Mizoram vs Mumbai Match Prediction MIZ 5 % Chance of Winning MUM 95 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.025 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Mizoram will face Mumbai in Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament on Friday 27th October. The action will take place at K.L.Saini Stadium Jaipur. It's like an encounter between the top and bottom teams of the tournament. Mizoram team failed to get the momentum in this series so far, they played like an underdog who has lost 5 matches from the 6 matches they played. Batting is a big concern for the team as no batsman yet scored a fifty or respected score except Agni Chopra who played some good innings including two half centuries. This eastern team just bowled out on the lowest total of 58 runs against Haryana. Mizoram only had the upper hand against Meghalaya whom they defeated with 20 runs at the same ground. In the Group A they lost their matches against Chhattisgarh, Baroda, Hyderabad, Haryana and J&K. Mumbai had a fantastic tournament, although they were defeated by Hyderabad in the last match, they won 5 out of 6 matches. They defeated Haryana, Meghalaya, Baroda, J&K and Chhattisgarh in the last match. In Group A matches.

Mizoram vs Mumbai Chance of winning

Having an eye on the performance of both the teams Mumbai is totally overshadowing the Mizoram team. Mizoram only won one match throughout the tournament whereas Mumbai have won 5 matches and lost just one. Mumbai has 71% winning chances whereas Mizoram has just 29% winning prediction.

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Mizoram vs Mumbai Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Mumbai has had a tremendous tournament thus far, They just lost against Hyderabad and won handily against J&K, Meghalaya, Baroda, and Haryana. With nine wickets, Shams Mulani leads the Mumbai team in wicket-taking. Yashashvi Jaiswal has hit back-to-back fifty-scores against Jammu & Kashmir and Baroda. In the tournament, match-winning innings were played by Yashashvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, and skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

From the initial stage Mizoram had a disappointing series till now. In the first they lost to Chhattisgarh by 44 runs. Against Baroda they scored only 97 runs and lost by 6 wickets. In the third match Mizoram defeated Meghalaya by 20 runs. After that they lost their matches against Hyderabad, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir respectively. Agni Chopra, Mohit Jangra and Cariappa are the most reliable players of the team.

Match Prediction Best Odds Mizoram to win 17.5 Bet on Megapari Mumbai to win 1.02 Bet on Parimatch Mizoram to win 12.00 Bet on Melbet

Mizoram vs Mumbai Match Toss Prediction

At the Batting supportable pitch of KL Saini Stadium, the team winning the toss would like to bat first and set the target for the opponent. Mumbai may score 140+ if they bat first and looking at the batting performance of Mizoram it is a challenging total against them.

Weather Report

In Jaipur, there will be a clear sky on the match day. Temperature would be around 31 degrees Celsius with 32% humidity.

Mizoram Player List

Mizoram Probable Playing XI

Player Role Lalhruaizela Batsman Agni Chopra Batsman Jehu Anderson (wk) Batsman Mohit Jangra All Rounder Joseph Lalthankhuma Batsman Vikash Kumar Batsman KC Cariappa All Rounder Lalhruai Ralte (c) All Rounder Lalhriatrenga Bowler Rosiamliana Ralte Bowler G Lalbiakvela Bowler

Mizoram squad:Agni Chopra, Remruatdika Ralte, G Lalbiakvela, Lalhruai Ralte (c), Jehu Anderson (wk), KC Cariappa, Lalhriatrenga, Mohit Jangra, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Vanlal Remruata, Vikash Kumar, Lalhruaizela, F Lalmuanzuala, Rosiamliana Ralte, Rohan Chowdury, J Biakthanpuia, Gaurav Singh.

Mizoram Team Form

By losing 5 out of 6 matches Mizoram looks totally out of form. No batsman is successful in scoring good innings except Agni Chopra. In bowling Cariappa and Mohit Jangra are doing well for the team.

Mumbai Player List

Mumbai Probable Playing XI

Player Role Ajinkya Rahane (c) Batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal Batsman Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batsman Sarfaraz Khan All Rounder Shivam Dube Batsman Shams Mulani All Rounder Prasad Panwar (WK) Batsman Tanush Kotian All Rounder Mohit Avasthi Bowler Dhawal Kulkarni Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler

Mumbaisquad:Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shams Mulani (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Ajit Yadav, Sairaj Patil

Mumbai Team Form

Thus far in the competition, Mumbai has defeated J&K, Haryana, Meghalaya, Baroda, and Chhattisgarh with ease. Mumbai's previous match versus Hyderabad ended in a loss. With nine wickets, Shams Mulani leads the Mumbai team in wicket-taking. Yashashvi Jaiswal is doing a fantastic job. The team also has an excellent bowler in Tushar Deshpande.

Mizoram vs Mumbai Head to Head

Mizoram and Mumbai faced each other 1 time in the previous year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament. In this encounter Mumbai defeated Mizoram by 9 wickets at Rajkot.

Total T20 Matches played – 1

Mizoram won – 0

Mumbai won - 1

Tie - 0

No Result - 0

Mizoram vs Mumbai Betting odds

There is no change in the odds given most of the bookies. Mumbai has a high winning chances and online bookies are giving them such high odds like 2.94 so it would be a profitable decision to put your gamble on Mumbai’s winning which is in tremendous form.

Mizoram vs Mumbai T20 K.L. Saini Stadium, Jaipur Mizoram Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 17.50 Bet Now! Mumbai Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.01 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.025 Bet Now!

Mizoram vs Mumbai Top Team Batsmen

Agni Chopra is the most reliable player from Mizoram’s point of view. Against Jamju and Kashmir he smashed 76 runs on just 45 balls with a strike rate of 168.89. In the match against Agni Played a brilliant inning of 94 runs on just 48 balls at the strike rate of 195.83. He smashed 5 sixes in that inning.

Mumbai's most countable batters are Anjikya Rahane and Yashashvi Jaiswal. This season, Ajinkya Rahane has scored 76 runs against Haryana, 22 runs against Baroda, and 31 runs against Jammu & Kashmir. 38 runs were scored against Baroda, 50 against J&K, and a whopping 51 against Chhattisgarh by Yashashvi Jaiswal.

Mizoram vs Mumbai Top Team Bowler

Mizoram is dependable on Mohit Jangra and KC Kariappa for some early breakthrough. They both picked 3-3 wickets against Chhattisgarh. Cariappa grabbed 3 wickets against Baroda as well.

Having nine wickets in the series Sams Mulani has taken the most wickets for Mumbai so far in this season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament. Tanish Kotian and Tushar Deshpande are two more of Mumbai's best bowlers.