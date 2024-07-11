Derbyshire vs Lancashire Match Prediction
DER
40%
Chance of Winning
LAN
60%
T20
County Ground in Derby
Facts:
- David Lloyd has the most runs amongst Derbyshire’s batters with 280 runs in ten innings.
- Skipper Keaton Jennings is the leading run-getter for Lancashire with 215 runs in seven innings.
Derbyshire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning
Derbyshire have made sure to capitalize where they can and that includes their last match against Yorkshire where they slotted into the middle of the table with a cakewalk of a victory. Alex Thomson’s three-wicket haul and Mohammad Amir’s two-wicket yield took out half of Yorkshire’s batting strength and the rest of the bowlers picked four wickets, leaving Yorkshire with a miserable score of 130. During Derbyshire’s chase, David Lloyd did a majority of the work on his own with a half-century, having scored precisely 50 runs, while Wayne Madsen’s unbeaten 30, Luis Reece’s 23 and Aneurin Donald’s 22 took the team over the line for a seven-wicket victory.
Lancashire stayed ahead of the competition with a statement win over Worcestershire in a high-scoring chase. Worcestershire batted first and showed rare form as they posted 181 runs on the board but Lancashire did not relent and the batters came together to finish the chase, largely due to Tom Bruce’s unbeaten 50 and skipper Keaton Jennings’s 41. Even with the loss of eight wickets, Lancashire ultimately came out on top to seal the deal.
- Derbyshire chance of winning - 40%
- Lancashire chance of winning - 60%
Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Tips
Lancashire to score low before first dismissal
Lancashire have had a disconcerting output from the opening wicket and this has been a long-standing problem for the team. With Keaton Jennings as the major contributing batter for the team while Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon have not added much value to the position, it is a tough call for the skipper to decide who opens the innings. So far, with scores of 2, 6, 5, 9 and 18 runs in the last five matches, the first wicket has been ridiculously underwhelming. Lancashire’s aspirations of a better opening wicket are unrealistic to say the least and a low total is on the cards again.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Lancashire
Derbyshire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction
County Ground in Derby has seen two out of three matches this season go in favor of the teams fielding first, even in high scoring games where the target appears almost unattainable. The toss winners have also recognized the advantage that chasing offers at this venue and have chosen to do so in two out of three fixtures. In the upcoming match, too, fielding first is going to be the first plan of action.
Weather Report
Derby has a 50% chance of rainfall around the time of the match and the maximum temperature is going to be 15 degrees Celsius.
Derbyshire Player List
Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aneurin Donald
|
Batter
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
David Lloyd
|
Batter
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Alex Thomson
|
Bowler
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Pat Brown
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire have won three out of their last five matches but they still have quite the challenge to overcome, especially since all the teams at the middle of the table are producing similar results.
Lancashire Player List
Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
All-rounder
|
Keaton Jennings (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
George Lavelle
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Steven Croft
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
Bowler
|
Tom Hartley
|
Bowler
|
Tom Aspinwall
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire have had a mixed bag of results in the previous five encounters with two wins, two losses and one abandoned game. However, this does not impede their chances of making it past the group stage and they will be vying hard to achieve that.
Derbyshire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head
Lancashire added one more win to their tally against Derbyshire this season to make it 25 head-to-head wins. Derbyshire have clinched 13 victories so far.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 42
Derbyshire - 13
Lancashire - 25
Tie - 1
Abandoned - 3
Derbyshire vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire
Lancashire’s single digit opening partnerships persist and no amount of changes to the opening order seem to remedy this problem. Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon constituted the opening wicket but skipper Keaton Jennings replaced the latter at the top in the previous match. However, there is no advancement as Lancashire have had first wicket stands of 2, 6 and 5 runs in the last three matches. Derbyshire have Aneurin Donald on their side whose firepower is enough to single handedly outperform Lancashire’s openers. He has opened along with Luis Reece and David Lloyd and the team have posted opening totals of 34, 34 and 18 runs in the previous three fixtures. Lancashire’s woes will likely haunt them in the upcoming game as well.
Derbyshire vs Lancashire
T20
County Ground in Derby, null
Derbyshire vs Lancashire Best Batters
Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter
Aneurin Donald has taken part in seven innings this season and he has managed to score 246 runs with an average of 35.14. His return to the tournament saw him out for 22 in the previous match against Yorkshire but it is not beyond him to punish the opposition’s bowlers for big runs. Having amassed three half-centuries in the season, he is the top choice for the next game.
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter
Keaton Jennings leads Lancashire’s run charts with 215 runs in seven innings. The skipper fell short of his second half-century of the season in the last encounter against Worcestershire where he was dismissed for 41. He has consistently been at the top and performs at an incredibly high level, making him a lucrative choice for the upcoming match.
Derbyshire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers
Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler
Pat Brown still stands as Derbyshire’s best bowler with 16 wickets in ten innings. Against Yorkshire last time out, he delivered just half his usual quota but he managed to make life difficult for the opposition in those two overs. He gave away 15 runs and bagged one wicket which resulted in an economy rate of 7.50. He is the leading pick against Lancashire.
Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler
Chris Green has consistently taken wickets for Lancashire and he leads their attack with 13 wickets in nine innings. In the previous outing against Worcestershire, he was the joint highest wicket-taker with two wickets in four overs and an economy rate of 8.25. He remains the top pick to be their premier bowler.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Derbyshire to win @ 2.18 (Parimatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.68 (Parimatch)
Parimatch