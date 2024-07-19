Derbyshire vs Durham Match Prediction DER 46 % Chance of Winning DUR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.97 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.929 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Durham are going to face off in the Vitality Blast in their last game of the season on July 19, 2024. They will be hosted at County Ground, Derby, at 11:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Derbyshire have had a tumultuous season but they are nowhere near a competitive position and their aspirations of qualifying will be put to rest this season. They have had too many inconsistent performances and a sprinkle of bad luck since one of their fixtures towards the end of their campaign was abandoned, preventing them from achieving a better finish. Their defeat against Warwickshire was particularly disheartening as they lost by a big margin of 44 runs. Prior to that, they beat Yorkshire and Leicestershire but they were still not on par with the other teams in the middle of the table who were fighting for a better rank.

Durham’s previous outing against Northamptonshire did not go their way at all in a match that was already affected by the rain. The downpour brought down the number of playable overs to eight and Durham, batting first, secured a total of 90 runs. Ashton Turner’s unbeaten 36 was instrumental in achieving this target but the bowlers found it difficult to defend against Northamptonshire. The latter’s batting order were simply more proactive in the match and a balanced contribution from all of them helped them overcome Durham with six wickets in hand.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 46%

Durham chance of winning - 54%

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Derbyshire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Alex Lees being dropped down the order was inevitable since his average of 19.72 is not something that can be entertained at the front of the lineup but Graham Clark soldiers on with Michael Jones as his new opening partner from the previous match. However, a change like this at the tail end of the season does not exactly bring in the kind of disruption that is needed to give the rivals a challenge. In the last five fixtures, Durham’s openers have posted totals of 0, 12, 14, 0 and 43 runs and the downhill trend does not inspire confidence in the slightest.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Durham 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Durham Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby has served as host to three completed matches this season and the teams fielding first hold the advantage with two victories. Although the average first innings score of 174 is on the higher side, the pitch allows for high scoring chases and fielding first is going to be the favored option for the toss winning skipper.

Weather Report

A mere 10% likelihood of rainfall is not going to disrupt the match but overcast conditions will still be prevalent. The temperature is anticipated to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.

Predicted Playing XI

Aneurin Donald Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Despite a bad loss against Warwickshire, Derbyshire still have two wins in the last four completed fixtures and remain hopeful to take their leave with a splash.

Durham Player List

Ollie Robinson (c), Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Michael Jones Batter Alex Lees Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Ben Raine Bowler Colin Ackermann Batter Ollie Robinson (C) Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham have been on the losing side three times in the previous five matches and more often than not, it was poor performance on their part which landed them in a soup. Their batting lineup is severely underperforming at the moment.

Derbyshire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham enter this fixture with a three-win lead over Derbyshire in their head-to-head tally by a scoreline of 12-9.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 28

Derbyshire - 9

Durham - 12

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 6

Derbyshire vs Durham Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Durham’s change of pace with Alex Lees demoted down to number three is not going to give them a boost in performance immediately and their opening partnerships have absolutely not been up to the mark. Michael Jones was tasked with opening alongside Graham Clark in the last match but the two did not establish a partnership at all. In the two matches prior to that, Durham had first wicket totals of 12 and 14 runs. On the other hand, Luis Reece and Aneurin Donald have settled in nicely to set up scores of 18, 34 and 34 runs in the last three matches which, naturally, makes them the favorites for the next match.

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Derbyshire vs Durham Best Batters

Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Aneurin Donald has reached the second highest spot among Derbyshire’s run scorers after having taken part in just eight innings. He has 276 runs with an average of 34.50 and it includes three half-centuries. He is on an upward momentum and will be expected to be their standout batter once more.

Ashton Turnerto be Durham’s Best Batter

Ashton Turner has been the top scorer for Durham for two matches running, having scored 44* runs against Nottinghamshire and 36* against Northamptonshire. He is inching his way to the top of the team’s run charts as he stands in second place with 259 runs in 11 innings. He has the potential to upset Derbyshire’s bowlers.

Derbyshire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown has been Derbyshire’s mainstay bowler for the entire season and with 17 wickets in 11 innings, he is their top bowler at the moment. He was the team’s leading bowler against Warwickshire as well, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 8.25. With an average of 20.52, he remains the top choice.

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Nathan Sowter is the second highest wicket-taker for Durham with 17 wickets in 12 innings so far and an average of 15.76. He delivered a brilliant two-over spell against Northamptonshire where he allowed just 12 runs and bagged two wickets, giving him an economy rate of 6.00. He continues to be the leading pick to be their premier bowler.