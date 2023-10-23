TRI (Tripura) vs UTP (Uttar Pradesh) Match Prediction TRI 18 % Chance of Winning UTP 82 % Place a bet 1xbet 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Dafabet 1.19 Bet Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 Megapari 1.191 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Tripura and Uttar Pradesh will be meeting for their fifth encounter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on October 23, 2023. The match is going to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 A.M IST.

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Chances of Winning

Tripura started their campaign this season on a strong note after having defeated Nagaland in their first match by three wickets with one ball remaining. However, it went south from there as they lost both of their subsequent matches. Their second match against Tamil Nadu was a particularly humiliating defeat for them as they lost by eight wickets with 19 balls remaining for their opponent. They put up a greater fight against Madhya Pradesh in their most recent match after losing the toss and being relegated to field first, but faltered in their chase as the latter set a target of 168/5 and Tripura was bowled out in 19.4 overs after scoring 131.

Uttar Pradesh has had a relatively better season so far. After their first match of the season was abandoned, they went on to lose their first completed match to Tamil Nadu by just eight runs. But they managed to achieve their redemption in their latest match against Nagaland they lost the toss and were tasked with setting a target. They posted a total of 187/6 and were able to restrict their opponents to 100/7 by the end of 20 overs.

Tripura chance of winning - 18%

Uttar Pradesh chance of winning - 82%

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Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Tips

Rajat Dey has been Tripura’s highest contributor with the bat, having scored 86 runs in three innings. He was the second highest run scorer against Madhya Pradesh in their last match after accumulating 27 runs off 16 balls. Wriddhiman Saha, the team’s skipper and wicket-keeper batsman, follows closely behind Dey with 65 runs, and he scored 20 runs from 12 deliveries in their previous match.

Sameer Rizvi stands as Uttar Pradesh’s top-scoring batsman with 101 runs in two innings. Rinku Singh trails behind with 80 runs in two innings. Both of them have achieved a half-century each. Rinku Singh scored 58 runs from 34 deliveries against Nagaland.

Match Prediction Best Odds Tripura to win 5.00 Bet on 1xBet Uttar Pradesh to win 1.19 Bet on Dafabet

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun. Batting first seems to offer an advantage at this pitch, and this is exemplified by the last match played at the venue between Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, which proved to be their undoing as they lost by 87 runs. Given this recent outcome, it is highly likely that the toss winner will opt to bat first in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts sunny conditions with absolutely no chance of precipitation at the venue on the day of the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Tripura Player List

Wriddhiman Saha (c), Sudip Chatterjee, Bikramkumar Das, Rajat Dey, Ganesh Satish, Manisankar Murasingh, Amit Ali, Parvez Sultan, Sankar Paul, Ajay Sarkar, Bikramjit Debnath, Subham Ghosh, Sanjay Majumder, Chiranjit Paul, Viki Saha, Abhijit Sarkar, Nirupam Sen, Nirupam Sen Chowdhary, Danveer Singh, Arkaprabha Sinha.

Predicted Playing XI

Arkaprabha Sinha Batter Wriddhiman Saha (C) Wicket-keeper Bikramkumar Das Batter Ganesh Satish Batter Rajat Dey Batter Sudip Chatterjee Batter Subham Ghosh All-rounder Manisankar Murasingh Bowler Sankar Paul Bowler Abhijit Sarkar Bowler Ajay Sarkar Bowler

Tripura Team Form

Tripura’s form has been rather dismal as they won their first match against Nagaland, but encountered defeats at the hands of Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh immediately after the fact.

Uttar Pradesh Player List

Karan Sharma (c), Rinku Singh, Abhishek Goswami, Dhruv Jurel, Madhav Kaushik, Nitish Rana, Prince Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohsin Khan, Shiva Singh, Yash Dayal, Aaradhya Yadav, Swastik Chikara, Jasmer Dhankhar, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Veer.

Predicted Playing XI

Abhishek Goswami Batter Karan Sharma (C) All-rounder Nitish Rana Batter Sameer Rizvi Batter Rinku Singh Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Prashant Veer All-rounder Shiva Singh Bowler Yash Dayal Bowler Kartik Tyagi Bowler Jasmer Dhankhar Bowler

Uttar Pradesh Team Form

Uttar Pradesh has experienced a more favourable trajectory in comparison to Tripura. Their first match ended in abandonment and their second match saw them lose to Tamil Nadu, but they were able to regroup and overcome Nagaland in their last encounter.

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Head-to-Head

Tripura and Uttar Pradesh have faced each other in four previous matches, with the latter emerging victorious three times barring their last encounter.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 4

Tripura - 1

Uttar Pradesh - 3

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Betting Odds

Uttar Pradesh to have a better opening partnership than Tripura

Uttar Pradesh’s openers, Abhishek Goswami and Karan Sharma, performed well against Nagaland. They posted a partnership of 30 runs. Abhishek Goswami scored 36 runs from 25 deliveries while Karan Sharma scored four runs off three balls. Tripura’s opening batsmen, Arkaprabha Sinha and Wriddhiman Saha, scored 12 runs from 19 deliveries and 20 runs from 12 deliveries, respectively, in their last match against Madhya Pradesh. Given these results, it is likely that Uttar Pradesh will have a better first wicket partnership than Tripura.

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun Tripura Welcome bonus: 170% Up to INR 17,000 5.00 Bet Now! Uttar Pradesh Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 1.19 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.191 Bet Now!

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Best Batters

Rajat Dey to be Tripura’s Best Batter

Rajat Dey is currently Tripura’s top run scorer with 86 runs in three innings so far. In their previous match against Madhya Pradesh, he was the second highest run-getter from his team with 27 runs off 16 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 168.75. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Rinku Singh to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Batter

Rinku Singh is Uttar Pradesh’s second highest run-scorer at the moment with 80 runs in two innings. Against Nagaland in their previous match, he was their top scorer, having amassed 58 runs in 34 deliveries with a strike rate of 170.58. Considering his trajectory, there is a good possibility he will be their standout performer in the upcoming match.

Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Best Bowlers

Abhijit Sarkar to be Tripura’s Best Bowler

Abhijit Sarkar stands as Tripura’s top wicket-taker in three innings thus far with three wickets under his belt. He was Tripura’s top bowler in the previous match given that in four overs, he conceded just 22 runs and claimed one wicket, resulting in an economy rate of 5.50. He can be relied upon to continue as their top bowler.

Prashant Veer to be Uttar Pradesh’s Best Bowler

Prashant Veer was the top bowler of the match against Nagaland. He delivered three overs and conceded a mere seven runs, giving him an exceptional economy rate of 2.33. Moreover, he claimed a whopping three wickets in the course of his spell. He can be anticipated to replicate his performance and emerge as their premier bowler once again.