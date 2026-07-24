AI Simulation | BRM vs TRE | Donovan Ferreiras Firepower Leads Birmingham Phoenix to Thrilling Win
Donovan Ferreira smashed 48 runs off 24 balls which helped Birmingham Phoenix to defeat Trent Rockets at Edgbaston. Joe Clarke was able to give a strong start, as Rehan Ahmed and Saqib Mahmood gave some crucial breakthroughs which helped Phoenix to defend the total.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Edgbaston, which is expected to be batter-friendly, with even bounce and good pace. The new ball will be able to provide some early swing to the seamers, but once the batters settle, they will be able to score well, without any interruptions. Spinners and the bowlers who use slower deliveries will be able to make use of the pitch conditions in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 155 to 165 will be considered as competitive. The weather is expected to be warm with partly cloudy skies and no threat of rain.
Toss
Birmingham Phoenix wins the toss and decides to bat first. Donovan Ferreira aims to use the most of the fresh batting surface, and put the scoreboard pressure.
Lineups
Birmingham Phoenix: Joe Clarke, Donovan Ferreira (C), Will Smeed, Mitchell Owen, Rehan Ahmed, Scott Currie, Joe Weatherley, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Wood, Usman Tariq, Saqib Mahmood
Trent Rockets: Sam Billings (C), Ben Duckett, Finn Allen, Tim David, Dan Mousley, Mitchell Santner, Craig Overton, Mohammad Amir, Matt Henry, Ben Sanderson, Danny Briggs
Match Report
Birmingham Phoenix was able to defeat Trent Rockets by nine runs in a thrilling The Hundred match at Edgbaston, with their all-round performance. Joe Clarke was able to give a crisp start to the team, as he attacked Matt Henry and Mohammad Amir in the powerplay. Will Smeed was able to maintain the momentum from the other end, as the team raced to score 51/1 in 25 balls.
After the dismissal of Clarke, Donovan Ferreira played the captain's knock by scoring 48 runs off 24 balls with three sixes. Mitchell Owen was also able to add a few runs for the team, before Craig Overton and Mitchell Santner tightened the scoring rates. Birmingham Phoenix was able to score 163/7 in 100 balls.
Trent Rockets started well in the chase as Ben Duckett and Finn Allen took advantage of the field restrictions, putting the team at 47/0 in 25 balls. Rehan Ahmed was able to break the momentum by dismissing Allen with a leg break, as Usman Tariq entered to remove Duckett after the same. Sam Billings partnered with Tim David, as they ensured that the required run rate is in check.
The turning point arrived when Saqib Mahmood dismissed Tim David with a lbw, as Ben Dwarshuis dismissed Billings when he attempted to go for a big hit. Craig Overton smashed a six when the team needed 18 runs off 10 balls. But Chris Wood was able to keep his nerve well, as his slower balls restricted Trent Rockets to the score of 154/8 in 100 balls.
Player of the Match
Donovan Ferreira won the Player of the Match award for scoring 48 runs off 24 balls. His quickfire knock helped Birmingham Phoenix to post a strong total, and every run came out to be decisive in this game.