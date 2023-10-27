NAGL (Nagaland) vs TAMI (Tamil Nadu) Match Prediction NAGL 1 % Chance of Winning TAMI 99 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.01 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nagaland and Tamil Nadu will square off against each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 am IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Chance of Winning

Nagaland has yet to secure a victory this season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Their campaign began with a match against Madhya Pradesh, which was ultimately abandoned. Following this, they faced four consecutive defeats. In their most recent outing, they were defeated by Karnataka with 9 wickets and a considerable 73 balls to spare. Nagaland, batting first, found themselves struggling at 67/9, and Karnataka swiftly achieved the target within 8 overs. At the moment, Nagaland finds itself positioned at the bottom of the standings, having accumulated just 2 points from five matches. Mathematically, their chances of making it to the playoffs are no longer feasible.

Tamil Nadu currently occupies the fifth position in their group with a total of 10 points and a net run rate of -1.297. They have participated in five matches, managing to secure victories in two of them, suffering defeats in two as well, while one match was unfortunately abandoned. Their recent performances have been marked by consecutive losses to Madhya Pradesh and Delhi. In their most recent outing, Tamil Nadu batted first, accumulating a total of 154 runs while losing seven wickets in the process. The standout performance of their innings was Vijay Shankar's fifty, who came to bat at the No.3 position. However, their opponents, Madhya Pradesh, comfortably chased down the target within 18.4 overs.

Nagaland's chance of winning: 1%

Tamil Nadu chance of winning: 99%

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Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Betting Tips

Sedezhalie Rupero has accumulated 78 runs in four games for Nagaland this season at an average of 19.50. His scores this season read 31, 27, 18 & 2 runs respectively. We predict Sedazhaile Rupero to score over 18.5 runs in the game.

Vijay Shankar, the 32-year-old all-rounder, played a fine 56 run knock in the last game off 35 balls, smashing two fours and four sixes. Shankar boasts an average of 26.67 in the format. All that said, Shankar is expected to score over 20.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Nagaland to win 15.00 Bet on Parimatch Tamil Nadu to win 1.01 Bet on 1xBet Nagaland to win 20.00 Bet on Dafabet

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, India is well-balanced, offering advantages to both batsmen and bowlers. It provides spinners with good turn and bounce. In the 8 SMAT games played on this pitch, 5 have been won by the team batting second. Therefore, our forecast is that the team captain who wins the toss will likely choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun on Friday is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 57% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Nagaland Player List

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Chopise Hopongkyu, Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Rongsen Jonathan (c), Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Sepichem Jingru, Nagaho Chishi, Oren Ngullie

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role RS Jaganath Sinivas Bowler Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Tahmeed Rahman Batter Sumit Kumar Batter Khrievitso Kense All-rounder Karan Tewatiya All-rounder Hokaito Zhimomi All-rounder Nagaho Chishi Bowler Rongsen Jonathan (c) Batter Chopise Hopongkyu Bowler Imliwati Lemtur Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland lost their last game against Karnataka by 9 wickets with 73 balls to spare.

Tamil Nadu Player List

Ajitesh Guruswamy (wk), Hari Nishanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Baba Aparajith, Washington Sundar (c), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Chakaravarthy, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Sen, Sanjay Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sandeep Warrier, N Jagadeesan, M Mohammed

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Hari Nishanth Batter Sai Sudharsan Sai Sudharsan Ajitesh Guruswamy Wicketkeeper-batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Narayan Jagadeesan Batter Washington Sundar (c) Batter T Natarajan Bowler Sandeep Warrier Bowler Sai Kishore Bowler Varun Chakravarthy Bowler M Mohammed Bowler

Tamil Nadu Team Form

Tamil Nadu lost their last game against Madhya Pradesh by 7 wickets with 8 balls to spare.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Head-to-Head Record

The sides are yet to face each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Betting Odds

Nagaland to score under 21.5 runs before their first dismissal

Nagaland's performance in their recent matches has seen them posting scores of 82, 16, 19, and 4 runs before losing their initial wicket. In three out of these four games, except for one, Nagaland struggled to surpass the mark of 21.5 runs before their first wicket fell. Sedezhalie Rupero and Oren Ngullie formed the opening partnership in the last match, with batting averages close to 19.50 and 3.00, respectively. It is advisable to place a bet on Nagaland scoring under 21.5 runs before losing their first wicket.

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Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Top Batters

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland’s Best Batter

Rongsen Jonathan, previously associated with Karnataka as a batsman, has displayed remarkable and consistent form for a considerable period. His approach to the game has been exemplary, and his batting average of 16.00 is a testament to his performance. At 37 years of age, he has accumulated an impressive total of 728 runs in this format, boasting an impressive average of 21.41. With Jonathan making valuable contributions, Nagaland is poised to reap substantial benefits from his presence in the team.

Sai Sudharsan to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Batter

Sai Sudharsan currently stands as the top run-scorer for his team. He has accumulated 115 runs in four matches, maintaining an average of 38.33. His performance in 30 T20 matches reflects an impressive track record, with 974 runs at an average of 38.96 and a strike rate of 126.00. Consequently, it is reasonable to expect that Sai Sudharsan will establish himself as the premier batsman for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming game.

Nagaland vs Tamil Nadu Top Bowlers

Imliwati Lemtur to be Nagaland’s Best Bowler

In the ongoing season, Lemtur has impressively taken two wickets in three innings while representing Nagaland. It would indeed be a surprising turn of events if Lemtur doesn't sustain his outstanding performance and uphold his position as the key bowler for the Nagaland squad.

Varun Chakravarthy to be Tamil Nadu’s Best Bowler

Varun Chakravarthy is Tamil Nadu’s leading wicket-taker this season with 6 wickets in four games at an economy of 6.62. Overall, the leg-spinner has played 72 matches and picked 77 wickets at an average of 25.63. Bet on Chakravarthy to be the best bowler for Tamil Nadu in the game.