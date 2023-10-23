Puducherry vs Vidarbha Match Prediction VID 98 % Chance of Winning PON 2 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.02 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.03 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Puducherry and Vidarbha will be locking horns in their first ever encounter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 23, 2023. The match is going to be played at Mullanpur, Chandigarh, and it is scheduled to commence at 11:00 A.M IST.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Chances of Winning

Puducherry has been winless since their victory over Odisha in the 2021 season. They concluded the 2022 season with no wins and are yet to win a match in the 2023 season. So far, they haven’t even come close to tasting victory. After their first match ended in abandonment, they lost all three of their following matches by significant margins. Jharkhand defeated them by four wickets with three balls remaining in the first match and Bengal beat them by 62 runs in the second. Their most recent match against Maharashtra was particularly dismal as they wiped the floor with Puducherry, achieving victory by eight wickets with 35 balls to spare after winning the toss and electing to field first.

Vidarbha has had entirely inverted results as they have managed to clinch victories in all three of their matches so far and by considerable margins. They defeated Uttarakhand by seven wickets with ten balls remaining, overcame Rajasthan by six wickets with one ball to spare, and, in what might be their most satisfying win so far, they beat Bengal by seven wickets with 13 balls to spare. Vidarbha has been absolutely ravaging this season.

Puducherry chance of winning - 2%

Vidarbha chance of winning - 98%

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Puducherry vs Vidarbha Betting Tips

Puducherry’s opening batsman, Akash Kargave, stands as their premier batter at the moment with 121 runs in three innings. He has achieved one half-century against Jharkhand wherein he scored 61 runs from 35 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 174.28. Their wicket-keeper batsman, Arun Kathik, follows closely behind with 108 runs in three innings. In the same match against Jharkhand, he also scored a half-century with 66 runs from 44 deliveries.

Vidarbha’s batsman, Karun Nair, is the team’s top run scorer with 133 runs in three innings. Shubham Dubey trails behind with 126 runs in three innings. Both of them have achieved a half-century each so far.

Match Prediction Best Odds Puducherry to win 10.00 Bet on Parimatch Vidarbha to win 1.03 Bet on 1xBet Puducherry to win 11.00 Bet on Dafabet

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Toss Prediction

The match is going to be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The last match held at this venue was between Rajasthan and Jharkhand, wherein the latter won the toss and elected to field first. However, they lost the match by 18 runs. Considering this outcome, it is likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The skies are expected to remain clear and sunny on the day of the match with a minimal 10% chance of rainfall. The temperature is anticipated to be around 29 degrees Celsius.

Puducherry Player List

Damodaran Rohit (c), Arun Karthik, Paras Dogra, A Aravinddaraj, Avinash Jadhav, Bhupender Chauhan, Fabid Ahmed, Gaurav Yadav, Gurvinder Singh, Akash Kargave, Jayasundaram Karthikeyan, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Krishna Pandey, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Bharat Sharma, Sagar Udeshi.

Predicted Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit (C) Batter Akash Kargave Batter Arun Karthik Wicket-keeper Paras Dogra Batter Parameeswaran Sivaraman Batter Fabid Ahmed All-rounder Gurvinder Singh Bowler Marimuthu Vikneshwaran All-rounder Bhupender Chauhan Bowler A Aravinddaraj Bowler Gaurav Yadav Bowler

Puducherry Team Form

Puducherry is on an unfortunate three-match losing streak at the moment after their first match against Rajasthan was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Vidarbha Player List

Atharva Taide (c), Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Karun Nair, Dhruv Shorey, Saurabh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Nayan Chavan, Harsh Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Mandar Mahale, Dipesh Parwani, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wadkar, Umesh Yadav.

Predicted Playing XI

Atharva Taide (C) Batter Dhruv Shorey Batter Karun Nair Batter Nayan Chavan Batter Shubham Dubey Batter Akshay Karnewar All-rounder Darshan Nalkande Bowler Saurabh Dubey Bowler Umesh Yadav Bowler Jitesh Sharma Wicket-keeper Aditya Sarwate Bowler

Vidarbha Team Form

Vidarbha, in contrast to Puducherry, has enjoyed a three-match winning streak from the beginning of their campaign this season.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Head-to-Head

Puducherry and Vidarbha have never encountered each other in the tournament before and, therefore, have no head-to-head record.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Betting Odds

Karun Nair to score a half-century against Puducherry

Karun Nair stands as Vidarbha’s premier batsman with 133 runs in three innings. In the first match against Uttarakhand, he scored 16 runs from 13 deliveries and in the second match against Rajasthan, he scored 22 runs from 17 deliveries. However, his best performance so far was against Bengal in their most recent encounter, having scored 95 runs from 52 deliveries. Given his current trajectory, there is a good possibility he can achieve yet another half-century in the upcoming match.

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Puducherry vs Vidarbha Best Batters

Akash Kargave to be Puducherry’s Best Batter

Puducherry’s opener, Akash Kargave, is leading the run charts of his team after having accumulated 121 runs in three innings. In their last match against Maharashtra, Kargave scored 33 runs from 36 deliveries. He was five runs short of being the top batsman of his team, but can be expected to do so in the upcoming match.

Karun Nair to be Vidarbha’s Best Batter

Nair played a sensational innings against Bengal in their last encounter as he managed to score 95 runs from 52 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 182.69. He has amassed a total of 133 runs in three matches, making him the team’s leading run-getter. He could emerge as their top batsman once again.

Puducherry vs Vidarbha Best Bowlers

Fabid Khan to be Puducherry’s Best Bowler

Fabid Khan has four wickets to his credit in three innings so far, making him his team’s top wicket-taker. He did not manage to claim any wickets against Maharashtra in their previous encounter, but still managed an incredible economy rate of 5.00 in the two overs he delivered. He claimed two wickets in each of the two matches prior to this. Given his form, he can be anticipated to remain their top bowler.

Umesh Yadav to be Vidarbha’s Best Bowler

Umesh Yadav was on a wicket-taking spree against Bengal and delivered an outstanding spell. In his full quota of four overs, he conceded 33 runs which translated to an economy rate of 8.25. However, during this process, he claimed a grand total of five wickets. He is Vidarbha’s leading wicket-taker with seven wickets in three innings. It is highly likely that he will be able to replicate his performance and continue as their top bowler in the next game.