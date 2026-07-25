Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 25.07.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW
DES
DES

(13 ov.) 120/4

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Mayers Kyleall rounder351833194.44
Rossouw Rileebatsman343030113.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Nabi Mohammadall rounder402516.2500
Motie Gudakeshbowler3037012.3310

Latest Highlights

13.1
1

Full ball, outside off. Jacobs gets forward and skies a drive for a run.

12.6
1

G Motie pitches one up, on line. Jacobs pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.

12.5
1

Good length from G Motie, outside off stump. Rossouw gets forward and drives for 1 run.

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