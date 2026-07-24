Indias ODI Squad to Miss These Star Players Against West Indies

With these many players being unavailable for the ODI series against West Indies, it has also opened doors for many other stars. Fans will be eager to see players such as Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, and many more making their way back to the team. With the Indian team preparing for the 2027 World Cup, they would require the experience of such stars across every possible condition.