On This Day in Cricket - July 7

For the cricketing fans, the day of July 7 is being celebrated as the “Thala Day” as in 1981, India’s former captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was born. Another Indian player who was born on 7 July is Devdutt Padikkal, who was born in 2000 and went on to become a key player for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their two back-to-back IPL winning seasons. In 2024, the Indian team defeated the Zimbabwe team by 100 runs as Abhishek Sharma scored a massive century from just 46 balls.

On This Day - July 7, 1981 - MS Dhoni was Born Today

One of the finest captains of the Indian cricket team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was born on 7th July, 1981 in Ranchi, Bihar (now Jharkhand). Being a wicket-keeper batsman, he played 90 test matches for the Indian team and scored 4876 runs at an average of 38.09 while keeping a strike rate of 59.11 and scoring a total of 6 centuries and 33 half-centuries for the team.

(Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was born on 7th July, 1981 in Ranchi, Bihar (now Jharkhand))

In the ODI Cricket, he played a total of 350 matches and scored 10773 runs at an average of 50.57 while having a strike rate of 87.56. His ODI Career includes 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries while having 123 stumpings as a wicket-keeper. In the T20I format, MS Dhoni played a total of 98 matches for the Indian team and was able to score 1617 runs at an average of 37.60 and a strike rate of 126.13.

On This Day - July 7, 2000 - Devdutt Padikkal was Born Today

The Indian youngster with flair and elegance in his batting, Devdutt Padikkal was born on 7th July, 2000 in Edapal, Kerala. As an Indian player, he has represented the team in 2 test matches and has scored 90 runs at an average of 30.00 and a strike rate of 45.68 while having one half-century to his name. Playing the T20I match for the team, he has got 2 matches and has scored 38 runs at an average of 19.00 and a strike rate of 100.00.

(Devdutt Padikkal was born on 7th July, 2000 in Edapal, Kerala)

In the IPL, he has played for three different franchises such as Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. So far, he has played a total of 90 matches and has scored 2270 runs at an average of 26.70 and a strike rate of 133.13. He has also got a century and 14 half-centuries in the IPL.

On This Day - July 7, 2022 - India defeats England by 50 Runs

Playing the 1st T20I of the series at Southampton on July 7, 2022, India produced a strong all round display to defeat England by 50 runs and take a 1 0 lead. After choosing to bat first, India posted 198 for 8 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya starred with 51 from 33 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav scored 39 off 19, Deepak Hooda added 33 from 17, and Rohit Sharma made a quick 24.

(India defeated England by 50 runs)

Chris Jordan picked up 2 wickets for England. Chasing 199, England never settled after losing Jos Buttler for a duck in the opening over. Moeen Ali fought with 36 and Harry Brook made 28, but the hosts were bowled out for 148 in 19.3 overs. Hardik completed a memorable match by taking 4 wickets for 33 runs. Arshdeep Singh claimed 2 wickets on his T20I debut, while Yuzvendra Chahal also took 2. Hardik Pandya was deservedly named Player of the Match.

On This Day - July 7, 2024 - India defeats Zimbabwe by 100 Runs

As the series moved into the 2nd T20I at Harare, India produced a brilliant all round display to beat Zimbabwe by 100 runs and level the 5 match series at 1 to 1. After choosing to bat, India piled up 234 for 2 in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a stunning 100 from just 47 balls, smashing 7 fours and 8 sixes.

(India defeated Zimbabwe by 100 runs)

Ruturaj Gaikwad remained unbeaten on 77 from 47 balls, while Rinku Singh added an unbeaten 48 from only 22 deliveries. Zimbabwe never recovered during the chase despite Wessly Madhevere's 43 and Brian Bennett's quick 26 from 9 balls. They were bowled out for 134 in 18.4 overs. Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan claimed 3 wickets each, while Ravi Bishnoi picked up 2. Abhishek was deservedly named Player of the Match for his match winning century.