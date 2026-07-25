Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 25.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mayers Kyleall rounder
|35
|18
|3
|3
|194.44
|Rossouw Rileebatsman
|34
|30
|3
|0
|113.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Nabi Mohammadall rounder
|4
|0
|25
|1
|6.25
|0
|0
|Motie Gudakeshbowler
|3
|0
|37
|0
|12.33
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.1
1
Full ball, outside off. Jacobs gets forward and skies a drive for a run.
12.6
1
G Motie pitches one up, on line. Jacobs pushes forward and drives down the ground for a run.
12.5
1
Good length from G Motie, outside off stump. Rossouw gets forward and drives for 1 run.