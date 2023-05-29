Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction DER 55 % Chance of Winning NOR 45 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Northamptonshire in the T20 Blast 2023 North Group match at the County Ground, Derby on Monday May 29. The action will kick start from 7:30 PM IST. Derbyshire finished third in the league stage of the group last season and lost their quarter-final match against Somerset by 191 runs. Northamptonshire, on the other hand, finished seventh on the nine-team table with 14 points in as many matches.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Both the teams are going through a horrid run and therefore an intense battle is on the cards. However, Derbyshire are more likely to beat Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire lost their first match by 15 runs before going down by 10 wickets in their second match against Durham. The side could manage only 137 in their last outing. But Derbyshire have scored 179/5 and 178/6 in their first two matches. They have lost their matches by a four-wicket margin on both the occasions.

Derbyshire clearly have an edge over Northamptonshire in the bowling department. The likes of Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan and George Scrimshaw have done well for them so far. On the flip side, Derbyshire's David Willey and Andrew Tye have gone for runs and managed to pick one and two wickets respectively in the first two matches. Pacer Tom Taylor is their leading wicket-taker but he has leaked 10.50 runs per over for his three wickets in two matches.

Wayne Madsen has hit form from the beginning. The presence of Leus du Plooy and Haider Ali also make the line up a decent one. Chris Lynn and Rob Keogh are the key batters for Northamptonshire and both have failed in the first two matches. Lynn has scored 19, while Keogh 2 from 2 matches.

The overall composition of Derbyshire make them the more likely winners against Northamptonshire in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire chances of winning - 55%

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 45%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Like last year, Wayne Madsen is again expected to play a crucial role for Derbyshire. In the previous season, he was Derbyshire's second-highest run-scorer with 499 runs in 15 matches at an average of 38.38 and a strike rate of 165.23. He led Derbyshire's run chart this year as well. The first two matches have seen him score 111 runs at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 168.18.

The all-round abilities of Josh Cobb will be crucial once again for Northamptonshire. The last edition saw him score 318 runs at an average of 31.80 and a strike rate of 153.62. He also picked 12 wickets at an average of 17.07 and an economy rate of 6.91. Cobb has scored 19 runs and no wicket in the first two matches of the ongoing season.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last T20 Blast match at the venue (last year), Derbyshire elected to field first and won the match by five wickets. In the match prior to it Lancashire elected to field first, however, Derbyshire won the match by five runs. The trend of winning the tosses and electing to bat first is expected to continue.

Weather Report

It's expected to be partly cloudy in Derby on Monday with a maximum temperature of 17 degree celsius. The precipitation level will be around 10 percent and humidity will be close to 56 percent. Wind speed has been expected to be somewhere around 18 km/h.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Leus du Plooy (c), Ben Aitchison, Haider Ali (Pakistan), Harry Came, Zak Chappell, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Archie Harrison, Zaman Khan (Pakistan), Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Matt Lamb, Wayne Madsen, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Mitch Wagstaff, Mark Watt, Tom Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Luis Reece Batter Haider Ali batter Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Pooy (cap) Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Aneurin Donald (wk) WK-Batter Zak Chappell All-rounder Mattie Mckiernan Bowler Mark Watt Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have lost each of their last three matches. Overall, they have lost four of their last five matches in the format.

Northamptonshire Player List

Northamptonshire Squad

David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Josh Cobb, Emilio Gay, Harry Gouldstone, George Gowler, Freddie Heldreich, Rob Keogh, Simon Kerrigan, Chris Lynn (Australia), Lewis McManus, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Alex Russell, Ollie Sale, James Sales, Ben Sanderson, Tom Taylor, Andrew Tye (Australia), Ricardo Vasconcelos, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Saif Zaib

Northamptonshire Predicted XI

Chris Lynn Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos batter David Willey (cap) All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Saif Zaib All-rounder Lewis McManus (WK) WK-Batter Tom Taylor Bowler Rob Keogh All-rounder Andrew Tye Bowler Graeme White All-rounder James Sales All-rounder

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are going through a horrid run. They have lost each of their last five matches in the format.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Derbyshire have won four of their last five matches against Northamptonshire.

Matches Played - 19

Derbyshire Wins - 7

Northamptonshire Wins - 8

Abandoned - 4

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to hit more fours than Derbyshire

This is as straightforward as a tip that we can provide here. Northamptonshire have scored 16 fours in both their games thusfar this season. They have conceded the exact same number in the games as well. Their opponents, however, have had a different experience in the tournament as far as fours are concerned. After scoring just 11 in the first game against Lancashire, they managed to get 16 in the second game against Nottinghamshire. What is more interesting though is the fact that they cannot stop their opponents from scoring. They conceded 16 against Lancashire but in the second game, that number increased to 21. Based on the data and how the teams are set up, odds of 1.95 are extremely generous and you can very easily double your investment with a punt on this market.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batsmen

Leus du Plooy to be Derbyshire's Top Batter

The 28-year-old left-hand batter has scored 2337 runs in 107 T20 matches at an average of 32.01 and a strike rate of 130.55. The 28-year-old has failed to get going in the first two matches but is expected to score high in the upcoming match. The first two matches have seen him score 42 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of 161.53.

Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire's Top Batter

Chris Lynn is a T20 legend in all the rights. Australian has played 254 T20 matches and scored 7100 runs at an average of 32.12 and a strike rate of 143.31. Lynn has managed just 28 runs from the first two matches but a big knock is always round the corner from a batter like him. His strike rate is a whopping 164.70 after two matches.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire's top bowler

The 26-year-old pacer has played 26 T20 matches and picked 30 wickets at an average of 23.00 and an economy rate of 9.05. The first two matches of the T20 Blast 2022 has seen him pick four wickets at an average of 15.50 and an economy rate of 7.75. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for his team at the moment.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire's top bowler

Experienced David Willey is one of the contenders to pick the highest wickets for Northamptonshire in the upcoming match. Even though he has picked only one wicket from the first two matches, the 33-year-old England international will come across as a major threat for Derbyshire. In 250 T20 matches till date, the left-arm pacer has picked 246 wickets at an average of 23.29 and an economy rate of 7.93.