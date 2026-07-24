Joe Root Set to Lead England in Tests Once Again?
Joe Root is likely to be the captain of England in the longest format of the game. Ben Stokes announced his retirement after the series against New Zealand, leaving the team without a skipper. Amidst this, Root is likely to lead the team once again ahead of the upcoming series.
The England Test team is about to have some serious changes done before its next challenge against Pakistan. The series against New Zealand came out as one which brought down some key players from the team. Ben Stokes announced his retirement from the game, leaving England without a skipper.
At the same time, Brendon McCullum also had his time as a skipper in the red ball format come to an end. While the ECB is looking for coaches who could take up the place, they are also looking for a new captain. When Ben Stokes led the team in this format, Harry Brook, the white ball captain, led the line-up as a vice captain.
But now it has been reported that the new Test captain of the team would be Joe Root. He has led the team for several years in this format, and at this time, England needs an experienced skipper. With Root’s impressive form in this format, he will be eager to continue the same if he is appointed as the captain.
Our Take
The English team will be having a serious revamp in the red ball format. If Joe Root returns as the Test skipper, it will be a major boost for the team. While their chances of qualification for the WTC final have been reduced to a great extent, Root will be eager to ensure that the team gets back on track in this format. Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum had a great time together as coach and captain duo, but they were not able to help the team grab series wins against big nations lately.