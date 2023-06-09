Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction DER 37 % Chance of Winning NOT 63 % Bet Now! Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will lock horns in Match 68 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated North Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Derby on Friday, June 9, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire turned their season around after a disappointing start to the tournament. They won two of their last three matches. In their previous match, Derbyshire defeated Warwickshire by six wickets. Bowling first Derbyshire bowlers conceded 203 runs. Mattie McKiernan picked up three wickets for 39 runs for Derbyshire. Chasing down a huge total, openers Luis Reece and Haider Ali laid the foundation for the chase. The duo added 95 runs for the first wicket. Haider Ali scored 48 runs. Luis Reece and Luis de Ploy scored match-winning half-centuries as Derbyshire chased down the target in 19.3 overs. Derbyshire are currently positioned 7th on the points table with six points in seven matches.

Nottinghamshire are coming off a 26-win over Durham in their previous match. Batting first Nottinghamshire scored 187 runs for the loss of seven wickets in the first innings. Alex Hales scored 39 runs, Colin Munro smashed quickfire 49 runs in 28 balls. Nottinghamshire then restricted Durham to 161 runs. Samit Patel and Jake Ball picked up three wickets each. Nottinghamshire are currently positioned 1st in the North Group with ten points in seven matches.

Both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire clashed earlier in the season, where Nottinghamshire defeated Derbyshire by four wickets.

Derbyshire Chance of Winning: 37 %

Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning: 63 %

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Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire's top-order batsman Wayne Madsen is the second in the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament. Madsen has scored 405 runs smashing four fifties and one hundred in seven matches. He is averaging 81.00. Madsen is one of the most consistent run scorers in the tournament. We predict Madsen to score over 40 runs against Nottinghamshire. Colin Munro has scored 245 runs at an average of 35.00 in the tournament. Munro scored 14 runs in his last outing. We back Munro to score over 30 runs against Derbyshire. Shaheen Afridi's return to his usual best after struggling to find his rhythm earlier in the season is a huge positive for Nottinghamshire. He picked up 2 wickets in his last outing. In total Afridi has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches. We predict Shaheen Afridi to pick up a minimum of two wickets against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

The surface at the County Ground, Derby is a balanced track with assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. In 43 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 20 matches, while the team batting second won 22 matches and one match resulted in a tie. The average first innings score at this venue is 163 runs.

Derbyshire won two matches batting first and one match batting second. In their earlier encounter against Nottinghamshire Derbyshire lost the match batting first. Nottinghamshire won three matches batting second and one match batting first. Considering the record at this venue the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature at the County Ground, Derbyshire on Friday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 64% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. It is going to be partly cloudy as per the weather forecast.

Derbyshire Players List

Thomas Wood, Wayne Madsen, Leus du Plooy (captain), Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Anuj Dal, Zak Chappell, Aneurin Donald (wk), Brooke Guest (wk), Mattie McKiernan, Alex Thompson, Mark Watt, George Scrimshaw, Zaman Khan, Ben Aitchison, Harry Came, Sam Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Matthew Lamb, Nick Potts, Ravi Rampaul, Logan van Beek, Mitchell Wagstaff, Adam Sylvester, Toby Pettman.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Luis Reece Batsman Haider Ali Batsman Wayne Madsen Batsman Leus du Plooy Batsman Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Thomas Wood All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Mark Watt Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Mattie Mckiernan Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Recent Form

Derbyshire won two of their last three matches, after losing their first three matches in the tournament. Derbyshire's top order looks in form with Haider Ali scoring 122 runs in his last two outings. Wayne Madsen has been unstoppable with the bat. Zak Chappell and George Scrimshaw are the stand-out performers with the ball for Derbyshire.

Nottinghamshire Players List

Steven Mullaney (captain), Alex Hales, Matthew Montogomery, Haseeb Hammed, Colin Munro, Lyndon James, Samit Patel, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Moores (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Jack Brooks, Conor McKerr, Calvin Harrison, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Tom Keast, Dane Paterson, Liam Patterson-White, Ben Slater, Olly Stone, Fateh Singh, James Hayes, Stuart Broad.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Joe Clarke Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Colin Munro Batsman Tom Moores Wicket- Keeper Matthew Montogomery All-rounder Samit Patel All-rounder Steven Mullaney All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Jack Brooks Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler

Nottinghamshire Recent Form

Nottinghamshire started their season on a winning note but faced setbacks in the next three matches. They won their last two matches against Lancashire and Warwickshire and ascended to the top North Group with a win over Durham in their last match.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head Record

Both Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire clashed in 38 T20 matches. Nottinghamshire holds a record of 27-7 against Derbyshire. Out of the seven wins against Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire won three matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd, While Nottinghamshire won 12 matches batting first and 15 matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Nottinghamshire won four matches, while Derbyshire won zero matches.

Total Matches Played: 38 matches

Derbyshire Won: 7 matches

Nottinghamshire Won: 27 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 4 matches

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to score over 52.5 runs in the first six overs

Nottinghamshire have been dominant in the powerplay overs this season. They scored 65 runs in the first six overs in their previous match against Durham. Nottinghamshire on average scored 58 runs in the first six overs in the last five matches.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Batters

Wayne Madsen to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen has been in phenomenal form notching up 405 runs in seven matches. Madsen has scored four fifties and one hundred. Madsen scored 61 runs in his last outing against Nottinghamshire. He has scored 572 runs against Nottinghamshire. We Predict Madsen to be the top scorer for Derbyshire against Nottinghamshire.

Joe Clarke to be the top batter for Nottinghamshire

Joe Clarke scored a match-winning knock of 42 runs against Lancashire in his last outing. He scored 156 runs in his last three matches. Clarked scored 68 runs in 29 balls against Derbyshire earlier in the tournament. We predict Joe Clarke to be the top runs scorer for Nottinghamshire against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Top Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Zak Chappell has picked up 11 wickets in seven matches. In his last three matches, he picked up five wickets. We predict Chappell to be the top bowler for Derbyshire against Nottinghamshire.

Shaheen Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire

Shaheem Afridi picked up 11 wickets in eight matches. In his last outing he picked up one wicket for 30 runs. Afridi can rack up wickets early in the innings with his inswingers. We predict Afridi to be the top bowler for Nottinghamshire against Derbyshire.