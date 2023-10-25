Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Match Prediction MAH 33 % Chance of Winning VID 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.502 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Maharashtra and Vidarbha will clash for the second time in the tournament on October 25, 2023. The match is going to be held at Bindra Stadium, Mohali, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 A.M IST.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Maharashtra enters this fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Jharkhand. They won the toss and elected to field first, allowing Jharkhand to set the target. They managed to post a total of 192/4, but Maharashtra was unable to chase it down as they were only able to reach a score of 169/8 by the end of eight overs and ended up losing by 23 runs. In a similar vein, they also lost a match to Uttarakhand by 23 points (VJD). However, they do have two wins in the bag this season; once against Puducherry by eight wickets with 35 balls remaining and previously against Bengal by eight wickets with 34 balls left unused.

Vidarbha, conversely, has had a flawless campaign so far. They have won all four of the matches they have participated in so far and have displayed utter dominance in all the victories. They won against Uttarakhand by seven wickets with ten balls remaining, Rajasthan by six wickets with one ball to spare and Bengal by seven wickets with 13 runs. Their most recent victory came against Puducherry in which they were tasked with setting a target and managed to post a total of 177/7 on the board and defended it well by bowling out Puducherry in 15 overs after scoring just 74 runs. They won by 103 runs.

Maharashtra chance of winning - 33%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 67%

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Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Maharashtra’s opening batsman, is in excellent form at the moment, having amassed 130 runs in just three innings. He is their top batsman at the moment, considering next in line is Ankit Bawne with 101 runs in two innings. Both of them have achieved a half-century each. In their bowling department, they have Arshin Kulkarni with four wickets and Satyajeet Bechhav with three wickets under his belt.

Vidarbha’s squad has been in incredible form. They have three batsmen who have surpassed the 100-run mark - Shubham Dubey, Atharva Taide and Karun Nair with 149, 196 and 136 runs respectively. Umesh Yadav has been beyond sensational with his wicket-taking prowess, having captured nine wickets in three innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Maharashtra to win 2.40 Bet on 1xBet Vidarbha to win 1.49 Bet on Parimatch Maharashtra to win 2.40 Bet on Dafabet

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. The pitch is suitable for batsmen and typically, high scores can be anticipated batting first. However, the last match here between Bengal and Uttarakhand ended in victory for the former after they won the toss and chose to field first. But given the historical record at this venue, the toss winning side may opt to bat first and give themselves the edge in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The weather conditions are forecasted to be mostly sunny on the day of the match with absolutely no possibility of rainfall. The temperature is expected to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Player List

Kedar Jadhav (c), Ankit Bawne, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nikhil Naik, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Prashant Solanki, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mandar Bhandari, Pradeep Dadhe, Azim Kazi, Arshin Kulkarni, Siddharth Mhatre, Vijay Pawale, Dhanraj Shinde, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Rushabh Rathod.

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Arshin Kulkarni All-rounder Ankit Bawne Batter Azim Kazi Batter Kedar Jadhav (C) All-rounder Dhanraj Shinde Batter Nikhil Naik Wicket-keeper Rajvardhan Hangargekar Bowler Satyajeet Bachhav Bowler Vijay Pawale Bowler Prashant Solanki Bowler

Maharashtra Team Form

Maharashtra seems to be in dwindling form as they have been fluctuating between wins and defeats in their last four matches.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Nayan Chavan, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Mandar Mahale, Dipesh Parwani, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wadkar, Umesh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Karun Nair Batter Akshay Wadkar Batter Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Aditya Sarwate Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Harsh Dubey Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha has been in absolutely flawless form, having won all four of the matches they have participated in so far. They look invincible at the moment.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Maharashtra and Vidarbha have met once in the past in the 2021 season wherein Vidarbha won the match by seven wickets with 13 balls remaining.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Maharashtra - 0

Vidarbha - 1

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Maharashtra to have a better opening partnership than Vidarbha

Vidabha, in their previous match against Puducherry, only managed an opening partnership of 11 runs before the fall of their batsman Dhruv Shorey in 1.4 overs. Maharashtra, on the other hand, maintained a partnership of 41 runs between opening batsmen Ruturaj Gaikwad and Arshin Kulkarni. Their first wicket fell after 4.1 overs when Arshin Kulkarni got out. Given the disparity in performance, it is likely that Maharashtra will be able to outperform Vidarbha in terms of their first wicket partnership.

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Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be Maharashtra’s Best Batter

Gaikwad, Maharashtra’s opening batsman, is their best performing batsman with 130 runs in four innings. He was also their top batsman in the previous game against Jharkhand, wherein he managed to score 46 runs in 36 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 127.77. He is an obvious candidate to rely on to be their top batsman.

Atharva Taide to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Atharva Taide, Vidarbha’s skipper and opening batsman, has amassed a total of 196 runs in four matches. He nearly emerged as a centurion in their last match against Puducherry, having scored 97 runs from 58 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 167.24. Given his solid innings, there is a good chance he will be able to perform at a similar level in the next match.

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Satyajeet Bachhav to be Maharashtra’s Best Bowler

Satyajeet Bachhat has only participated in two innings so far and has already claimed three wickets. He bowled a decent spell against Jharkhand, considering he conceded 23 runs in three overs and ended up with an economy rate of 7.66. Given his trajectory, he can be expected to emerge as their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Umesh Yadav to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Umesh Yadav has been in exceptional form since the beginning of the tournament considering he has captured nine wickets in just three innings. He delivered two overs in his last match against Puducherry and conceded just six runs, giving him an economy rate of 3.00. He also claimed two wickets in the process. He is quite reliable and can be anticipated to continue as their top bowler.