Joe Root Set to Lead England in Tests Once Again?

The English team will be having a serious revamp in the red ball format. If Joe Root returns as the Test skipper, it will be a major boost for the team. While their chances of qualification for the WTC final have been reduced to a great extent, Root will be eager to ensure that the team gets back on track in this format. Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum had a great time together as coach and captain duo, but they were not able to help the team grab series wins against big nations lately.