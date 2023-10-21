NAGL (Nagaland) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction NAGL 2 % Chance of Winning UTP 98 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.12 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh will take on each other in the Group E encounter of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023 at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun, on October 21, 2023 (Saturday), at 4:30 PM IST. While Uttar Pradesh have lost one and one game ended in no results so far, Nagaland have lost a couple of matches while one game is being washed out in Dehradun.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

There is a clear gulf that exists between any North-Eastern side and any other side in Indian domestic cricket. Nagaland are no different to the cause. Since their admission in Indian cricket, they have attempted many things, like hiring a professional in Stuart Binny, but things have hardly moved in a positive direction. The ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will surely exacerbate the learning curve, but they are far from having a completely positive change in their thought process.

Uttar Pradesh are also vying for their first win in the competition. After one loss and one no result later, they also don’t know if a thing is coming their way. The Karan Sharma side definitely have one of the most sorted and young squads in the competition, and while getting the better of Nagaland won’t be a concern for them, they will be aiming for a strong and resounding success in the overall scheme of things.

Nagaland’s chance of winning is 2%

Uttar Pradesh’s chance of winning is 98%

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Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

There is something about Sameer Rizvi that catches the eye. His simplicity in batting and the way he keeps his bat grounded while going for aerial shots make for such a soothing viewing. He is in great form, and that makes me believe that he will have a super game for Uttar Pradesh. The presence of Rinku Singh further adds another dimension to the entire process, and Uttar Pradesh can definitely take a chance upon him to add a new tinge of performance level.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Prediction

The Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun hosted a T20 match for the first time in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and since then, they have played host to four completed games. In all four games, the batting second teams have secured victories, giving rise to an early trend from the game.

Weather Report

There is a 23% rain prediction for the match between Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh. One can only hope the threat is not big enough to abandon the game. With the inclement North-Indian mountain conditions typically changing in the face of Summer, it is important for the captains to keep an eye on that.

Nagaland Player List

Joshua Ozukum, Sedezhalie Rupero, Tahmeed Rahman, Karan Tewatiya, Khrievitso Kense, Chopise Hopongkyu, Hokaito Zhimomi, Sumit Kumar (wk), Rongsen Jonathan (c), Jaganath Sinivas, Imliwati Lemtur, Moakumzuk Tzudir, Sepichem Jingru, Nagaho Chishi, Oren Ngullie

Predicted Playing XI

Joshua Ozukum Batter Sedezhalie Rupero Batter Tahmeed Rahman Batter Karan Tewatiya Batter Khrievitso Kense All-rounder Chopise Hopongkyu Batter Hokaito Zhimomi All-rounder Sumit Kumar Wicket-keeper Rongsen Jonathan Batter Jaganath Srinivas Bowler Imliwati Lemtur Bowler

Nagaland Team Form

Nagaland have played 30 games in the history of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which Nagaland have won eight games and lost 22 matches. In the last 10 completed games against non-North-Eastern teams, Nagaland have lost all, which indicates that it is going to be even tougher for them on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Karan Sharma (c), Abhishek Goswami, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi , Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Prashant Veer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Kartik Tyagi, Madhav Kaushik, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Jasmer Dhankhar, Aaradhya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Nitish Rana Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Rinku Singh Batter Prashant Veer All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar All-rounder Shiva Singh Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh have lost one in the ongoing SMAT, but what is the more important thing to notice here is that they have a strong performance to back their pursuit. In the last season, they secured five victories in the group stage - a performance that left him one win away from an appearance in the semi-finals.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Head-To-Head

This is going to be the very first time both Nagaland and Uttar Pradesh are facing each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They are going to push the bottom in the right way, and that will be enough to call for a subjugation.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Imagine a game in which we have Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal, Kartik Tyagi, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. A side with such a diverse set of players is bound to do well, but we can also benefit from the same by opting for the right markets. Rinku Singh, for once, will deliver for the team, whereas it is impossible not to be on Kartik Tyagi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to create the cast.

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Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Rongsen Jonathan to be Nagaland’s best batter (Parimatch)

Rongsen Jonathan, former Karnataka batter, has been in his element for a while now and is Nagaland’s second-highest run-scorer. The way he has gone about his business is terrific, and his average of 22.45 adds strength to the debate. With Jonathan in the thick of things, one can be sure that Nagaland will have some virtue to provide.

Rinku Singh to be Services’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rinku Singh has a T20 average of 31.08 and an astronomical strike rate of 141.6. With 10 fifties to his name, Rinku, one of the biggest hitters of a cricket ball in India, have all the reputation to take things forward. After averaging 39.13 in 2022, Rinku is averaging 57.1 in 2023 - one that saw him making his India debut. Trust him to deliver.

Nagaland vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Imliwati Lemtur to be Nagaland’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Imliwati Lemtur is Nagaland’s best bowler historically, having taken 21 wickets at an average of 24.9. He has taken seven more wickets than Khrievitso Kense, the second-highest wicket-taker for Nagaland and Imliwati Lemtur’s closest aide. I will be really surprised if Lemtur doesn’t go on to become the best bowler for the Nagaland side.

Bhuvneshwar to be Uttar Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

One of the earliest adopters of the changing demands of T20 cricket, Bhubaneswar Kumar has 275 wickets at an average of 25.1 and an economy rate of 7.2. Since the start of 2022, Bhubaneswar Kumar has had 68 wickets with a strike rate under 20. That makes him such a prime contender to be Uttar Pradesh’s best bowler during the Saturday encounter against Nagaland.