PUN (Punjab) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction
PUN
76%
Chance of Winning
UTP
24%
T20
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium
Facts:
- With 396 runs from seven matches, Abhishek Sharma has owned the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 14 wickets at an average of 9.07, which is the highest for a pacer this year.
- Sameer Rizvi has found a new lease to his career by scoring 235 runs in seven games at an incredibly great strike rate of 58.75.
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Chance of Winning
When we talk about Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, we are talking about the strongest side in the competition, with a line-up that is enviable for everyone. They have perhaps the best batting order in the entire competition and a strong squad that leaves no stone unturned to corner you.
On the other hand, bolstered by the presence of Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana, Uttar Pradesh have ensured they are not to be taken lightly. The way they got the better of Gujarat in the first quarter-final was a story that needs to be told - it was emphatic. They won’t leave a stone unturned to push Punjab off their perch.
Punjab’s chance of winning is 76%
Uttar Pradesh’s chance of winning is 24%
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips
Abhishek Sharma is in the middle of a great domestic run, and he doesn’t seem like he will stop anytime soon. I am pretty sure he will match the success of the league stage, in which he was second to none, in the knockout stage as well. Rinku Singh has been enjoying a solid 2023, and put your money on him, for he has a great potential to turn things around. Apart from those two, Nitish Rana also offers excellent money-making opportunities.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Uttar Pradesh Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Punjab Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Punjab
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Match Toss Prediction
The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali has always been a batting paradise, with the average first innings score at the venue being a solid 173. The average winning score at the venue is 179 and that tells you why batting first here wouldn’t be a bad idea. 31 out of 48 times in the last seven years (since 2016), batting second teams have won the clash.
Weather Report
The match will be played in Mohali in November at 11:00 AM morning. Dew would have subsidised by then, but the moisture on the surface will have a telling impact. Even though it might sound counterintuitive, but spinners may as well use the moisture to skid the ball off the surface.
Punjab Player List
Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Singh Brar, Mayank Markande, Siddharth Kaul, Baltej Singh, Ashwani, Anmol Malhotra, Sanvir Singh, Pukhraj Mann
Predicted Playing XI
|
Prabhsimran Singh
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Abhishek Sharma
|
Batter
|
Naman Dhir
|
Batter
|
Mandeep Singh (c)
|
Batter
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
Batter
|
Ramandeep Singh
|
Batter
|
Sanvir Singh
|
All-rounder
|
Harpreet Brar
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Siddharth Kaul
|
Bowler
|
Mayank Markande
|
Bowler
Punjab Team Form
After losing the first game of the season to Saurashtra, Punjab have won the next six matches in a pretty convincing fashion to ensure that they finish at the top of the table. While there is no doubt that this performance was extremely dominating, but the fact that Punjab found multiple match-winners along the way makes their case even stronger.
Uttar Pradesh Player List
Karan Sharma (c), Abhishek Goswami, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi , Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Prashant Veer, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Kartik Tyagi, Madhav Kaushik, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Jasmer Dhankhar, Aaradhya Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Karan Sharma
|
Batter
|
Abhishek Goswami
|
Batter
|
Nitish Rana
|
Batter
|
Sameer Rizvi
|
Batter
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Rinku Singh
|
Batter
|
Prashant Veer
|
All-rounder
|
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|
All-rounder
|
Shiva Singh
|
Bowler
|
Yash Dayal
|
Bowler
|
Kartik Tyagi
|
Bowler
Uttar Pradesh Team Form
Uttar Pradesh boast of a very strong squad and they lived upto the reputation to secure three easy victories in the group stage that propelled them to the pre-quarter-finals, where they got the better of a strong Gujarat side. That win must have provided them with enough confidence to take on a rampant Punjab side, with Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana helming the march.
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Head-To-Head
Punjab and Uttar Pradesh have come face to face three times in the history of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with the former securing victories in all games. That is a strong and dominating performance, marked by the possible probability of doing an encore at the home base of Mohali.
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds
If you ask me to predict a pattern here, the most possible one I could directly derive is a 50-plus score for Abhishek Sharma, who bat doesn’t seem to stop making runs anytime soon. You can never discount a fit and fine Bhuvneshwar Kumar out of the equation, but I’m even more hopeful that Yash Dayal will have a sway over things. Trust him to deliver.
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh
T20
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, null
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters
Abhishek Sharma to be Punjab’s best batter (Parimatch)
With 396 runs from seven matches, Abhishek Sharma has owned the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy like a very few have done this year. His average of 56.57 and an insanely crazy strike rate of 203.08 makes you believe that Abhishek Sharma will be a force to be reckoned with in the knockout stage as well.
Sameer Rizvi to be Uttar Pradesh’s best batter (Parimatch)
Sameer Rizvi has found a new lease to his career by scoring 235 runs in seven games at an incredibly great strike rate of 58.75. While Rinku Singh has made a mockery of the bowlers with a strike rate over 150, Rizvi is the consistent and the most-impactful run-scorer for Uttar Pradesh, with two half-centuries already.
Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers
Harpreet Brar to be Punjab’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Harpreet Brar, popularly known as Reporter Brar, has had a solid campaign in the Indian Premier League for the last three years, and in the SMAT, he has replicated that pretty successfully. He has an average of 14.83 and an economy rate of 6.59 while taking 12 wickets along the way. He will do the same against Uttar Pradesh as well.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be Uttar Pradesh’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is having a very good SMAT so far and is one of the primary reason why Uttar Pradesh are in the quarter-finals. With 14 wickets at an average of 9.07, Bhuvneshwar hasn’t left any stone unturned to show that his impact with the ball isn’t just a value proposition, but a serious contender for a national comeback too.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Punjab
Punjab to win @ 1.51 (Parimatch)
Uttar Pradesh to win @ 2.44 (Parimatch)
Parimatch