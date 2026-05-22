On This Day in Cricket - May 22

On the day of 22 May, the cricket fans witnessed some of the epic moments of the game, as in 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Gujarat Titans by 33 runs, as Mitchell Marsh scored 117 runs from 64 balls. In 2018, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier-1 as they registered their spot in the Finals of the tournament. In 2015, the Chennai Super Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 3 wickets in the Qualifier-2 and registered their place in the Finals of the tournament.

On This Day - May 22, 2025 - Lucknow Super Giants defeats Gujarat Titans by 33 Runs

The day of 22nd May, 2025, the Lucknow Super Giants met the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, and the match turned out to be a high-scoring one. While batting first in the match, Mitchell Marsh scored 117 runs from 64 balls with a strike rate of 182.81, while Nicholas Pooran made 56 runs from 27 balls with a strike rate of 207.40 as the team reached a total of 235 runs with the loss of 2 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Lucknow Super Giants defeated the Gujarat Titans by 33 runs)

Coming to the chase, the Gujarat Titans needed a strong start as Shubman Gill made 35 runs from 20 balls while M Shahrukh Khan made 57 runs from 29 balls to keep the team alive in the run chase. At the end, the team failed to reach the target as they finished with 202 runs with the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 overs.

On This Day - May 22, 2018 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 Wickets

The qualifier-1 of the IPL 2018 was played on 22nd May at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Chennai Super Kings. After batting first, the Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to post a big total as Kane Williamson made 24 runs from 15 balls while at the end, Carlos Brathwaite scored 43 runs from 29 balls to take the team to 139 runs with the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets)

While chasing the target, Chennai Super Kings were in trouble early on as they were 6/62 in 12.3 overs and it was only Faf du Plessis that was holding the one end. He played a knock of 67 runs from 42 balls while at the end, Shardul Thakur made 15 runs from 5 balls as Chennai Super Kings chased down the target in 19.1 overs to get into the Finals of the tournament.

On This Day - May 22, 2015 - Chennai Super Kings defeats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 3 Wickets

For the second qualifier of IPL 2015 in Ranchi, Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 3 wickets in a tense finish to reach the final. RCB managed only 139/8 in 20 overs after strong bowling from Ashish Nehra, who picked up 3/28 and removed Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Dinesh Karthik. Chris Gayle top scored with 41, while Sarfaraz Khan added a quick 31.

(Chennai Super Kings defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 3 wickets)

Ravichandran Ashwin also bowled brilliantly and gave away just 13 runs in 4 overs. In reply, CSK chased the target in 19.5 overs despite losing wickets regularly. Michael Hussey played the key role with a calm 56 off 46 balls, while MS Dhoni contributed 26. Pawan Negi’s late cameo of 12 from 6 balls helped CSK cross the line with 1 ball remaining and book a place in the IPL 2015 final.

On This Day - May 22, 2022 - Punjab Kings defeats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 Wickets

Coming to the final league game of IPL 2022, Punjab Kings ended their campaign with a comfortable 5 wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium. Batting first, Hyderabad posted 157 for 8 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma played a fine knock of 43 from 32 balls, while Washington Sundar added 25 and Romario Shepherd remained unbeaten on 26 from just 15 balls. For Punjab, Harpreet Brar delivered the biggest impact with 3 wickets for 26 runs, and Nathan Ellis also picked up 3 wickets.

(Punjab Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets)

In reply, Punjab Kings chased the target in only 15.1 overs with aggressive batting. Shikhar Dhawan scored 39, Jonny Bairstow made 23, and Liam Livingstone finished the chase in style with an unbeaten 49 from only 22 balls, smashing 5 sixes. Jitesh Sharma also played a quick cameo of 19 from 7 deliveries. Fazalhaq Farooqi took 2 wickets for Hyderabad, but Punjab’s strong batting display helped them seal an easy victory with 29 balls remaining.