Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction
DER
56%
Chance of Winning
LEI
44%
T20
County Cricket Ground
Facts
- Wayne Madsen has scored the most runs against Leicestershire in T20 cricket, with 434 runs in 12 matches. He has a batting average of 36.16 against Leicestershire in T20 cricket.
- Zaman Khan has been in excellent form with the ball in the T20 Blast this season, picking up 20 wickets in 12 matches.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning
Derbyshire lost their last match against Lancashire by 27 runs in a rain-affected game. Derbyshire restricted Lancashire to 177/4 in 15 overs, with Zak Chappell taking two wickets each. However, Derbyshire were unable to chase down the target, with Harry Came (45 runs in 32 balls) and Brooke Guest (31 runs in 13 balls) the only batsmen to make significant contributions. The loss leaves Derbyshire in a precarious position in the North Group, with 11 points from 12 matches. They need to win their remaining two matches and hope that other results go their way if they are to qualify for the quarterfinals.
Leicestershire suffered a disappointing loss to Northamptonshire in their most recent T20 Blast match. Leicestershire's bowlers were unable to contain Northamptonshire's batsmen, who scored 210/7 in 20 overs. Michael Finan was the pick of the bowlers, with two wickets at an economy of 7.5. In reply, Leicestershire lost their top order in the powerplay overs and was never able to recover. They were eventually bowled out for 118 runs in 16.4 overs. Rehan Ahmed top-scored with 49 runs in 32 balls. The loss leaves Leicestershire bottom of the North Group with two wins from 12 matches. They have been eliminated from the tournament and will look to end their campaign on a winning note.
- Derbyshire's Chance of Winning: 56%
- Leicestershire chance of winning: 44%
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips
Wayne Madsen has been the most reliable batsman for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast this season, scoring 502 runs in 12 matches at an average of 42. The 39-year-old has hit four half-centuries and a century, including 109 runs in his last outing against Leicestershire earlier in the season. Based on his recent performances, we believe Madsen to score over 28.5 runs (1.86) in the upcoming match against Leicestershire. Leus du Plooy, the captain of Derbyshire, has also been in good form with the bat, scoring 253 runs in 12 matches at an average of 21. The left-hander has hit two half-centuries and has been a key player in Derbyshire's run of form in recent weeks. We back du Plooy to score over 23.5 runs (1.86) against Leicestershire.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction
The surface at County Ground, Derbyshire is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. The team bowling first has a slight advantage in recent matches, having won two out of the three matches played at this venue. In 44 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won 20 matches, while the team batting second has won 23 matches. The average first innings score at this venue is 163 runs.
Considering the recent trend and past match outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast at County Ground in Derby on Friday is for a cloudy day with a temperature of around 18 degrees Celsius and 73% humidity. There is a 20% chance of precipitation, and the wind will be blowing at 24 km/h. The conditions are expected to be ideal for cricket, with no rain expected during the match.
Derbyshire Players List
Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitch Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brook Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie Mckiernan, Nick Potts, Sam Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Luis Reece
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Came
|
Batsman
|
Haider Ali
|
Batsman
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batsman
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batsman
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Mattie McKiernan
|
All-rounder
|
Zak Chappell
|
Bowler
|
Alex Thompson
|
Bowler
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Derbyshire recent form
Derbyshire have had a mixed bag of results in their last five matches, winning two, losing two, and tying one. They have won five out of the 12 matches they have played in the season so far. In their last three matches, they have managed to secure four points, which is crucial in their quest to qualify for the quarterfinal stages.
Leicestershire Players List
Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Scott Steel, Solomon Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chirs Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis
Predicted Playing XI
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Nick Welch
|
Batsman
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Wicket Keeper
|
Rishi Patel
|
Batsman
|
Colin Ackermann
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Rehan Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Swindells
|
Batsman
|
Tom Scriven
|
Bowler
|
Michael Finan
|
Bowler
|
Callum Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Matt Silsbury
|
Bowler
Leicestershire Recent Form
Leicestershire have won only one of their last five matches, losing four. They have won a total of two matches in the 12 matches they have played in the season. Leicestershire have not been able to win a match against Derbyshire since the start of the 2022 season.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record
Both Derbyshire and Leicestershire clashed in 37 T20 matches. Leicestershire holds a record of 19-15 against Derbyshire. Out of the 19 wins against Derbyshire, Leicestershire won 11 games batting first and eight matches batting 2nd, While Derbyshire won seven games batting first and eight matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Derbyshire won four, while Leicestershire won one game.
- Total Matches Played: 37 matches
- Derbyshire Won: 15 matches
- Leicestershire Won: 19 matches
- No Result/ Abandoned: 3 matches
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 (Melbet)
Derbyshire scored 57 runs in the first six overs of their last match against Lancashire. Their openers have often provided good starts to the team in the powerplay overs. Leicestershire, on the other hand, have conceded an average of 52 runs in the powerplay overs in their last five matches. In their last clash against Leicestershire earlier in the season, Derbyshire scored 52 runs in the powerplay overs. Based on the recent performance and form of Derbyshire's batsmen, we predict them to score over 48 runs in the first six overs of their upcoming match against Leicestershire.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters
Haider Ali to be the top batter for Derbyshire
Haider Ali struggled to score runs in the early stages of the T20 Blast, but he has found his form in the latter stages of the tournament. He has scored 318 runs in 12 matches, including two half-centuries. Based on his recent run of form, we believe he is the most likely batsman to top score for Derbyshire against Leicestershire.
Rishi Patel to be the top batter for Leicestershire
Rishi Patel is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast this season, with 334 runs in 12 matches, including a century. He has been in excellent form and has shown the ability to score runs against both pace and spin. We believe he is the most likely batsman to score heavily against Derbyshire and add few more runs to his tally.
Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers
Zak Chappell to be the top bowler for Derbyshire
Zak Chappell is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast this season, with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.86. He has been the strike bowler for Derbyshire this season and has been in excellent form. He has shown the ability to take wickets in both the powerplay and death overs. We believe he is the most likely bowler to take wickets against Leicestershire and be the top bowler for Derbyshire in the match.
Callum Parkinson to be the top bowler for Leicestershire.
Callum Parkinson has been a consistent performer with the ball for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast this season, despite the other bowlers struggling to take wickets. He has picked up 15 wickets in 12 matches, at an average of 22. He is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in the tournament. Parkinson would like to add a few more wickets to his tally before the end of the season and we back him to take wickets and be the top bowler for Leicestershire in the match.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Derbyshire
The oddsmakers favour Derbyshire to win the match at 1.67 and 2.1 in favour of Leicestershire to win the match. Derbyshire are in good form heading into their match against Leicestershire, having won two of their last three matches. In fact, Derbyshire are unbeaten against Leicestershire in their last three encounters, including a two-run win earlier in the season.
With Leicestershire already eliminated from the tournament, this match is a must-win for Derbyshire if they want to keep their hopes of finishing in the top four of the North Group alive. We predict that Derbyshire will be too strong for Leicestershire and that they will win the match to keep their quarterfinal hopes alive.
Derbyshire to win the match @ 1.67 (Melbet)
Leicestershire to win the match @ 2.1 (Melbet)Bet Now!