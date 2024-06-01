Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction DER 47 % Chance of Winning LEI 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.743 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Leicestershire are set to face each other in the Vitality Blast on June 1, 2024, where the sides will meet at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Their clash is going to kick off at 7:00 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire’s first game of the season against Northamptonshire went about as well as was expected of them. With Harry Came removed from the equation early on, David Lloyd and Wayne Madsen shouldered the responsibility of taking the team to a respectable total of 162 with individual contributions of 41 and 37 runs, respectively. However, the bowlers had their work cut out for them and it was rather difficult to defend the target considering Pat Brown and Zak Chappell were the only ones who made a dent in Northamptonshire’s innings, having taken five wickets in total. In spite of their efforts, Derbyshire suffered a five-wicket loss.

Leicestershire’s unredeemable season in 2023 ended on a terrible note as they lost to Nottinghamshire despite being within touching distance of the victory. The latter scored 168 runs but Leicestershire’s batting order were too reliant on Wiaan Mulder, who scored an unbeaten 83, but no support or meaningful scores from the rest witnessed them face a humiliating blow as they lost with just four runs left to be scored.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 47%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 53%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score low before first dismissal

Barring their last match of the County Championship this season where Luis Reece and David Lloyd added 51 and 25 runs to the first wicket, Derbyshire’s opening partnerships in the tournament were not something to write home about. In the three matches prior to that, their opening totals were suspended in a low range, having scored 14, 16, 16, 33 and 15 runs before their first dismissal. To rub salt in the wound, Harry Came and Luis Reece’s partnership in the first match against Northamptonshire came to a close after seven runs were scored between them. These performances make it difficult to believe that they have the capacity to turn things around and post a substantial first wicket stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total Wickets Under 13.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Leicestershire 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

Edgbaston has proven to be a batting pitch over and over again with 46 wins for the batting side out of 83 matches. There were a mixture of results in the previous season but the teams batting first were ultimately the ones who benefited the most with seven wins out of 12 fixtures. The average first innings total in 2023 was 168, which is not particularly exceptional but enough for the toss winner to want to bat first in the next match.

Weather Report

Rain is not expected to play a role in the outcome of the match as there is a lowly 10% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to touch 19 degrees Celsius with mostly cloudy conditions on the horizon.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Ross Whiteley Batter Alex Thomson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Pat Brown Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire registered five draws and one defeat in the County Championship so far but the fact that they are a basement team does not bode well for their chances against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Player List

Lewis Hill (c), Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie.

Predicted Playing XI

Peter Handscomb Wicket-keeper Wiaan Mulder Batter Rishi Patel Batter Marcus Harris Batter Lewis Hill (C) Batter Louis Kimber Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Roman Walker Bowler Scott Currie Bowler Ben Mike Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire are also winless after the first leg of the County Championship but they managed to limit the damage by not surrendering defeat.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Derbyshire lag behind Leicestershire in their head-to-head encounters, having won 16 matches while the latter came out on top 19 times.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Derbyshire - 16

Leicestershire - 19

No Result/Abandoned - 5

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Harry Came and Luis Reece opened the innings for Derbyshire against Northamptonshire but the pair were not successful in the slightest, owing to the former who lost his wicket in the second over after seven runs were posted on the board. Granted, Leicestershire’s openers were also wavering in their approach during the County Championship where they added 37, 15, 38 and 28 runs to the first wicket in the final three games. However, they are expected to have better command over the opening wicket and have it in them to outclass Derbyshire’s first wicket stand.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire T20 Edgbaston, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.12 Bet Now! Leicestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.743 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Wayne Madsen was the second highest run scorer for Derbyshire in their first match of the season against Northamptonshire where he scored 37 runs with a strike rate of 112.12. He was the second highest run-getter in the County Championship, having scored 389 runs in 11 innings which makes him the top choice for the next game.

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb’s performance in the County Championship was no mean feat as he notched up 548 runs in just eight innings with a phenomenal average of 68.50. During the season, he amassed two centuries and four half-centuries, the most of any other player from the team. He is the top pick for the match against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown bowled the best spell for Derbyshire against Northamptonshire, wherein he picked three wickets in four overs. To top it off, he achieved a brilliant economy rate of 8.25 and was quite conservative in his approach, making him a reliable player to take a punt on for the upcoming match.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie’s run in the County Championship prior to this was quite convincing since he captured a total of 20 wickets across nine innings. Moreover, his bowling average also inspires confidence in his overall form as it stood at 29.25. With such a fruitful tournament behind him, he is bound to produce another spectacle.