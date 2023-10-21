Railways vs Saurashtra Match Prediction RAI 27 % Chance of Winning SAUR 73 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1xbet 1.366 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Megapari 1.366 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Railways and Saurashtra battle out in match 67 of Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy 2023 on Saturday, 21st October 2023. The match is slated to be played at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi and the scheduled start time is 1:30 pm local time.

Railways vs Saurashtra Chance of Winning

Railways are coming off a huge loss against Punjab by 120 runs. Punjab put up a massive total (218/5) on the board smashing Saurashtra bowlers to all corners of the ground. Akash Pandey (2/30) and Shivam Chaudhary (1/27) were the top performers with the ball for Saurashtra. Chasing down a huge total Railways top order fell early and lost the momentum early in the innings. Only four batsmen managed to reach double scores as Railways were bowled out for 98 runs in 16 overs. The huge loss against Punjab has affected the net run rate of Railways.

Saurashtra are coming off a huge win over Manipur in a high scoring game. Batting first Saurashtra were off to a great start with the bat. Opening batter Harvik Desai scored a magnificent hundred (104 runs in 55 balls) and Visvraj Jadeja (69 runs in 29 balls) provided the finishing touches to the innings as Saurashtra finished the innings at 240/4. Saurashtra bowlers then backed up their batsman by restricting Manipur to 155/5 on the back of economical spells from Kushang Patel (2/20), Chirag Jani (1/31) and Jaydev Unadkat (1/40) helped Saurashtra win the match by 85 runs.

Railways chance of winning: 27%

Saurashtra’s chance of winning: 73%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Railways vs Saurashtra Betting Tips

Vishvaraj Jadeja has been in brutal form with the bat smashing two half centuries in the three matches played in the tournament. He has scored 131 runs in three matches in the tournament. Considering his recent form, we predict Vishvaraj Jadeja to score over 30 runs against Railways.

Match Prediction Best Odds Saurashtra to win 1.38 Bet on Parimatch Railways to win 3.01 Bet on Megapari Railways to win 3.01 Bet on 1xbet

Railways vs Saurashtra Toss Prediction

The surface at Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi is a balanced track with assistance to both the batsman and bowlers. Since it is a day game the pitch is expected to be dry and spinners get some assistance from the surface. The team batting first five of the seven domestic T20 matches played at this venue and the average first innings score is 149 runs.

In the last two matches played in the tournament the team batting first won in the afternoon game but as the day progressed the pitch got better to bat on and it was a high scoring game in the evening match. Based on how the surface has played out the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) Oval, Ranchi on Saturday, 21st October is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius and 54% humidity, 00% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 10 km/h. During the match, it is going to be Sunny and there is no chance of rain during the match hours.

Railways Players List

Shubham Chaubey, Pratham Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Akshat Pandey, Vivek Singh, Mohammad Saif, Akash Pandey, Ashutosh Sharma, Rahul Sharma, Shivam Chaudhary, Upendra Yadav, Karn Sharma, Susheel Kumar, Raj Choudhary, Nishant Kushwaha

Railways Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Shivam Chaudhary Batsman Pratham Singh All-rounder Vivek Singh All-rounder Upendra Yadav Wicket Keeper Ashutosh Sharma Batsman Shubham Chaubey All-rounder Karn Sharma Bowler Akshat Pandey Bowler Yuvraj Singh Bowler Nishant Khushwah All-rounder Susheel Kumar Bowler

Railways Recent Form

Railways won three and lost two of the last five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They lost their last match against Punjab by 120 runs. They are positioned in fourth position with eight points.

Saurashtra Players List

Harvik Desai (wk), Sheldon Jackson, Samarth Vyas, Chirag Jani, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Jay Gohil, Tarang Gohel, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Parth Bhut, Jaydev Unadkat (c), Kushang Patel, Prerak Mankad, Yuvraj Chudasama, Pranav Karia, Hetvik Kotak, Sammar Gajjar, Aditya Jadeja.

Player Name Role Harvik Desai Wicket Keeper Tarang Gohel Batsman Samarth Vyas Batsman Sheldon Jackson Batsman Chirag Jani All-rounder Vishvraj Jadeja All-rounder Jay Gohil All-rounder Dharmenrasinh Jadeja Bowler Parth Bhut Bowler Jaydev Unadkat Bowler Kushang Patel Bowler

Saurashtra Recent Form

Saurashta won three and lost two of the last five matches played in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They won their last match against Arunachal Pradesh by 85 runs. They are positioned in third position with eight points.

Railways vs Saurashtra Head to Head Record

The two teams faced each other once in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Railways emerged victorious by five wickets.

Railways vs Saurashtra Betting Odds

Railways to win an Opening Partnership

Railways opening pair on average scored 26 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches, while Saurashtra on average scored 16 runs for the opening wicket in the last three matches. Both the Railways openers are in top form and we back them to win an opening partnership against Saurashtra.

Railways vs Saurashtra T20 Jharkhand State Cricket Association Oval, Ranchi Railways Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 3.15 Bet Now! Saurashtra Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.366 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.366 Bet Now!

Railways vs Saurashtra Top Batters

Upendra Yadav to be the top batter for Railways

Upendra Yadav scored seven runs in the last match against Punjab and failed to score big runs after smashing a magnificent hundred (103 runs in 51 balls) against Arunachal Pradesh. He has been in fine form in recent times smashing 289 runs in the last 10 T20 matches. Considering his recent form and the position he bats at, we predict Upendra Yadav to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Railways versus Saurashtra.

Harvik Desai to be the top batter for Saurashtra

Harvik Desai scored a magnificent hundred (104 runs in 55 balls) against Manipur. Desai has been in good form in the last few matches and has scored 159 runs in three matches. He is the leading run-scorer for Saurashtra in the season and considering his recent form, we believe he is the best batsman to bet on to be the top batter for Saurashtra against Railways.

Railways vs Saurashtra Top Bowlers

Akash Pandey to be the top bowler for Railways

The star with the ball for Railways in the last match against Punjab in a high scoring game, Akash Pandey finished with figures of 2/30 to start his campaign. The young talented bowler picked up eight wickets in three matches and is the leading wicket taker for Railways in the 2023 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy. Pandey bowls accurate lines and lengths and is deceptive with his variations in the death overs. Based on his recent form with the ball, we believe he is the best bowler to bet on to be the top bowler for Railways.

Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra

Chirag Jani bowled a phenomenal spell (1/31) in the last match against Manipur. He bowls accurate lines and lengths and is very deceptive with his slower balls and variations. Jani has been the top bowler for Saurashtra in two out of the three matches played in the tournament and has bagged seven wickets. We predict Chirag Jani to be the top bowler for Saurashtra versus Railways.