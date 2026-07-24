Why Alzarri Joseph Declined Selection for the Pakistan Test Series
Alzarri Joseph is not a part of the Test series between West Indies and Pakistan. He was selected by the team for the series but he declined the same. The West Indies Head Coach Darren Sammy talked about the same, as the reason remains unclear.
The Test series between West Indies and Pakistan is all set to commence soon, as both teams aim for some wins in this WTC cycle. West Indies has been able to produce some good performances across formats, as they aim to defeat Pakistan in the upcoming Test series. But right before the same, the team has been dealt with a major blow.
Alzarri Joseph, one of their key bowlers, won't be available for the Test series against Pakistan. He has recovered from his injury, but he decided not to play in this series. The board put his name in the list of players but it has been confirmed that Joseph declined to play in the series against Pakistan.
Darren Sammy, the Head Coach of West Indies said, “Yeah, it is a big loss. Mr Joseph has declined selection. That's the reality of the situation. He was selected. I mean, he's now coming back from injury. And for reasons since, he has declined the selection. That is a decision that is way over my head. I leave that with the directors to come up with whatever solutions where contracted players get to decline selection.”
Our Take
Now the directors of the Cricket West Indies will see why Alzarri Joseph decided to decline selection for the national team. Whether it is due to his injury clearance or something else, it will be known to the fans accordingly, as the team heads to the series against Pakistan without much experience in its bowling line-up. Surely Joseph was able to deliver some good performances, but his presence will be missed in this series.