Manipur vs Punjab Match Prediction MAN 2 % Chance of Winning PUN 98 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In a contest between two contrasting teams, Manipur and Punjab will take on each other at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, on October 21, 2023 (Saturday), at 11:00 AM IST. While Punjab are one of the best teams in the entire competition, having won two of their three encounters already, Manipur have lost all three games by convincing margins.

Manipur vs Punjab Chance of Winning

Just imagine the fortune and how it is going to pan out for both teams. Punjab have made a solid comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after losing the opening encounter to Andhra Pradesh, following which they have not left a slight gap for the opposition to explore. While their top-order batters shone through, their bowlers have further made their lives easier with consistent performances.

On the other hand, we have Manipur. The perfect minnow, if ever there’s one. After losing to Railways by nine wickets, they have lost to Goa and Saurashtra by six wickets and 85 runs, respectively to ensure that their difficult time in the shortest format of the game continues for yet another year. Breaking away from that seems very much impossible.

Punjab’s chance of winning is 98%

Manipur’s chance of winning is 2%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Manipur vs Punjab Betting Tips

From Abhishek Sharma to Prabhsimran Singh, from Mayank Markande to Harpreet Brar, there have been many players who have put their hands up for Punjab. The last year’s semi-finalists would be eager to see them stand up and deliver again against a listless Manipur attack. I’m super hopeful they will also try to make new team records after posting 275 in the last round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy - the highest-ever recorded in the shortest format of the game in India.

Match Prediction Best Odds Manipur to win 17 Bet on 1xBet Punjab to win 1.5 Bet on Dafabet Manipur to win 13 Bet on Megapari

Manipur vs Punjab Match Toss Prediction

The JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi hosted 31 T20 matches, among which 11 matches have been won by the team batting first. Due to its chasing-friendly nature, it's advisable to choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted for Saturday in Ranchi. With winter slowly settling in, the city will offer a pleasant atmosphere for cricket, but teams will be wary of the overnight dew. Batting first would be an easier proposition thanks to the excessive dew.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab started the campaign with a loss to Saurashtra, but they made amends and how! They posted 275 - the highest-ever T20 total ever registered in Indian domestic cricket - against Andhra Pradesh to win it by 108 runs before securing another 100-plus-run margin win against the Railways. If the pattern are to be observed, we surely can’t rule out another 100-plus margin win against Manipur.

Manipur Player List

Prafullomani Singh (wk), Nitesh Sedai, Johnson Singh, Langlonyamba Keishangbam (c), Kangabam Priyojit Singh, Rex Rajkumar, Chingakham Bidash, Bikash Singh, Sultan Karim, L Kishan Singha, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Ajay Lamabam Singh, Al Bashid Muhammed, Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman

Predicted Playing XI

Prafullomani Singh Wicket-keeper Nitesh Sedai Batter Johnson Singh Batter Langlonyamba Keishangbam Batter Kangabam Priyojit Singh Batter Rex Rajkumar All-rounder Chingakham Bidash All-rounder Bikash Singh All-rounder Sultan Karim Bowler L Kishan Singha Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur have played 32 games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which they have secured just five wins. In the last three games this season, they suffered demoralizing losses to set up the entire SMAT on a hot-red machine. Will they be able to come out of it?

Manipur vs Punjab Head-To-Head

Manipur and Punjab have faced each other only once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and there are no prizes for guessing who won that encounter. Unlikely, it is going to change in this match, too.

Manipur vs Punjab Betting Odds

As the head-to-head record suggests, this is going to be a pretty straightforward one for Punjab, and the betting odds are accordingly sorted. You can proceed to bet on the team winning and make some money on top of it. But the best return will come from the individual bets from the game, with many Punjab batters offering solid markets for us to capitalize on.

Manipur vs Punjab T20 JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi Manipur Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 17.1 Bet Now! Punjab Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.02 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now!

Manipur vs Punjab Best Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

Abhishek Sharma is operating on another level at the moment. After a swashbuckling century in the second game of the season, Sharma scored a majestic 82 in the next game against Railways to make his intent clear. With over 250 runs in three games already, Sharma has ensured that things will move in a positive direction for him in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Nitesh Sedai to be Manipur’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 368 runs, Nitesh Sedai is the highest run-scorer for Manipur in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. That makes the wicket-keeper batter a reliable figure in the side after Mayank Raghav decided not to be with them for the 2023-24 season. He has two half-centuries in the shortest format of the game, which further makes it easy for the punters to trust him against Punjab.

Manipur vs Punjab Best Bowlers

Harpreet Brar to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

While one would really believe Arshdeep Singh to make the most of the chances for Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in order to fire up his India chances once again, it has been Harpreet Brar all the way for Punjab. Reporter Brar, as he is popularly known, has seven wickets at an average of 9.86 in the ongoing season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to make his intent clear. Trust him to have a bountiful day once again.

Bishworjit Konthoujam to be Manipur’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Bishworjit Konthoujam is the all-time highest wicket-taker for Manipur, with 24 wickets at an average of 29.4 and a strike rate of 23.8. The only bowler who comes close to his achievement for Manipur is Rex Singh - his bowling partner. Things have been pretty positive otherwise for Konthoujam, and if Manipur ever come close to causing an upset, it had to be Konthoujam who will have to deliver.