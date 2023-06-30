Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction DER 56 % Chance of Winning LEI 44 % Bet Now! Kent and Sussex will face off in Match 113 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The much-awaited North Group match will be held at the County Ground in Derby on Friday, June 30, with the scheduled start time being 11:30 pm IST.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire lost their last match against Lancashire by 27 runs in a rain-affected game. Derbyshire restricted Lancashire to 177/4 in 15 overs, with Zak Chappell taking two wickets each. However, Derbyshire were unable to chase down the target, with Harry Came (45 runs in 32 balls) and Brooke Guest (31 runs in 13 balls) the only batsmen to make significant contributions. The loss leaves Derbyshire in a precarious position in the North Group, with 11 points from 12 matches. They need to win their remaining two matches and hope that other results go their way if they are to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Leicestershire suffered a disappointing loss to Northamptonshire in their most recent T20 Blast match. Leicestershire's bowlers were unable to contain Northamptonshire's batsmen, who scored 210/7 in 20 overs. Michael Finan was the pick of the bowlers, with two wickets at an economy of 7.5. In reply, Leicestershire lost their top order in the powerplay overs and was never able to recover. They were eventually bowled out for 118 runs in 16.4 overs. Rehan Ahmed top-scored with 49 runs in 32 balls. The loss leaves Leicestershire bottom of the North Group with two wins from 12 matches. They have been eliminated from the tournament and will look to end their campaign on a winning note.

Derbyshire's Chance of Winning: 56%

Leicestershire chance of winning: 44%

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Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Wayne Madsen has been the most reliable batsman for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast this season, scoring 502 runs in 12 matches at an average of 42. The 39-year-old has hit four half-centuries and a century, including 109 runs in his last outing against Leicestershire earlier in the season. Based on his recent performances, we believe Madsen to score over 28.5 runs (1.86) in the upcoming match against Leicestershire. Leus du Plooy, the captain of Derbyshire, has also been in good form with the bat, scoring 253 runs in 12 matches at an average of 21. The left-hander has hit two half-centuries and has been a key player in Derbyshire's run of form in recent weeks. We back du Plooy to score over 23.5 runs (1.86) against Leicestershire.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The surface at County Ground, Derbyshire is a balanced track that offers something for both batsmen and bowlers. The team bowling first has a slight advantage in recent matches, having won two out of the three matches played at this venue. In 44 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first has won 20 matches, while the team batting second has won 23 matches. The average first innings score at this venue is 163 runs.

Considering the recent trend and past match outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at County Ground in Derby on Friday is for a cloudy day with a temperature of around 18 degrees Celsius and 73% humidity. There is a 20% chance of precipitation, and the wind will be blowing at 24 km/h. The conditions are expected to be ideal for cricket, with no rain expected during the match.

Derbyshire Players List

Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitch Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Brook Guest, Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie Mckiernan, Nick Potts, Sam Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Luis Reece All-rounder Harry Came Batsman Haider Ali Batsman Wayne Madsen Batsman Leus du Plooy Batsman Brooke Guest Wicket Keeper Mattie McKiernan All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thompson Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire recent form

Derbyshire have had a mixed bag of results in their last five matches, winning two, losing two, and tying one. They have won five out of the 12 matches they have played in the season so far. In their last three matches, they have managed to secure four points, which is crucial in their quest to qualify for the quarterfinal stages.

Leicestershire Players List

Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Scott Steel, Solomon Budinger, Aaron Lilley, Colin Ackermann, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Lewis Hill, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Callum Parkinson, Chirs Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naseem Shah, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nick Welch Batsman Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Rishi Patel Batsman Colin Ackermann All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Harry Swindells Batsman Tom Scriven Bowler Michael Finan Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Matt Silsbury Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire have won only one of their last five matches, losing four. They have won a total of two matches in the 12 matches they have played in the season. Leicestershire have not been able to win a match against Derbyshire since the start of the 2022 season.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head Record

Both Derbyshire and Leicestershire clashed in 37 T20 matches. Leicestershire holds a record of 19-15 against Derbyshire. Out of the 19 wins against Derbyshire, Leicestershire won 11 games batting first and eight matches batting 2nd, While Derbyshire won seven games batting first and eight matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Derbyshire won four, while Leicestershire won one game.

Total Matches Played: 37 matches

Derbyshire Won: 15 matches

Leicestershire Won: 19 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 3 matches

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score over 48.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Derbyshire scored 57 runs in the first six overs of their last match against Lancashire. Their openers have often provided good starts to the team in the powerplay overs. Leicestershire, on the other hand, have conceded an average of 52 runs in the powerplay overs in their last five matches. In their last clash against Leicestershire earlier in the season, Derbyshire scored 52 runs in the powerplay overs. Based on the recent performance and form of Derbyshire's batsmen, we predict them to score over 48 runs in the first six overs of their upcoming match against Leicestershire.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Batters

Haider Ali to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Haider Ali struggled to score runs in the early stages of the T20 Blast, but he has found his form in the latter stages of the tournament. He has scored 318 runs in 12 matches, including two half-centuries. Based on his recent run of form, we believe he is the most likely batsman to top score for Derbyshire against Leicestershire.

Rishi Patel to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Rishi Patel is the leading run scorer for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast this season, with 334 runs in 12 matches, including a century. He has been in excellent form and has shown the ability to score runs against both pace and spin. We believe he is the most likely batsman to score heavily against Derbyshire and add few more runs to his tally.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Top Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Zak Chappell is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire in the T20 Blast this season, with 22 wickets in 12 matches at an average of 17.86. He has been the strike bowler for Derbyshire this season and has been in excellent form. He has shown the ability to take wickets in both the powerplay and death overs. We believe he is the most likely bowler to take wickets against Leicestershire and be the top bowler for Derbyshire in the match.

Callum Parkinson to be the top bowler for Leicestershire.

Callum Parkinson has been a consistent performer with the ball for Leicestershire in the T20 Blast this season, despite the other bowlers struggling to take wickets. He has picked up 15 wickets in 12 matches, at an average of 22. He is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire in the tournament. Parkinson would like to add a few more wickets to his tally before the end of the season and we back him to take wickets and be the top bowler for Leicestershire in the match.