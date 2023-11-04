Punjab vs Delhi Match Prediction PUN 78 % Chance of Winning DEL 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.452 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The semi-final is here. Punjab and Delhi - two northern Indian sides - will be taking on each other at the former’s home ground of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on November 4, 2023 (Saturday), at 11:00 AM IST. Both sides have been extremely impressive in their approach and haven’t given an inch to the opposition along the way. We can expect a similar clash on Saturday as well.

Punjab vs Delhi Chance of Winning

By making it to the semifinals in the fashion, they have, Punjab have proven why they are the best team in the entire competition. A great mix of youth and experience and the synergy they have shown along the way have ensured that Punjab become a very strong unit in the ongoing edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and in all likelihood, they will continue to exert the same level of dominance.

Meanwhile, Delhi are not too far behind either. Led by Yash Dhull, Delhi topped the Group E points table before beating Vidarbha in the quarter-final to book the semi-final berth. They are the only unbeaten side in the competition, and there is a reason why it is so. This will be a proper high-profile encounter.

Punjab’s chance of winning is 78%

Delhi’s chance of winning is 22%

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Punjab vs Delhi Betting Tips

The way Abhishek Sharma is scoring runs in the SMAT, I’m pretty sure he will leave an imprint in the match against Delhi. A 50-plus score is a very logical ask, but even more is from Yash Dhull, whose consistency belied his cherubic young age. Trust him to deliver for Delhi. Among the bowlers, Sidharth Kaul will be the pick of the bowlers. Counting on him wouldn’t hurt our pocket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Delhi to win 2.56 Bet on Parimatch Punjab to win 1.51 Bet on Melbet Delhi to win 2.607 Bet on 1xBet

Punjab vs Delhi Match Toss Prediction

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has hosted 123 matches, in which the batting second team have won 75 games. 88 times out of those 123 games, toss-winning teams have opted to bowl first - which clearly indicates that chasing is the best option here. 59.3% of times, toss-winning teams have ended up on the winning side - a clear majority, if ever there’s one.

Weather Report

There are no chances of rain during the encounter between Punjab and Delhi, but the fact that the entire Delhi is surrounded by smog, we can be sure that things are not going to be easy for batters, even in Mohali.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

Punjab won six of their seven group matches in a pretty convincing fashion to ensure that they finish at the top of the table. While there is no doubt that this performance was extremely dominating, they further reinforced their credentials by beating Vidarbha in a very domineering manner and secured a place in the semifinals.

Delhi Player List

Priyansh Arya, Anuj Rawat (wk), Yash Dhull (c), Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Dev Lakra, Lalit Yadav, Harshit Rana, Navdeep Saini, Suyash Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Ishant Sharma, Shivank Vashisht, Lakshay Thareja, Jonty Sidhu, Kshitiz Sharma

Predicted Playing XI

Priyansh Arya Batter Anuj Rawat Wicket-keeper Yash Dhull Batter Ayush Badoni Batter Himmat Singh Batter Dev Lakra All-rounder Lalit Yadav All-rounder Harshit Rana Bowler Navdeep Saini Bowler Suyash Sharma Bowler Mayank Yadav Bowler

Delhi Team Form

There was no competition for Delhi in Group E, and they proved that they were the strongest team in the competition by winning all five completed games to secure 22 points. Vidarbha were supposed to pose a challenge in front of them, but that turned out to be another basic encounter, with the side securing a very dominant 39-run win.

Punjab vs Delhi Head-To-Head

Punjab and Delhi have played each other ten times in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in which Punjab have won three times, whereas Delhi have secured seven victories along the way. That is very good dominance from Delhi, but I guess the tables have turned well enough for Punjab to aspire for a win.

Punjab vs Delhi Betting Odds

Well, to make money from this encounter, it is important to focus on the winning bets. First up is Abhishek Sharma. He has been in impeccable form this year, and his performance duly suggests that we can pick him to maximise our earning from this game. Priyansh Arya has also done well to merit his own base. Go ahead with them.

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Punjab vs Delhi Best Batters

Abishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

The third-highest run-scorer in the ongoing competition, Abhishek Sharma has a different level of swag to maintain in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. With 408 runs from eight games at an average of 51.00 makes you believe that Abhishek Sharma is well-worth every penny of it. Further, Abhishek Sharma has a grand-stand T20 record in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Yash Dhull to be Delhi’s best batter (Parimatch)

Yash Dhull has 202 runs in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, having an average of 50.50 and a strike rate of 131.16. That is a very good record to boast and one that tells you why banking on a youngster like Yash Dhull is always a rewarding idea. Bet on him and thank me later.

Punjab vs Delhi Best Bowlers

Harpreet Brar to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harpreet Brar has been a keen performer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and in the ongoing season, he has 13 wickets at an average of 15.84. With an excellent economy rate of 6.64, Brar has ensured that why trusting him and betting big on him is not a bad idea at all.

Suyash Sharma to be Delhi’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Suyash Sharma has 16 wickets in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at an insanely crazy strike rate of 5.75. His economy rate of 3.83 further tells you why having to deal with Suyash Sharma has become a challenge for teams across the country. The rate at which he is growing his stock, there is no one better.