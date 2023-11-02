PUN (Punjab) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction PUN 76 % Chance of Winning UTP 24 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the first quarter-final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh will be playing against each other at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on November 2, 2023 (Thursday). Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are not in the same page as far as their standing nor the strengths are concerned and will need a huge baller of an event to displace Punjab, the last year’s semi-finalists are concerned.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning

When we talk about Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we are talking about the strongest side in the competition, with a line-up that is enviable for everyone. They have perhaps the best batting order in the entire competition and a strong squad that leaves no stone unturned to corner you.

On the other hand, bolstered by the presence of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana, Uttar Pradesh have ensured they are not to be taken lightly. The way they got the better of Gujarat in the first quarter-final was a story that needs to be told - it was emphatic. They won’t leave a stone unturned to push Punjab off their perch.

Punjab’s chance of winning is 76%

Uttar Pradesh’s chance of winning is 24%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Abhishek Sharma is in the middle of a great domestic run, and he doesn’t seem like he will stop anytime soon. I am pretty sure he will match the success of the league stage, in which he was second to none, in the knockout stage as well. Rinku Singh has been enjoying a solid 2023, and put your money on him, for he has a great potential to turn things around. Apart from those two, Nitish Rana also offers excellent money-making opportunities.

Match Prediction Best Odds Uttar Pradesh Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Punjab Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Punjab 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has always been a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being a solid 173. The average winning score at the venue is 179 and that tells you why batting first here wouldn’t be a bad idea. 31 out of 48 times in the last seven years (since 2016), batting second teams have won the clash.

Weather Report

The match will be played in Mohali in November at 11:00 AM morning. Dew would have subsidised by then, but the moisture on the surface will have a telling impact. Even though it might sound counterintuitive, but spinners may as well use the moisture to skid the ball off the surface.

Punjab Player List

Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann

Predicted Playing XI

Prabhsimran Singh Wicket-keeper Abhishek Sharma Batter Naman Dhir Batter Mandeep Singh (c) Batter Anmolpreet Singh Batter Ramandeep Singh Batter Sanvir Singh All-rounder Harpreet Brar All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Siddharth Kaul Bowler Mayank Markande Bowler

Punjab Team Form

After losing the first game of the season to Saurashtra, Punjab have won the next six matches in a pretty convincing fashion to ensure that they finish at the top of the table. While there is no doubt that this performance was extremely dominating, but the fact that Punjab found multiple match-winners along the way makes their case even stronger.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Karan Sharma (c), Abhishek Goswami, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi , Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Prashant Veer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Kartik Tyagi, Madhav Kaushik, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Jasmer Dhankhar, Aaradhya Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Karan Sharma Batter Abhishek Goswami Batter Nitish Rana Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Rinku Singh Batter Prashant Veer All-rounder Bhuvneshwar Kumar All-rounder Shiva Singh Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh boast of a very strong squad and they lived upto the reputation to secure three easy victories in the group stage that propelled them to the pre-quarter-finals, where they got the better of a strong Gujarat side. That win must have provided them with enough confidence to take on a rampant Punjab side, with Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana helming the march.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Head-To-Head

Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have come face to face three times in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the former securing victories in all games. That is a strong and dominating performance, marked by the possible probability of doing an encore at the home base of Mohali.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

If you ask me to predict a pattern here, the most possible one I could directly derive is a 50-plus score for Abhishek Sharma, who bat doesn’t seem to stop making runs anytime soon. You can never discount a fit and fine Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the equation, but I’m even more hopeful that Yash Dayal will have a sway over things. Trust him to deliver.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, null Punjab Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.5 Bet Now!

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Abhishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)

With 396 runs from seven matches, Abhishek Sharma has owned the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy like a very few have done this year. His average of 56.57 and an insanely crazy strike rate of 203.08 makes you believe that Abhishek Sharma will be a force to be reckoned with in the knockout stage as well.

Sameer Rizvi to be Uttar Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sameer Rizvi has found a new lease to his career by scoring 235 runs in seven games at an incredibly great strike rate of 58.75. While Rinku Singh has made a mockery of the bowlers with a strike rate over 150, Rizvi is the consistent and the most-impactful run-scorer for Uttar Pradesh, with two half-centuries already.

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Harpreet Brar to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Harpreet Brar, popularly known as Reporter Brar, has had a solid campaign in the Indian Premier League for the last three years, and in the SMAT, he has replicated that pretty successfully. He has an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 6.59 while taking 12 wickets along the way. He will do the same against Uttar Pradesh as well.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is having a very good SMAT so far and is one of the primary reason why Uttar Pradesh are in the quarter-finals. With 14 wickets at an average of 9.07, Bhuvneshwar hasn’t left any stone unturned to show that his impact with the ball isn’t just a value proposition, but a serious contender for a national comeback too.