowler A Aravinddaraj Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry doesn't appear to be in a position to surpass Maharashtra at the moment, considering their current form. With past losses to Maharashtra in both encounters, it seems they may not be adequately prepared to overcome their opponents.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Head-to-Head

Maharashtra and Puducherry have crossed paths twice before, first in 2019 and then again in 2021. Maharashtra emerged triumphant on both occasions in dominant fashion.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Maharashtra - 2

Puducherry - 0

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Betting Odds

Puducherry to have a better opening partnership than Maharashtra

In their recent match against Bengal, Puducherry's opening pair, consisting of Arun Karthik and Akash Kargave, managed to score 41 runs from 28 deliveries and 27 runs from 25 deliveries, respectively. In contrast, Maharashtra's openers, Azim Kazi and Nikhil Naik, accumulated 35 runs from 23 deliveries and 33 runs from 22 deliveries in their last match against Uttarakhand. However, Puducherry's wicket-keeper batsman, Arun Karthik, has been in exceptional form lately, amassing a total of 107 runs in two innings. As a result, it is reasonable to anticipate that Puducherry may establish a more impressive first-wicket partnership compared to Maharashtra.

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Maharashtra vs Puducherry Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra’s opening batsman, is leading the run charts of his team with an impressive 84 runs in two innings. Although he experienced a dip in form in the second match, he played a brilliant knock against Bengal in their first match this season. He scored 82 runs from 40 deliveries, giving him an exceptional strike rate of 205.00. He started the season on a strong note and there is a good chance he will be able to replicate his initial performance in the next game.

Arun Karthik to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Puducherry’s wicket-keeper batsman, Arun Karthik, has showcased incredible form in both matches he has participated in so far. He emerged as the top run-scorer for his team on both occasions, scoring 66 from 44 deliveries in the first match, resulting in a strike rate of 150.00 and 41 runs from 28 deliveries in the second match, giving him a strike rate of 146.42. Given his consistency, he can be relied upon to emerge as their top batsman once again.

Maharashtra vs Puducherry Best Bowlers

Vicky Ostwal to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Vicky Ostwal is currently sharing the position of the leading wicket-taker for his team, having taken two wickets in two innings. He secured one wicket in each inning, bowling four overs in the first match and conceding 27 runs, which translated to an economy rate of 6.75. In the second match, he bowled 3.4 overs and conceded 35 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.54. Given his performance, he is expected to maintain his status as their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Fabid Ahmed to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Fabid Ahmed currently holds the top position as the wicket-taker for Puducherry, boasting a total of four wickets from two innings. During the first match, he bowled four overs and allowed 29 runs, leading to an economy rate of 7.25. In the previous game, he delivered four overs and conceded 40 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 10.00. Despite the relatively high economy rate in the second match, his ability to consistently take wickets suggests he will likely remain their primary bowler.