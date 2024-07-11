Derbyshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction DER 40 % Chance of Winning LAN 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Lancashire will go face-to-face for a second time in the present Vitality Blast on July 11, 2024. Scheduled to meet at County Ground, Derby, the sides are going to clash at 11:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire have made sure to capitalize where they can and that includes their last match against Yorkshire where they slotted into the middle of the table with a cakewalk of a victory. Alex Thomson’s three-wicket haul and Mohammad Amir’s two-wicket yield took out half of Yorkshire’s batting strength and the rest of the bowlers picked four wickets, leaving Yorkshire with a miserable score of 130. During Derbyshire’s chase, David Lloyd did a majority of the work on his own with a half-century, having scored precisely 50 runs, while Wayne Madsen’s unbeaten 30, Luis Reece’s 23 and Aneurin Donald’s 22 took the team over the line for a seven-wicket victory.

Lancashire stayed ahead of the competition with a statement win over Worcestershire in a high-scoring chase. Worcestershire batted first and showed rare form as they posted 181 runs on the board but Lancashire did not relent and the batters came together to finish the chase, largely due to Tom Bruce’s unbeaten 50 and skipper Keaton Jennings’s 41. Even with the loss of eight wickets, Lancashire ultimately came out on top to seal the deal.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 40%

Lancashire chance of winning - 60%

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Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Lancashire have had a disconcerting output from the opening wicket and this has been a long-standing problem for the team. With Keaton Jennings as the major contributing batter for the team while Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon have not added much value to the position, it is a tough call for the skipper to decide who opens the innings. So far, with scores of 2, 6, 5, 9 and 18 runs in the last five matches, the first wicket has been ridiculously underwhelming. Lancashire’s aspirations of a better opening wicket are unrealistic to say the least and a low total is on the cards again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Lancashire 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby has seen two out of three matches this season go in favor of the teams fielding first, even in high scoring games where the target appears almost unattainable. The toss winners have also recognized the advantage that chasing offers at this venue and have chosen to do so in two out of three fixtures. In the upcoming match, too, fielding first is going to be the first plan of action.

Weather Report

Derby has a 50% chance of rainfall around the time of the match and the maximum temperature is going to be 15 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.

Predicted Playing XI

Aneurin Donald Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Ross Whiteley Batter Alex Thomson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have won three out of their last five matches but they still have quite the challenge to overcome, especially since all the teams at the middle of the table are producing similar results.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Lavelle Batter Tom Bruce Batter Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have had a mixed bag of results in the previous five encounters with two wins, two losses and one abandoned game. However, this does not impede their chances of making it past the group stage and they will be vying hard to achieve that.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire added one more win to their tally against Derbyshire this season to make it 25 head-to-head wins. Derbyshire have clinched 13 victories so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 42

Derbyshire - 13

Lancashire - 25

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 3

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s single digit opening partnerships persist and no amount of changes to the opening order seem to remedy this problem. Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon constituted the opening wicket but skipper Keaton Jennings replaced the latter at the top in the previous match. However, there is no advancement as Lancashire have had first wicket stands of 2, 6 and 5 runs in the last three matches. Derbyshire have Aneurin Donald on their side whose firepower is enough to single handedly outperform Lancashire’s openers. He has opened along with Luis Reece and David Lloyd and the team have posted opening totals of 34, 34 and 18 runs in the previous three fixtures. Lancashire’s woes will likely haunt them in the upcoming game as well.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire T20 County Ground in Derby, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Aneurin Donald has taken part in seven innings this season and he has managed to score 246 runs with an average of 35.14. His return to the tournament saw him out for 22 in the previous match against Yorkshire but it is not beyond him to punish the opposition’s bowlers for big runs. Having amassed three half-centuries in the season, he is the top choice for the next game.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings leads Lancashire’s run charts with 215 runs in seven innings. The skipper fell short of his second half-century of the season in the last encounter against Worcestershire where he was dismissed for 41. He has consistently been at the top and performs at an incredibly high level, making him a lucrative choice for the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown still stands as Derbyshire’s best bowler with 16 wickets in ten innings. Against Yorkshire last time out, he delivered just half his usual quota but he managed to make life difficult for the opposition in those two overs. He gave away 15 runs and bagged one wicket which resulted in an economy rate of 7.50. He is the leading pick against Lancashire.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Chris Green has consistently taken wickets for Lancashire and he leads their attack with 13 wickets in nine innings. In the previous outing against Worcestershire, he was the joint highest wicket-taker with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 8.25. He remains the top pick to be their premier bowler.