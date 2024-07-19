Derbyshire vs Durham Match Prediction
DER
46%
Chance of Winning
DUR
54%
T20
County Ground in Derby
Facts:
- Derbyshire’s Pat Brown is their leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets in 11 innings.
- Durham lead their tally against Derbyshire by a scoreline of 12-9 in the tournament so far.
Derbyshire vs Durham Chances of Winning
Derbyshire have had a tumultuous season but they are nowhere near a competitive position and their aspirations of qualifying will be put to rest this season. They have had too many inconsistent performances and a sprinkle of bad luck since one of their fixtures towards the end of their campaign was abandoned, preventing them from achieving a better finish. Their defeat against Warwickshire was particularly disheartening as they lost by a big margin of 44 runs. Prior to that, they beat Yorkshire and Leicestershire but they were still not on par with the other teams in the middle of the table who were fighting for a better rank.
Durham’s previous outing against Northamptonshire did not go their way at all in a match that was already affected by the rain. The downpour brought down the number of playable overs to eight and Durham, batting first, secured a total of 90 runs. Ashton Turner’s unbeaten 36 was instrumental in achieving this target but the bowlers found it difficult to defend against Northamptonshire. The latter’s batting order were simply more proactive in the match and a balanced contribution from all of them helped them overcome Durham with six wickets in hand.
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 46%
- Durham chance of winning - 54%
Derbyshire vs Durham Betting Tips
Durham to score low before first dismissal
Alex Lees being dropped down the order was inevitable since his average of 19.72 is not something that can be entertained at the front of the lineup but Graham Clark soldiers on with Michael Jones as his new opening partner from the previous match. However, a change like this at the tail end of the season does not exactly bring in the kind of disruption that is needed to give the rivals a challenge. In the last five fixtures, Durham’s openers have posted totals of 0, 12, 14, 0 and 43 runs and the downhill trend does not inspire confidence in the slightest.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Durham Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Durham
Derbyshire vs Durham Toss Prediction
County Ground in Derby has served as host to three completed matches this season and the teams fielding first hold the advantage with two victories. Although the average first innings score of 174 is on the higher side, the pitch allows for high scoring chases and fielding first is going to be the favored option for the toss winning skipper.
Weather Report
A mere 10% likelihood of rainfall is not going to disrupt the match but overcast conditions will still be prevalent. The temperature is anticipated to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.
Derbyshire Player List
Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Alex Thomson
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Despite a bad loss against Warwickshire, Derbyshire still have two wins in the last four completed fixtures and remain hopeful to take their leave with a splash.
Durham Player List
Ollie Robinson (c), Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Ben Raine
|
Bowler
|
Colin Ackermann
|
Batter
|
Ollie Robinson (C)
|
Batter
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Dwarshuis
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Durham have been on the losing side three times in the previous five matches and more often than not, it was poor performance on their part which landed them in a soup. Their batting lineup is severely underperforming at the moment.
Derbyshire vs Durham Head-to-Head
Durham enter this fixture with a three-win lead over Derbyshire in their head-to-head tally by a scoreline of 12-9.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 28
Derbyshire - 9
Durham - 12
Tie - 1
No Result/Abandoned - 6
Derbyshire vs Durham Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Durham
Durham’s change of pace with Alex Lees demoted down to number three is not going to give them a boost in performance immediately and their opening partnerships have absolutely not been up to the mark. Michael Jones was tasked with opening alongside Graham Clark in the last match but the two did not establish a partnership at all. In the two matches prior to that, Durham had first wicket totals of 12 and 14 runs. On the other hand, Luis Reece and Aneurin Donald have settled in nicely to set up scores of 18, 34 and 34 runs in the last three matches which, naturally, makes them the favorites for the next match.
Derbyshire vs Durham
T20
County Ground in Derby, null
Derbyshire vs Durham Best Batters
Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
Aneurin Donald has reached the second highest spot among Derbyshire’s run scorers after having taken part in just eight innings. He has 276 runs with an average of 34.50 and it includes three half-centuries. He is on an upward momentum and will be expected to be their standout batter once more.
Ashton Turnerto be Durham’s Best Batter
Ashton Turner has been the top scorer for Durham for two matches running, having scored 44* runs against Nottinghamshire and 36* against Northamptonshire. He is inching his way to the top of the team’s run charts as he stands in second place with 259 runs in 11 innings. He has the potential to upset Derbyshire’s bowlers.
Derbyshire vs Durham Best Bowlers
Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Pat Brown has been Derbyshire’s mainstay bowler for the entire season and with 17 wickets in 11 innings, he is their top bowler at the moment. He was the team’s leading bowler against Warwickshire as well, having taken one wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 8.25. With an average of 20.52, he remains the top choice.
Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler
Nathan Sowter is the second highest wicket-taker for Durham with 17 wickets in 12 innings so far and an average of 15.76. He delivered a brilliant two-over spell against Northamptonshire where he allowed just 12 runs and bagged two wickets, giving him an economy rate of 6.00. He continues to be the leading pick to be their premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durham
- Derbyshire to win @ 1.94 (Parimatch)
- Durham to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Parimatch