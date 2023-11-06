Punjab vs Baroda Match Prediction PUN 81 % Chance of Winning BAR 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.37 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.372 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR If you remember it right, at the start of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we had predicted that it would be difficult for teams to stop Punjab from going to the final. The time is here, and we have Punjab taking on Baroda in the final of the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, on November 6, 2023 (Monday) after both teams showcased a slew of impressive performances along the way.

Punjab vs Baroda Chance of Winning

The kind of blend they have, Punjab, who had unfortunately missed out on a finals spot last year, were always expected to make it to the finals of the SMAT. They lived upto the billing with a domineering win over Delhi in the first semi-final. Could they extend the same level of dominance against Krunal Pandya-led Baroda?

However, they would not make the mistake of taking Baroda lightly. They have been ruthless this season. Barring one loss in the group stage to Mumbai, they haven’t lost a single game along the way. Not always you see such dominance from Baroda, but the new vigour with which he is batting nowadays, it is difficult to caress past.

Punjab’s chance of winning is 81%

Baroda’s chance of winning is 19%

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Punjab vs Baroda Betting Tips

The way Krunal Pandya is leading the side by being the leading performer, one could be sure that there is a lot of value in betting on him. Further, how can you ignore the impact of Abhishek Sharma? He has been supremely brilliant for Punjab and the single-biggest reason why they are in the finals at the moment. If you want to win big, you have to show your trust on him.

Match Prediction Best Odds Baroda Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Baroda Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Punjab 1.64 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab vs Baroda Match Toss Prediction

The iconic Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has played host to a total of 125 matches, with the team batting second emerging victorious in 77 of these thrilling encounters. 90 occasions out of these 125 games, the team winning the toss opted to field first, strongly implying the advantages of chasing at this venue.

Weather Report

The match between Punjab and Baroda in Mohali is not expected to be marred by rain. However, given that this contest is scheduled for the afternoon, there looms a substantial likelihood of fog making an appearance, potentially posing a challenge for the players.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab won six of their seven group matches in a pretty convincing fashion to ensure that they finish at the top of the table. They further reinforced their credentials by beating Vidarbha in the quarter-finals before beating Delhi in the semi-final. Things were very much in line with what they would have wanted in the league stage.

Baroda Player List

Krunal Pandya (c), Vishnu Solanki (wk), Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Bhanu Pania, Shivalik Sharma, Karthik Kakade, Atit Sheth, Soyeb Sopariya, Lukman Meriwala, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Sairaj Patil

Predicted Playing XI

Jyotsnil Singh Batter Harsh Desai Batter Vishnu Solanki Wicket-keeper Krunal Pandya Batter Shivalik Sharma Batter Bhanu Pania All-rounder Atit Sheth All-rounder Karthik Kakade Bowler Soyeb Sopariya Bowler Lukman Meriwala Bowler Ninad Rathva Bowler

Baroda Team Form

By winning six out of seven matches in the league, Baroda beat Mumbai and Assam in the quarter-finals and semi-finals respectively to ensure that things are very much in order. Can they continue the same level of dominance to beat Mumbai?

Punjab vs Baroda Head-To-Head

Punjab and Baroda have played each other three times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the latter have had an advantage with two wins. The last time both teams met each other was back in 2021 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in which Baroda won by 25 runs.

Punjab vs Baroda Betting Odds

When it comes to dissect a pattern, I’m not looking beyond Abhishek Sharma, who has just been splendid throughout the tournament. Everything about his batting seems magic. If that is not enough, we know Krunal Pandya has had an absolute dominance in the league and he will once again deliver for Baroda, as they aim for their first-ever SMAT title.

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Punjab vs Baroda Best Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

In nine matches in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Abhishek Sharma has amassed 485 runs at an average of 53.89 and a strike rate of 193.23. While Riyan Parag’s performance has taken the world by storm - and rightfully so - what Abhishek Sharma has done is just incredible. I am sure he will be eager to repeat the heroics in the final against Baroda and help Punjab win the title.

Krunal Pandya to be Baroda’s best batter (Parimatch)

Krunal Pandya is no more just a bits and pieces player, rather he has had a second-wind to his career, purely on the virtue of standing tall to challenges. With 278 runs from nine games at an average of 69.50, the elder Pandya has been on a roll. Don’t discount the value he brings to the table and make sure you are putting good money on him to become the best batter from Baroda.

Punjab vs Baroda Best Bowlers

Siddarth Kaul to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Siddarth Kaul is not going anywhere. The persistence with which he plays his cricket is on show as the Punjab pacer is the most important cog in the wheel for them in the bowling department. The veteran pacer has 15 wickets in the ongoing tournament, with an average of 18.60. That is very good performance and should give Punjab enough belief for the final.

Atit Sheth to be Baroda’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Baroda’s star-all-rounder Atit Sheth has 17 wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an average of 11.82 and an economy rate of 6.76. The former India U19 bowler has 74 wickets to his name with a very good average of 17.91 in his T20 career and for a long time, is considered to be a good prospect who never got his due. Could this be his year?