Punjab vs Baroda Match Prediction
PUN
81%
Chance of Winning
BAR
19%
T20
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
Facts:
- Punjab pacer Sidharth Kaul has taken 15 wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, with a bowling average of 18.60.
- Krunal Pandya has been excellent in the tournament, having scored 278 runs from nine games at an average of 69.50.
- In nine matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Abhishek Sharma has amassed 485 runs at an average of 53.89 and a strike rate of 193.23 - which makes him the second highest run-scorer in the tournament.
Punjab vs Baroda Chance of Winning
The kind of blend they have, Punjab, who had unfortunately missed out on a finals spot last year, were always expected to make it to the finals of the SMAT. They lived upto the billing with a domineering win over Delhi in the first semi-final. Could they extend the same level of dominance against Krunal Pandya-led Baroda?
However, they would not make the mistake of taking Baroda lightly. They have been ruthless this season. Barring one loss in the group stage to Mumbai, they haven’t lost a single game along the way. Not always you see such dominance from Baroda, but the new vigour with which he is batting nowadays, it is difficult to caress past.
Punjab’s chance of winning is 81%
Baroda’s chance of winning is 19%
Punjab vs Baroda Betting Tips
The way Krunal Pandya is leading the side by being the leading performer, one could be sure that there is a lot of value in betting on him. Further, how can you ignore the impact of Abhishek Sharma? He has been supremely brilliant for Punjab and the single-biggest reason why they are in the finals at the moment. If you want to win big, you have to show your trust on him.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Baroda Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Baroda Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Punjab
Punjab vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction
The iconic Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has played host to a total of 125 matches, with the team batting second emerging victorious in 77 of these thrilling encounters. 90 occasions out of these 125 games, the team winning the toss opted to field first, strongly implying the advantages of chasing at this venue.
Weather Report
The match between Punjab and Baroda in Mohali is not expected to be marred by rain. However, given that this contest is scheduled for the afternoon, there looms a substantial likelihood of fog making an appearance, potentially posing a challenge for the players.
Punjab Player List
Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Naman Dhir
|
Batter
|
Mandeep Singh (c)
|
Batter
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Sanvir Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Brar
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Kaul
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
Punjab Team Form
Punjab won six of their seven group matches in a pretty convincing fashion to ensure that they finish at the top of the table. They further reinforced their credentials by beating Vidarbha in the quarter-finals before beating Delhi in the semi-final. Things were very much in line with what they would have wanted in the league stage.
Baroda Player List
Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jyotsnil Singh
|
Batter
|
Harsh Desai
|
Batter
|
Vishnu Solanki
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Krunal Pandya
|
Batter
|
Shivalik Sharma
|
Batter
|
Bhanu Pania
|
All-rounder
|
Atit Sheth
|
All-rounder
|
Karthik Kakade
|
Bowler
|
Soyeb Sopariya
|
Bowler
|
Lukman Meriwala
|
Bowler
|
Ninad Rathva
|
Bowler
Baroda Team Form
By winning six out of seven matches in the league, Baroda beat Mumbai and Assam in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively to ensure that things are very much in order. Can they continue the same level of dominance to beat Mumbai?
Punjab vs Baroda Head-To-Head
Punjab and Baroda have played each other three times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the latter have had an advantage with two wins. The last time both teams met each other was back in 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in which Baroda won by 25 runs.
Punjab vs Baroda Betting Odds
When it comes to dissect a pattern, I’m not looking beyond Abhishek Sharma, who has just been splendid throughout the tournament. Everything about his batting seems magic. If that is not enough, we know Krunal Pandya has had an absolute dominance in the league and he will once again deliver for Baroda, as they aim for their first-ever SMAT title.
Punjab vs Baroda
T20
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, null
Punjab vs Baroda Best Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)
In nine matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Abhishek Sharma has amassed 485 runs at an average of 53.89 and a strike rate of 193.23. While Riyan Parag’s performance has taken the world by storm - and rightfully so - what Abhishek Sharma has done is just incredible. I am sure he will be eager to repeat the heroics in the final against Baroda and help Punjab win the title.
Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s best batter (Parimatch)
Krunal Pandya is no more just a bits and pieces player, rather he has had a second-wind to his career, purely on the virtue of standing tall to challenges. With 278 runs from nine games at an average of 69.50, the elder Pandya has been on a roll. Don’t discount the value he brings to the table and make sure you are putting good money on him to become the best batter from Baroda.
Punjab vs Baroda Best Bowlers
Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Siddarth Kaul is not going anywhere. The persistence with which he plays his cricket is on show as the Punjab pacer is the most important cog in the wheel for them in the bowling department. The veteran pacer has 15 wickets in the ongoing tournament, with an average of 18.60. That is very good performance and should give Punjab enough belief for the final.
Atit Sheth to be Baroda’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Baroda’s star-all-rounder Atit Sheth has 17 wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 11.82 and an economy rate of 6.76. The former India U19 bowler has 74 wickets to his name with a very good average of 17.91 in his T20 career and for a long time, is considered to be a good prospect who never got his due. Could this be his year?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab
Punjab to win @ 1.37 (Parimatch)
Baroda to win @ 3.05 (Parimatch)
Parimatch