Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Match Prediction

MAH

58%

Chance of Winning

RAJ

42%

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1.75
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1.753
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T20

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium

Maharashtra and Rajasthan will square off against each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 am IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh.

Facts:

  • These teams have only encountered each other once prior to this, in a match that saw Rajasthan secure a 6-wicket victory with 22 balls remaining.
  • Both teams come into this match on the back of victorious performances in their respective previous games.
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad just scored a century in the last game and has been Maharashtra’s best batter in three out of four innings this season.

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Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Chance of Winning

In their previous match, Maharashtra secured an 8-wicket victory over Vidarbha with 23 balls to spare. Opting to bowl first, Vidarbha managed to score a total of 177 runs while losing nine wickets. Satyajeet Bachhav was the standout performer for Maharashtra, taking four wickets while conceding only 23 runs in his four-over spell. In reply, Ruturaj Gaikwad's brilliant unbeaten century, scoring 102 runs off 51 balls, paved the way for Maharashtra's comfortable 8-wicket win. Captain Kedar Jadhav also made a significant contribution with a quickfire 42 runs off 17 balls, and Siddharth Mhatre added 32 runs from 28 deliveries. This victory elevated Maharashtra to the 3rd position in the points table, accumulating 12 points and boasting a net run rate of +1.231.

Rajasthan comes into this match with a string of successive victories over Jharkhand and Uttarakhand in their recent outings. Out of the five matches they have played so far, they emerged victorious in two, suffered two losses, and had one match abandoned. They currently occupy the 5th position in the league standings with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.098. In their most recent game, Rajasthan secured a 4-wicket win against Uttarakhand. Choosing to field first, Uttarakhand was dismissed for a mere 160 runs. Deepak Hooda played a crucial role with his 60-run innings in the middle order, guiding Rajasthan to a comfortable victory.

  • Maharashtra's chance of winning: 58%
  • Rajasthan’s chance of winning: 42%

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Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Betting Tips

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra’s opening batsman, is in excellent form at the moment, having amassed 232 runs in just three innings. He is their top batsman at the moment. We predict Gaikwad to score over 27.5 runs in the game against Rajasthan.

Deepak Hooda, a 28-year-old all-rounder, hammered 142 runs in four innings for Rajasthan this season at an average of 35.50, smashing two fifties in the process. Hooda boasts an average of 24.63 in the format. All that said, Hooda is expected to surpass the threshold of 22.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Rajasthan to win

2.00
Bet on 1xBet

Maharashtra to win

1.72
Bet on Parimatch

Rajasthan to win

2.00
Bet on Dafabet

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Toss Prediction

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh features a pitch that is particularly favoured by batsmen, especially during the powerplay overs. It's likely that the bowlers will face a challenging task, as the pitch offers minimal to no assistance. Out of the 56 T20s hosted here, 32 went in favour of the team batting second while 24 went in favour of the team batting first. The average first innings score here is 166 runs. Hence, we predict the team winning the toss to bat first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh on Friday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 42% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies over Chandigarh on Friday.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddharth Mhatre, Vijay Pawale, Dhanraj Shinde, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Rushabh Rathod.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Batter

Arshin Kulkarni

All-rounder

Ankit Bawne

Batter

Azim Kazi

Batter

Kedar Jadhav (c)

All-rounder

Dhanraj Shinde

Batter

Nikhil Naik

Wicket-keeper

Siddharth Mhatre

Batter

Satyajeet Bachhav

Bowler

Vijay Pawale

Bowler

Prashant Solanki

Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra currently occupies the third place in the table with 12 points in five games. They lost to Vidarbha by 8 wickets with 23 balls to spare.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Shubham Garhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name

Role

Abhijeet Tomar

Batter

Mukul Choudhary

Batter

Mahipal Lomror

Batter

Deepak Hooda (C)

Batter

Kunal Singh Rathore

Wicket-keeper

Deepak Chahar

All-rounder

Shubham Garhwal

Batter

Rahul Chahar

Bowler

Manav Suthar

Bowler

Khaleel Ahmed

Bowler

Arafat Khan

Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan defeated Uttarakhand in their last game by 4 wickets with 4 balls to spare. They currently occupy the 5th position in the table, having registered two victories, suffered two defeats, and had one match abandoned in their five outings.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Head-to-Head Record

These teams have only encountered each other once prior to this, in a match that saw Rajasthan secure a 6-wicket victory with 22 balls remaining.

  • Total Matches Played: 1 match
  • Maharashtra Won: 0 match
  • Rajasthan Won: 1 match
  • No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Betting Odds

Maharashtra to score over 29.5 runs before their first dismissal

Maharashtra have played five games thus far and recorded opening partnerships of 56, 22, 5, 41 & 98 runs respectively before losing their first wicket. In three out of these five games, they managed to surpass our threshold of 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedar Jadhav opened for the team in the last game and are averaging close to 77.33 & 32.00 respectively. Bet on Maharashtra to score over 29.5 runs before their 1st dismissal in the game.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan

T20

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mohali

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Maharashtra

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1.75
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2.004
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Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Top Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who opens for Maharashtra, stands out as their most consistent batsman, accumulating a total of 232 runs across four innings. Gaikwad's recent century against Vidarbha showcased his exceptional form, as he remained unbeaten throughout the innings. He has been the top-performing batsman for his team in three out of four innings, making him the obvious choice to lead their batting lineup.

Abhijeet Tomar to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Abhijeet Tomar, the opening batsman for Rajasthan, has been a valuable contributor to the team's batting with a total of 104 runs in four matches, ranking as the second-highest run-scorer for his side. With an average of 23.36 in this format, the 28-year-old is likely to continue as their top batsman in the upcoming game.

Maharashtra vs Rajasthan Top Bowlers

Satyajeet Bachhav to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Satyajeet Bachhav has been a key contributor in Maharashtra's bowling department, having taken 7 wickets in just three innings. In the recent game against Vidarbha, he was particularly impressive, securing four wickets while conceding only 23 runs. Currently, Bachhav is the leading wicket-taker for Maharashtra. Given his impressive performance thus far, he is a strong candidate to continue as their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Deepak Chahar to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Deepak Chahar has been sensational with the leather in hand this season, picking up eight wickets in four games for Rajasthan at an economy of 7.89. The 31-year-old seamer picked up three in the last game while conceding only 25 runs. We have backed him to emerge as Rajasthan’s best bowler in the next game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Maharashtra

Maharashtra are the clear favourites to emerge victorious in this match against Rajasthan. Their current position in the standings is stronger than that of Rajasthan, and they have a significant chance of securing a spot in the knockout stage if they secure a win in this contest. Maharashtra showcased an impressive batting performance in their previous game, with Ruturaj Gaikwad's century being a standout performance. As a result, we are confident in predicting Maharashtra's triumph in this encounter, especially given that Rajasthan is no longer in contention for the knockout stage.
  • Maharashtra to win the match @ 1.75 (1xBet)
  • Rajasthan to win the match @ 2.00 (1xBet)
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