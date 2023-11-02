Mumbai vs Baroda Match Prediction MUM 75 % Chance of Winning BAR 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.44 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.402 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Defending champions Mumbai and Baroda will take on each other in the third quarter-final match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on November 2, 2023 (Thursday), at 9:00 AM IST. The two sides were pretty convincing in their approach throughout the tournament. While Mumbai topped the Group A points table, Baroda were the second-placed side in the same group and their only loss in the tournament came against Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Baroda Chance of Winning

This is a contest of David vs Goliath, purely from a reputation basis. Mumbai, despite being the most dominant side in the history of Indian cricket, hadn’t won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for a long time. They broke the draught by beating Himachal Pradesh in the final of last year’s competition and will be aiming to do an encore by getting the better of Baroda in the quarter-finals.

On the other hand, Baroda have done really well in the tournament so far, and as far as factors go, they are too good a side to be bogged down. You don’t win six games in the group stage just by luck. They have implied the smarts really well to accelerate the cause of their side. The likes of Krunal Pandya and Jyotsnil Singh have rightfully taken over the mantle to deliver one masterclass after another. They wouldn’t be an easy nut to crack for Mumbai.

Mumbai’s chance of winning is 75%

Baroda’s chance of winning is 25%

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Mumbai vs Baroda Betting Tips

Yashasvi Jaiswal, since making his India debut, is an unstoppable force in his own way. His dominating performances have been an indicator of how Mumbai have performed in the ongoing tournament. While backing him, it is better to be cognizant of the fact that Krunal Pandya has found himself in the middle of a crazy season, and his all-round performance is the biggest reason why Baroda have done so well in the season. I am pretty sure that he will continue to have a similar dominating performance, but I am even more hopeful that Atit Sheth will be a bigger force to be reckoned with. His bowling average of 11.73 is an indication that he will continue to exert a similar force.

Match Prediction Best Odds Baroda to win 2.87 Bet on Parimatch Mumbai to win 1.44 Bet on Melbet Baroda to win 3.00 Bet on 1xbet

Mumbai vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh has hosted 21 T20 matches, in which the batting first team have won 13 games and the remaining eight games have been won by the chasing side. That’s a pretty weird thing to notice, especially in Indian conditions. The fact that the average first innings score at the venue is 146/6; you can derive the existence of a bowling-friendly wicket at the venue.

Weather Report

Winter has clearly dawned in North India, and the dew factor in the morning will have its say in the proceedings. There is no rain predicted, but batting first will be an easy thing here because spinners may find it hard to grip the ball early in the morning.

Mumbai Player List

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Shams Mulani, Prasad Pawar (wk), Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi Batter Ajinkya Rahane Batter Shivam Dube All-rounder Sarfaraz Khan Batter Shams Mulani All-rounder Prasad Pawar Wicket-keeper Tanush Kotian Bowler Tushar Deshpande Bowler Mohit Avasthi Bowler Royston Dias Bowler

Mumbai Team Form

Mumbai had come into the tournament with excellent form on the back, having won last year’s competition, and they backed it up with six wins from seven games. So dominant were they that they topped the table with a distant NRR from Baroda.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Harsh Desai Batter Vishnu Solanki Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Bhanu Pania All-rounder Atit Sheth All-rounder Karthik Kakade Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler

Baroda Team Form

Baroda have been the second-best side in Group C after Mumbai and have secured six wins apart from the loss to Mumbai. The way Krunal Pandya have marshalled them in the ongoing tournament has ensured that things become more pronounced for them going forward. I am sure they will be giving a tough fight to Mumbai.

Mumbai vs Baroda Head-To-Head

This is one of the most well-contested rivalries in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with Mumbai winning seven out of the 12 Head-to-Head encounters. Baroda have won five games against the neighbours, making sure never to give an inch.

Mumbai vs Baroda Betting Odds

Trust Krunal Pandya and Jyotsnil Singh to deliver big for Baroda, but I am pretty convinced of the outcome that would be from Shivam Dube. Since moving to Chennai Super Kings, Dube has a different lease to his T20 career and that can have an impact on the overall proceedings.

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Mumbai vs Baroda Best Batters

Jaiswal to be Mumbai’s best batter (Parimatch)

2023 is the year of Yashasvi Jaiswal. His performance has sky-rocketed this year, with the left-hander amassing 1091 runs at an average of 43.64 and a strike rate of 160.9 in the current calendar year. He has a balls per dismissal of 27.1 with a boundary rate of 76.6%. With such a dominant record, there is no point arguing against him.

Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s best batter (Parimatch)

Krunal Pandya has been a success with the bat in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with 263 runs coming at an average of 131.50. His strike rate of 132.16 is impressive, but what has caught everyone’s attention is that Krunal has three half-centuries along the way. Trust him to deliver.

Mumbai vs Baroda Best Bowlers

Tushar Deshpande to be Mumbai’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Tushar Deshpande has been in very good form of late, having taken 15 wickets at an average of 12.40 in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His hat-trick helped Mumbai qualify ahead of Baroda as the topper of the table, and one could be sure that he will have his impact in the game again. Trust him to deliver.

Atit Sheth to be Baroda’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Atit Sheth has captured 15 wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 11.73 with an insanely good economy rate of 6.76. The Surat-born player has 72 wickets to his name with a very good average of 17.91 which makes him a special cricketer.