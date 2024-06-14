Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction DER 43 % Chance of Winning NOR 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.764 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Northamptonshire will lock horns in the Vitality Blast on June 14, 2024. Their encounter is going to take place at County Ground, Derby, with a scheduled start time of 11:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire faced a devastating blow at the hands of Yorkshire on the latter’s home soil in their previous encounter. The visitors were asked to bat first and the opening order were primarily responsible for much of the catastrophe as David Lloyd and Aneurin Donald scored 114 runs but the collapse of the former led to a frenzy of wickets which resulted in a total of 179, perhaps less than what was on the cards given the intensity of their scoring. Derbyshire’s bowling could not fend off the home team’s attack and only managed to take down a single wicket, allowing Yorkshire to boast a nine-wicket victory.

Northamptonshire were able to clear Worcestershire in the last match to register their third win of the season. They batted first and posted a total of 169 with Sikandar Raza and Saif Zaib leading the pack, having scored 42 and 44 runs, respectively. They had to remain vigilant to ensure that they could defend the target and although the match came down to a riveting final over, Northamptonshire held their nerves to bring home a six-run victory.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 43%

Northamptonshire chance of winning - 57%

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Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score high before first dismissal

David Lloyd and Aneurin Donald make for a fine opening order and they proved that in their previous outing against Yorkshire where the pair collaborated for 114 runs before their first dismissal in the 11th over. It took a bit of settling in when they took over the responsibility from Harry Came and Luis Reece considering they were only able to score three runs against Nottinghamshire after the switch. This partnership has the potential to mend things for Derbyshire.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Northamptonshire 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby is a good batting track which facilitates high totals. Teams batting first have an advantage here and three out of five matches played at the venue last season saw the batting side come out on top. One game was hosted here this season between Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire where the former won after posting 198 runs on the board. The toss winning side will prefer to bat first in the next game.

Weather Report

With an 80% chance of rainfall in Derby, scattered showers are predicted and the temperature is likely to remain around 16 degrees Celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell, Cam Fletcher.

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Cam Fletcher Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler Pat Brown Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s chances seem to be getting slimmer with each match with three defeats in five matches until now. Their revamped squad is attempting to bring in results but unless the team pitches in as a whole, it will be difficult for them to overcome Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Player List

David Willey (c), Luke Procter, Emilio Gay, George Bartlett, James Sales, Karun Nair, Prithvi Shaw, Saif Zaib, Gus Miller, Justin Broad, Ravi Bopara, Rob Keogh, Sikandar Raza, Lewis McManus, Matthew Breetzke, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Russell, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Scrimshaw, George Weldon, Jack White, Michael Finan, Raphael Weatherall, Siddarth Kaul.

Predicted Playing XI

Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter David Willey (C) Batter Ravi Bopara All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper George Bartlett Batter Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Raphael Weatherall Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire have been in solid form thus far, having lost a single match in four fixtures. They have the fighting spirit to put Derbyshire under a great deal of pressure.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Derbyshire and Northamptonshire are nearly neck-and-neck in their encounters so far with eight wins for the former and nine for Northamptonshire.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 21

Derbyshire - 8

Northamptonshire - 9

Abandoned - 4

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to have a better opening partnership than Northamptonshire

Northamptonshire’s openers have shown a steady incline in performance since the start of the season considering Ricardo Vasconcelos and Matthew Breetzke have set up opening stands of 49, 37, 8 and 27 runs in four games until now. Derbyshire’s Luis Reece and Harry Came were not able to produce impactful results with partnerships of 7, 8 and 18 runs in the first three matches which led to them being replaced by David Lloyd and Aneurin Donald. Although the results were not instantaneous, Derbyshire seem to have benefited from this switch since they have scored 114 and 3 runs together in the previous two games. Derbyshire’s openers enter this fixture with a massive leg up on Northamptonshire.

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Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Aneurin Donald faced an unfortunate dismissal for nil in his first game but he proved his worth in the previous game against Yorkshire where he knocked 84 runs at a strike rate of 204.87. He is slowly but surely making his way up the run charts with an average of 42.00 so far. He will be expected to come out on top once again.

Ravi Bopara to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

Ravi Bopara is the top run scorer for Northamptonshire at present with 128 runs in four innings. The last match was quite fruitless for him as he only added 18 runs to the scoreboard before his dismissal but he will be expected to turn things around in the next match. With an average of 64.00, he is the leading pick for the next match.

Derbyshire vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Pat Brown to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Pat Brown returned wicketless after his match against Yorkshire where he delivered 3.1 overs and conceded 33 runs, giving him an economy rate of 10.42. However, he continues to lead the charge for Derbyshire with ten wickets in five innings so far and an average of 16.10. He remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture.

Saif Zaib to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Saif Zaib is tied as the top wicket-taker for Northamptonshire with six wickets in two innings and an exceptional bowling average of 5.33. He was the top bowler for the team against Worcestershire where he picked three wickets in four overs and remained extremely inexpensive with an economy rate of 5.00. He is expected to lead the bowling attack.