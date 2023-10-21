Odisha vs Services Match Prediction ODI 55 % Chance of Winning SER 45 % Place a bet Dafabet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 1xbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Odisha and Services will take on each other in the third round of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 Tournament 2023 at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, on October 21, 2023 (Saturday). While Odisha have won two and lost one, Services have the exact opposite fortune, having won one and lost two games, including their last two matches.

Odisha vs Services Chance of Winning

After beating Assam in their inaugural game of the season, Odisha faltered against last year’s finalists, Himachal Pradesh, but they got back to winning ways by beating Sikkim in the third round. Interestingly, in both wins, Odisha managed to score over 200 runs with the bat - and they will take inspiration from that to do well against Services.

Services, on the other hand, will want a big change in fortune to do well. Getting the better of Sikkim was easy and no one really discounted that, but when they came face to face against the likes of Kerala and Assam, things nosedived drastically. The Mohit Ahlawat-led side have a strong chance to upset the applecart if they can beat the Sandeep Patnaik-led Odisha, but that will need them to be at their absolute best. Can they do that?

Odisha’s chance of winning is 55%

Services’ chance of winning is 45%

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Odisha vs Services Betting Tips

Even though Subhanshu Senapati couldn’t do much with the bat against Himachal Pradesh, I am highly confident that he will help us make some really good money from the match against Services. Now relieved from captaincy responsibility, Senapati has a good chance to make sure things are back on track for his personal career. Then there’s Rajat Palliwal on the Services side, whose tenacity over the years has a story to tell. He will definitely try to add his zing to the overall process.

Match Prediction Best Odds Services to win 1.9 Bet on 1xBet Odisha to win 1.72 Bet on Dafabet Services to win 2.105 Bet on Megapari

Odisha vs Services Match Toss Prediction

There have already been six matches played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, with the batting first teams winning four games and the batting second teams winning two games each. 200 runs have been crossed four times, making it a good batting track for all.

Weather Report

There is no prediction of rain in the encounter, with winter slowly making its way. However, it is Mumbai where humidity will still rule the roost. It will not be easy for players to play along without suffering the wrath of it.

Odisha Player List

Swastik Samal, Sandeep Pattnaik, Subhranshu Senapati, Abhishek Yadav, Harshit Rathod, Rajesh Dhuper (wk), Tarani Sa, Rakesh Pattnaik, Govinda Poddar (c), Sunil Roul, Debabrata Pradhan, Prabin Luha, Prayash Singh, Shantanu Mishra, Kartik Biswal

Predicted Playing XI

Swastik Samal Batter Sandeep Pattnaik Batter Subhranshu Senapati Batter Govinda Poddar Batter Abhishek Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rathod Batter Rajesh Dhuper Wicket-keeper Tarani Sa All-rounder Rakesh Pattnaik Bowler Sunil Roul Bowler Debabrata Pradhan Bowler

Odisha Team Form

Odisha won the first game of the season by beating Assam by 11 runs, but in the very next game, it was Rishi Dhawan who wrecked havoc to hand a win for Himachal Pradesh. However, they returned to winning ways by blowing Sikkim to smithereens thanks to an effervescent 82 from skipper Patnaik.

Services Player List

Rajat Paliwal, Shubham Rohilla, Mohit Ahlawat (c & wk), Mohit Rathee, Arjun Sharma, Varun Choudhary, Vineet Dhankhar, Lakhan Singh, Nakul Sharma, Nitin Tanwar, Pulkit Narang, Vikas Hathwala, Nitin Yadav, Poonam Poonia, Vikash Yadav, Mohit Kumar

Predicted Playing XI

Rajat Paliwal Batter Shubham Rohilla Batter Mohit Ahlawat Wicket-keeper Mohit Rathee Batter Arjun Sharma Batter Varun Choudhary Batter Vineet Dhankhar All-rounder Lakhan Singh All-rounder Nakul Sharma Bowler Nitin Tanwar Bowler Pulkit Narang Bowler

Services Team Form

Services started the season with a win against Sikkim, as expected, but couldn’t cross the barrier against Kerala to lose the game by one run. But on the very next game, Assam crushed their hopes of any progress with a solid and rampant performance to bury their hope. Can Services come out of it?

Odisha vs Services Head-To-Head

Odisha and Services have faced each other only once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the latter had emerged victorious in that game back in 2016 at the DRIEMS College Ground in Cuttack. That was a Services side that had the likes of Yashpal Sharma and Soumya Ranjan Swain in its line-up, but since then, a lot has changed.

Odisha vs Services Betting Odds

While Sandeep Patnaik has found himself in the middle of one great batting run, having scored two giant half-centuries in three games, you can also bank on Subhranshu Senapati to do well. Rajat Palliwal is one such figure from the Services side, but what makes the contest even more poignant is that they have Pulkit Narag. The spinner has been in some form lately and can ruffle some feathers if the wicket hangs in the spinners’ favour.

Odisha vs Services T20 Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai Odisha Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.71 Bet Now! Services Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 2.00 Bet Now!

Odisha vs Services Best Batters

Poddar to be Odisha’s best batter (Parimatch)

Odisha’s all-time T20’s highest run-scorer, Govinda Poddar, hasn’t come good in the 2023 edition, but only a fool would write him off. With 1177 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 29.43 and a strike rate of 124.5, Poddar has a distinct body of work. He has a balls-per-dismissal ratio of 23.6 with a ball-per-boundary ratio of 6.8. I am positive that the Raurkela batter will have his time under the Sun.

Rajat Paliwal to be Services’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rajat Paliwal has done well to become the highest run-scorer for Services in the last two seasons of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the last couple of seasons, he has accumulated 166 runs at an average of 21 with a strike rate of 130.7. Even though he doesn’t have half-centuries, it makes for a pleasant viewing that he is consistent.

Odisha vs Services Best Bowlers

Debabrata Pradhan to be Odisha’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Over the last six years, Debabrata Pradhan has rightfully taken the role of Odisha’s pace spearhead with a regular burst of wickets. In the last eight T20 matches, Pradhan picked 13 wickets - the highest from the side. Even in the Odisha Cricket League, Pradhan was cut from a different cloth, picking 15 wickets in seven matches.

Naraga to be Services’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In the last 10 games, Pulkit Narang has 16 wickets. Since moving to Services from Delhi, he has hardly had a bad season - which makes his candidature even more solid and impactful for everyone around. In the last two seasons, he had a best bowling figure of 3/18, which makes him such a solid performer. Just back him and you will do alright.