Twitter Celebrates Rohit Sharmas Name on the Lords Honour Board
Rohit Sharma is now having his name at the Lord's honour board. In his last game in England, he went on to score 138 runs for the Indian team while chasing a big total. This also made Rohit the first Indian to score a century in the ODI format at Lord's.
Rohit Sharma has done it once again, as he gave his fans another moment to remember. Lord's is known for its challenging conditions for the batsmen but the Hitman was able to do something which no other Indian batsmen did in the ODI format.
He played his last ODI in the English soil at Lord's, and went on to script history. While England set a massive total of 387 runs for the Indian team to chase, Rohit Sharma kept the command. He went on to score 138 runs for the Indian team, which eventually made him the first Indian to score a ton at Lord's in the ODI format.
And the Lord’s venue knows well how to honour the stars who have conquered this challenge. Due to this reason, it also has an honour board for the batsmen and bowlers who did exceptionally well at this venue. The name of Rohit Sharma has now been etched to the same, adding more to his name.
Here's how fans on Twitter have reacted to the same.
New Legend
Lord’s got a new legend, and the tea at the pavilion just got a lot more exciting.— iamzoe 🏳️⚧️ (@tayeeb787878) July 24, 2026
The Lord's honour board is now having the name of a new legend. Rohit Gurunath Sharma is the latest addition to the board.
Lovable
Love to see Rohit name on Lords board after 19 years of his carrier. @mufaddal_vohra— Anshu Singh (@Imanshucric) July 24, 2026
Rohit Sharma is having a 19 year long career in the game. And when he is coming close to his retirement, he has finally been able to get his name to the honour board.
Happy for Nasser
Nasser Hussain must be really happy. He always backed Rohit Sharma.— Mondler (@Star_gazing26) July 24, 2026
A Twitter user said that Nasser Hussain would be the happiest watching this. He has always backed Rohit Sharma when the latter was having a tough time in the game.