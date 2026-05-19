On This Day in Cricket - May 19

Cricketing fans have got another day to celebrate the cricketing history as May 19 in 1990 saw the birth of Siddarth Kaul who was born in Pathankot, Punjab. In 2025, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets as they chased down a total of 205 runs. In 2024, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Punjab Kings by 4 wickets as they were able to chase the target of 214 runs in the match. In 2017, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets to make place in the Finals of the tournament.

On This Day - May 19, 2025 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Lucknow Super Giants by 6 Wickets

For the 61st match of IPL 2025, Lucknow Super Giants faced Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow, where Hyderabad chased down a huge target of 206 with ease. Batting first, LSG posted 205/7 in 20 overs after strong knocks from Mitchell Marsh (65 off 39), Aiden Markram (61 off 38), and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 26).

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 6 wickets)

Despite a solid total, their bowlers failed to defend it. SRH started aggressively, with Abhishek Sharma smashing 59 off just 20 balls, including 6 sixes and 4 fours at a strike rate of 295. He gave Hyderabad the perfect launch in the chase. Ishan Kishan added 35, while Heinrich Klaasen scored 47 off 28 balls. SRH finished at 206/4 in only 18.2 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 10 balls left. Abhishek was deservedly named Player of the Match.

On This Day - May 19, 1990 - Siddarth Kaul was Born Today

The fast bowler who played the U-19 World Cup with Virat Kohli, Siddarth Kaul was born on 19th May, 1990 in Pathankot, Punjab. Making his debut for the Indian team, he has played 3 ODIs and wasn’t able to pick up any wicket while having an economy rate of 6.62. In the T20I Format, he was able to represent the Indian team in 3 games and picked up 4 wickets at an average of 21.00 and an economy rate of 8.68.

(Siddarth Kaul was born on 19th May, 1990)

When it comes to the IPL, he has represented the teams such as Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and in the 55 matches played, he has been able to pick up 58 wickets at an average of 29.98 and an economy rate of 8.63. In the 2018 season, he picked up 21 wickets in the 17 matches at an average of 26.04 which allowed the SRH team to reach the Finals of the season.

On This Day - May 19, 2017 - Mumbai Indians defeats Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 Wickets

In the Qualifier-2 of the IPL 2017, Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders were up against each other on 19th May at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. Batting first against the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders needed a strong start with the bat but they failed as only Ishank Jaggi got 28 runs from 31 balls while Suryakumar Yadav made 31 runs from 25 balls and allowed the team to reach a total of 107 runs in the 18.5 overs of their innings.

(Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 6 wickets)

With such a performance, the Kolkata Knight Riders looked done and dusted and while chasing the target, the Mumbai Indians flexed their muscles and it was Rohit Sharma who scored 26 runs from 24 balls while Krunal Pandya made 45 runs from 30 balls to get Mumbai Indians a win by 6 wickets and make their position in the Finals of the tournament.

On This Day - May 19, 2024 - Sunrisers Hyderabad defeats Punjab Kings by 4 Wickets

As the league stage of IPL 2024 came to an exciting end, Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a thrilling 4 wicket win over Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. Batting first, Punjab Kings posted a strong total of 214/5 in 20 overs. Prabhsimran Singh played a brilliant knock of 71 off 45 balls, while Atharva Taide scored 46 and Rilee Rossouw smashed 49 from just 24 deliveries. Jitesh Sharma also added a quick unbeaten 32.

(Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Punjab Kings by 4 wickets)

Chasing 215, SRH lost Travis Head on the first ball, but Abhishek Sharma changed the game with a fearless 66 off only 28 balls, hitting 5 fours and 6 sixes. Rahul Tripathi supported with 33, while Nitish Kumar Reddy made 37. Heinrich Klaasen kept the chase on track with 42 from 26 balls. SRH reached 215/6 in 19.1 overs, winning with 5 balls left. Abhishek was named Player of the Match for his explosive innings.