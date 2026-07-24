Indias ODI Squad to Miss These Star Players Against West Indies
India will be going without various key players in the West Indies ODI series. The West Indies tour of India clashes with the Asian Games, which has created a challenge. Players such as Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more would be unavailable.
The Indian team will be having a busy schedule in the month of September. Even the fans would be confused whether they should watch India dominate in the Asian Games, or the senior stars prepare for the World Cup with the series against West Indies. The Indian team will be having some serious schedule clashes.
The Asian Games 2026 will start from 24 September and come to an end on 1 October. For the ODI series against West Indies, it will last from 27 September to 3 October. This makes the players unavailable for the ODI series against West Indies, who are already a part of the Asian Games squad.
And the list of players who would be missing out on the home series is huge. Players such as Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Jasprit Bumrah, and Arshdeep Singh won't be available for the same.
Our Take
With these many players being unavailable for the ODI series against West Indies, it has also opened doors for many other stars. Fans will be eager to see players such as Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja, and many more making their way back to the team. With the Indian team preparing for the 2027 World Cup, they would require the experience of such stars across every possible condition.