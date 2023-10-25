Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Match Prediction RAJ 57 % Chance of Winning UTT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Rajasthan and Uttarakhand will square off against each other for the second time ever in the tournament at Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on October 25, 2023. The match will commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Chances of Winning

Rajasthan won their first match of the season against Jharkhand in the last match. They lost the toss and were expected to set the target. They managed a decent total of 161/8, but were impressively able to defend it by restricting Jharkhand to 143/7 by the end of 20 overs, ultimately winning by 18 runs. Rajasthan lost two games prior to this; once at the hands of Vidarbha and the other against Bengal. Their first match of the season against Puducherry was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Uttarakhand, too, has just one victory so far this season against Maharashtra. Their most recent match versus Bengal witnessed them setting a target of 161/7 after losing the toss, but Bengal was able to chase it down in 17.2 overs, winning by eight wickets with 16 balls left unused. Prior to this, their match against Jharkhand was tied and went into super over, which the latter ended up winning. They lost their first match of the season to Vidarbha by seven wickets with ten balls remaining.

Rajasthan Chance of winning - 57%

Uttarakhand Chance of winning - 43%

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Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Betting Tips

Rajasthan’s squad has been rather underwhelming as they don’t have a single batsman who has crossed the 100-run threshold. Their top run scorer is their opener, Abhijeet Tomar, with 97 runs in three innings. Their wicket-keeper, Kunal Singh Rathore, is next with 96 runs to his credit. In their bowling department, they have Khaleel Ahmed and Deepak Chahar who have each captured five wickets in three innings.

Uttarakhand’s opening batsman, Yuvraj Choudhary, is currently leading their run charts with 196 runs. Trailing behind him is Avneesh Sudha with 159 runs. On their bowling front, they have Agrim Tiwari with five wickets in four innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds Uttarakhand to win 1.94 Bet on Parimatch Rajasthan to win 1.75 Bet on 1xBet Uttarakhand to win 1.95 Bet on Dafabet

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Bengal and Uttarakhand faced off at this venue in their last encounter, and the latter lost after losing the toss and being relegated to set a target. Considering this result, it seems plausible that the toss winner will elect to field first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions with absolutely no chance of rainfall on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan Player List

Deepak Hooda (c), Shubham Garhwal, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abhijeet Tomar, Mahipal Lomror, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Aniket Choudhary, Arafat Khan, Mukul Choudhary, Aditya Garhwal, Arjit Gupta, Salman Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhijeet Tomar Batter Mukul Choudhary Batter Mahipal Lomror Batter Deepak Hooda (C) Batter Kunal Singh Rathore Wicket-keeper Deepak Chahar All-rounder Shubham Garhwal Batter Rahul Chahar Bowler Manav Suthar Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler Arafat Khan Bowler

Rajasthan Team Form

Rajasthan just won their first match of the season after two consecutive losses and an abandonment in their first match. They seem to have picked up some momentum from their recent victory.

Uttarakhand Player List

Akash Madhwal (c), Piyush Joshi, Aditya Tare, Mayank Mishra, Dikshanshu Negi, Rajan Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Agrim Tiwari, Avneesh Sudha, Prashant Bhati, Himanshu Bisht, Kunal Chandela, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Ravinder Negi, Abhay Negi, Prateek Pandey, Akhil Rawat, Piyush Singh.

Predicted Playing XI

Yuvraj Chaudhary Batter Avneesh Sudha All-rounder Swapnil Singh All-rounder Dikshanshu Negi Batter Prateek Pandey Batter Aditya Tare Wicket-keeper Akhil Rawat Batter Himanshu Bisht Bowler Rajan Kumar Bowler Agrim Tiwari Bowler Akash Madhwal (C) Bowler

Uttarakhand Team Form

Uttarakhand encountered a loss and a tie in their two most recent matches, and their only victory so far was against Maharashtra in their second match.

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Head-to-Head

Rajasthan and Uttarakhand encountered each other for the first time in the 2022 season, and the latter walked away with a four-wicket victory over Rajasthan.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Rajasthan - 0

Uttarakhand - 1

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Betting Odds

Uttarakhand to have a better opening partnership than Rajasthan

In their most recent encounter against Jharkhand, Rajasthan’s openers, Abhijeet Tomar and Mukul Choudhary, managed an opening partnership of 38 runs before they lost their first wicket after 4.3 overs. On the other hand, Uttarakhand managed to achieve an opening partnership of 51 runs before opener Avneesh Sudha was dismissed after 4.5 overs. Given the disparity in their performance, it seems likely that Uttarakhand will be able to establish a significantly better first wicket partnership.

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand T20 Bindra Stadium, Mohali Rajasthan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Uttarakhand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Best Batters

Abhijeet Tomar to be Rajasthan’s Best Batter

Abhijeet Tomar, Rajasthan’s opening batter, has amassed 97 runs in three matches making him the top run scorer of his team thus far. He scored 23 runs off 14 deliveries in their previous match against Jharkhand, giving him a strike rate of 164.28. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman in the next game.

Yuvraj Choudhary to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Yuvraj Choudhary is currently their top run-getter with 196 runs in four innings. He was the highest run scorer for his team in their last match against Bengal, having scored 37 runs off 27 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 137.03. He can be relied upon to replicate his performance and standout as his team’s best batsman.

Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Best Bowlers

Khaleel Ahmed to be Rajasthan’s Best Bowler

Khaleel Ahmed is tied as Rajasthan’s top wicket-taker with five wickets in three matches. He was quite economical in their previous match against Jharkhand, conceding just 17 runs in four overs, resulting in an economy rate of 4.25. He claimed one wicket in the process. He can be anticipated to remain their top bowler in the upcoming match.

Swapnil Singh to be Uttarakhand’s Best Bowler

Swapnil Singh was the team’s top bowler in their last match against Bengal. In four overs, he conceded 29 runs and claimed one wicket which translated to an economy rate of 7.25. He is their second highest wicket-taker overall with four wickets in four innings. There is a good possibility he will be able to achieve the position of the top bowler in the next fixture.