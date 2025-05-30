Facts: Sophie Luff, Somerset Women’s skipper, is their leading run scorer in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 305 runs in seven innings.

Danielle Gregory leads Surrey Women’s bowling attack in the One-Day Cup with 14 wickets in eight innings.

Surrey Women come into this match as the runners-up of the T20 Women's County Cup.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Chances of Winning

Somerset Women are a middling team in the present season of the ECB Women's One-Day Cup and they registered their third defeat in a row as they took on The Blaze Women in the last outing. Somerset Women were put in to bat first and the batters did not disappoint as they piled on a competitive total of 304 runs. Their skipper, Sophie Luff, was the standout batter for the team with a 72-run half-century, followed by Rebecca Odgers and Amanda-Jade Wellington who scored 50 and 48 runs, respectively. Despite a defendable total on the board, the bowlers allowed The Blaze Women to get by with four wickets still in hand.

Surrey Women are in a similar plight at the moment but they had some respite against Essex Women last time out where the former batted first and scored 259 runs. The top and middle order were not very helpful but Kalea Moore and Ryana MacDonald-Gay brought some stability to the innings with scores of 66 and 57 runs, respectively. Their bowlers managed to curtail Essex Women’s scoring and the latter were bundled out for 245 which resulted in a close 14-run victory for Surrey Women.

Somerset Women chance of winning - 45%

Surrey Women chance of winning - 55%

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Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Betting Tips

Surrey Women to score high before first dismissal

Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were a reliable pair in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup despite the ups and downs they had together. They were Surrey Women’s mainstay openers for the entire tournament and they built a strong rapport, leading to competitive stands of 100, 3, 59, 65 and 18 runs in the last five games of the season. The openers have the potential to set up a big score in the next game as well.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Toss Prediction

The average first innings score of 147 in 23 T20I matches at The Cooper Associates County Ground is quite low but the teams batting first still have the edge with 13 victories. Those chasing won the remaining ten games but the toss winning skipper will be keen to bat first in the next fixture.

Weather Report

The temperature at Taunton is set to hover around 21 degrees Celsius accompanied by light rain and a 25% chance of a downpour.

Somerset Women Player List

Emma Corney, Fran Wilson, Heather Knight, Jess Hazell, Rebecca Odgers, Sophie Luff, Alex Griffiths, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Erin Vukusic, Lola Harris, Niamh Holland, Olivia Barnes, Amelie Munday, Katie Jones, Chloe Skelton, Ellie Anderson, Laura Jackson, Mollie Robbins.

Predicted Playing XI

Heather Knight Batter Emma Corney Batter Sophie Luff Batter Fran Wilson Batter Charlie Dean Bowler Katie Jones Wicket-keeper Alex Griffiths All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Chloe Skelton Bowler Ellie Anderson Bowler Laura Jackson Bowler

Somerset Women Team Form

Somerset Women’s batters are largely the reason behind their consecutive losses and they do not have the strength to contest Surrey Women.

Surrey Women Player List

Alice Capsey, Alice Clarke, Aylish Cranstone, Bryony Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Emma Jones, Paige Scholfield, Priyanaz Chatterji, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Alice Monaghan, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Franklin, Tash Farrant, Amy Hunter, Jemima Spence, Kira Chathli, Alexa Stonehouse, Bethan Miles, Charlotte Lambert, Danielle Gregory, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Tilly Corteen-Coleman.

Predicted Playing XI

Bryony Smith Batter Kira Chathli Wicket-keeper Paige Scholfield Batter Phoebe Franklin Batter Emma Jones All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards Bowler Kalea Moore Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Alexa Stonehouse Bowler Danielle Gregory Bowler Tilly Corteen-Coleman Bowler

Surrey Women Team Form

Surrey Women made a poor start to their ECB Women's One-Day Cup campaign with four defeats in the first five games but they ended the first leg with two victories.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Head-to-Head

Somerset Women and Surrey Women do not have a head-to-head record in the competition yet.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Betting Odds

Surrey Women to have a better opening partnership than Somerset Women

In the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, Emma Corney was Somerset Women’s opener throughout the season and in the last three matches, she was paired up with Rebecca Odgers and Heather Knight. The team’s partnerships were blowing hot and cold with stands of 88, 24 and 19 runs and although Surrey Women’s openers had their own troubles with consistency, Bryony Smith and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were on a different plane with totals of 100, 3 and 59 runs in the last three fixtures. Their form was vastly superior and they have what it takes to outclass Somerset Women’s first partnership in the upcoming game.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Best Batters

Sophie Luff to be Somerset Women’s Best Batter

Sophie Luff is Somerset Women’s top run scorer in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with 305 runs in seven innings. That includes one ton and two half-centuries, and her average of 50.83 is impressive. She is anticipated to come out on top against Surrey Women as well.

Phoebe Franklin to be Surrey Women’s Best Batter

Phoebe Franklin emerged as Surrey Women’s second leading batter in the T20 Women's County Cup with 121 runs in four innings. She scored one half-century during the season with a 58-run knock and her average of 30.25 was among the best of the team in the tournament, making her the top contender for the next game, too.

Somerset Women vs Surrey Women Best Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Somerset Women’s Best Bowler

Amanda-Jade Wellington leads Somerset Women’s leading wicket-taker in the ECB Women's One-Day Cup with a total of 14 wickets in eight innings and an average of 25.42. Her consistency was rather remarkable and she continues to be the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Danielle Gregory to be Surrey Women’s Best Bowler

In the ECB Women's One-Day Cup, Danielle Gregory was the team’s leading bowler with 14 wickets in the bag in eight innings and her average of 25.85 was the best of the team. She is also tied as the second highest wicket-taker for Surrey Women in the T20 Women's County Cup with six wickets in four innings and an average of 15.00. She is expected to be their top wicket-taker once again.