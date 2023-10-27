Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction UTT 94 % Chance of Winning PON 6 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.071 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry and Uttarakhand will square off against each other in their upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 am IST. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Chandigarh.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Chance of Winning

Puducherry has had a challenging season in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, failing to secure a victory. They have faced defeat in all four of their completed matches, currently occupying the last position in the standings with just 2 points and a net run rate of -2.875. Their chances of making it to the knockout stage are statistically eliminated. In their most recent match, Puducherry suffered a significant setback, losing by 103 runs to Vidarbha. During the game, Puducherry managed to score only 74 runs while attempting to chase down a target of 178. Unfortunately, apart from Parameeswaran Sivaraman and Fabid Ahmed, the remaining nine batsmen struggled to reach double-digit scores.

Similar to Puducherry, Uttarakhand's season appears to be near its conclusion. They currently occupy the second-to-last position in the table, having secured just one victory and suffering four losses in five matches. Their most recent defeat came at the hands of Rajasthan, who managed to win the match with four wickets remaining and as many balls to spare. In the match, Uttarakhand faced an early setback after being asked to bat first and were eventually bowled out for a total of 160 runs. Notably, Aditya Tare played a crucial role in Uttarakhand's innings, contributing 61 runs from 38 balls while batting in the middle order.

Puducherry's chance of winning: 6%

Uttarakhand’s chance of winning: 94%

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Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Arun Karthik has hammered 116 runs in four games this season at an average of 38.66. The 37-year-old boasts an average of 21.79 in the format. All that said, Karthik is expected to score over 20.5 runs in the game.

Avneesh Sudha, the Uttarakhand opener, has accumulated 176 runs this season in five games at an average of 35.20. The 21-year-old boasts an average of 25.70 in the format. Bet on Sudha to score over 23.5 runs in the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Puducherry to win 6.50 Bet on Parimatch Uttarakhand to win 1.07 Bet on 1xBet Puducherry to win 6.50 Bet on Dafabet

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

The IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab, operated by the Punjab Cricket Association, is renowned as one of the top batting pitches in India. This pitch is known for its favourable characteristics, including good bounce and carry, making it a prime choice for batsmen. Moreover, it typically provides some assistance to the faster bowlers due to its capacity to generate pace. Out of the 61 T20s hosted here, 34 went in favour of the team batting second while 27 went in favour of the team batting first. The average first innings score is 168 runs. Hence, we predict the skipper winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Chandigarh on Friday is expected to be around 31 degree Celsius and 44% humidity, 0% precipitation and a wind blowing at 14 km/h. The weatherman predicts clear skies over Chandigarh on Friday.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, A Aravinddaraj, Avinash Jadhav, Bhupender Chauhan, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Krishna Pandey, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Damodaran Rohit (c) Batter Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Paras Dogra Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Gurvinder Singh Bowler Marimuthu Vikneshwaran All-rounder Bhupender Chauhan Bowler Krishna Pandey All-rounder Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry are on an unfortunate four match losing streak. They lost to Vidarbha by 103 runs in their last game.

Uttarakhand Player List

Akash Madhwal (c), Piyush Joshi, Aditya Tare, Mayank Mishra, Dikshanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Bhati, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravinder Negi, Abhay Negi, Prateek Pandey, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Swapnil Singh All-rounder Dikshanshu Negi Batter Piyush Joshi Batter Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Akhil Rawat Batter Piyush Singh Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler Akash Madhwal (c) Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand lost to Rajasthan by 4 wickets in their last game. They are languishing at the second place from the bottom of the table with only 4 points in five games.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met only once so far in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy where Uttarakhand defeated Puducherry by 10 runs.

Total Matches Played: 1 match

Puducherry Won: 0 match

Uttarakhand Won: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 match

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Uttarakhand to score over 25.5 runs before their 1st dismissal

Uttarakhand's performance in the current season comprises five matches where they achieved initial scores of 61, 140, 30, 51, and 34 runs before losing their first wicket. In all but one of these five games, they succeeded in surpassing the 25.5-run mark before losing their first wicket. Notably, Yuvraj Chaudhary and Avneesh Sudha formed the opening partnership in the last game and have been maintaining solid averages of approximately 43.60 and 35.20, respectively. Given these statistics, we anticipate that Uttarakhand will again exceed the 25.5-run threshold before losing their first wicket in the upcoming match.

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Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Top Batters

Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Puducherry’s opener, Akash Kargave, is leading the run charts of his team after having accumulated 125 runs in four innings. The southpaw boasts an average of 23.00 in the format. He is expected to emerge as Puducherry’s best batter in the game.

Yuvraj Choudhary to be Uttarakhand’s Best Batter

Yuvraj Choudhary stands as the leading run-scorer for his team, having accumulated 218 runs in five innings. The 22-year-old has showcased an impressive average of 43.60 in this format. It's safe to expect that he will continue to perform at a high level and maintain his position as the top batsman for his team.

Puducherry vs Uttarakhand Top Bowlers

Fabid Ahmed to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Fabid Ahmed has been the standout performer in his team's bowling department, securing a total of five wickets across four innings in the tournament. This makes him the leading wicket-taker for his team. In the previous game against Vidarbha, he demonstrated his effectiveness by taking a wicket while conceding just 21 runs. Given his current form, it is reasonable to expect him to continue serving as their primary wicket-taker.

Swapnil Singh to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Swapnil Singh has successfully secured four wickets in five matches for Uttarakhand during the ongoing season, maintaining an economy rate of 8.58. Although he remained wicketless in the previous game, there is a strong likelihood that he could regain his position as the leading bowler in the upcoming fixture.