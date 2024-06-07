Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction DER 39 % Chance of Winning NOT 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.665 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire will go head-to-head in the Vitality Blast on June 7, 2024. They are going to meet at County Ground, Derby, with their match scheduled to commence at 11:30 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire suffered a blow for the second time this season at the hands of Lancashire in their last meeting. The latter scored 179 runs in contempt of the fact that seven batters were sent packing by Derbyshire’s bowling attack. Derbyshire arrived at the crease with the opportunity to inflict damage on Lancashire but the home team got their vengeance by disbanding Derbyshire’s batting lineup rather quickly which led to a substantial 57-run defeat.

Nottinghamshire lost for the second time this season in their outing against Warwickshire, and this was after they restricted the latter to 149 runs in the first innings. This was a perfectly attainable target but it was just not Nottinghamshire’s day as the openers’ contribution of 54 was not furthered by the rest of the batting order, except for Matthew Montgomery who managed to add 33 runs to the tally. With everyone else out for single digit scores, Nottinghamshire conceded defeat by 22 runs.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 39%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 61%

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Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire to score low before first dismissal

Derbyshire’s opening order has taken the brunt of the opposition’s vigor, seeing as both Harry Came and Luis Reece have failed their batting lineup by leaving the others to pick up their slack. In the previous three games, they added 18, 8 and 7 runs to the first wicket but that did nothing to serve the team as a whole and their deplorable partnership does not seem to be on an incline which puts them on the backfoot for the next match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Nottinghamshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

County Ground in Derby is set to host its first match of the season and both sides will be vying for the opportunity to bat first. Out of five games hosted here last season, three matches were won by the teams batting first and the average first innings total stood at 184 in 2023. In the grand scheme of things, although 23 matches were won by the chasing side as against the batting side’s 22 victories, the toss winning skipper will want to bat first and pile on a big total.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of precipitation is predicted on match day with the temperature reaching 18 degrees Celsius. The skies are expected to be partially cloudy.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Harry Came, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Ross Whiteley, Wayne Madsen, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald, Brooke Guest, Alex Thomson, Ben Aitchison, Blair Tickner, Daryn Dupavillon, Mohammad Amir, Nick Potts, Pat Brown, Samuel Conners, Zak Chappell.

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel (C) All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Zak Chappell Bowler Mitchell Wagstaff Bowler Pat Brown Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire’s fleeting success against Leicestershire was offset by defeats in the remaining two games. They have a lot more to deliberate upon before they take on Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Clarke (C) Batter Alex Hales Batter Jack Haynes Batter Will Young Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Lyndon James All-rounder Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Luke Fletcher Bowler Benjamin Lister Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire’s dry spell is not expected to prolong and they are highly capable of turning things around in a jiffy, nevermind the performance they displayed against Warwickshire.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Nottinghamshire are completely out of Derbyshire’s reach in their head-to-head tally with a dominant 28-7 lead.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Derbyshire - 7

Nottinghamshire - 28

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 4

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Derbyshire

Luis Reece and Harry Came have not done anything together that has benefited Derbyshire even though they occupy the crucial opening position. They have made sluggish, almost negligible improvements since the start of the season since they have scored 18, 8 and 7 runs in the previous three matches. Neither of them are able to perform when the other takes off and a lack of support between the pair is hurting the first wicket partnership. Nottinghamshire’s Joe Clarke and Alex Hales had a dismal showing in their first match as they contributed nine runs to the first wicket by virtue of the latter’s early departure. They did not make the same mistake twice, however, since at the second time of asking, both openers made relatively equal contributions to score 54 runs together against Warwickshire.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire T20 County Ground in Derby, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.26 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.665 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Samit Patel to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Samit Patel contributed just a smidgen in two games but managed to achieve his first half-century of the season against Leicestershire where the skipper scored 64 runs. He has a total of 73 runs in three innings with an average of 24.33 which is not particularly impressive but he will be expected to keep up his momentum in the next match.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke leads Nottinghamshire’s run charts with 76 runs in two innings despite the fact that he was not especially impactful against Warwickshire, having been dismissed for just 28. It should not take him too long to get back into the rhythm that he was in during the County and the skipper remains the top pick for the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zak Chappell is the joint highest wicket-taker for Derbyshire with seven wickets in three innings. He delivered a brilliant spell against Lancashire in the last match where he allowed 38 runs in four overs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.50. He also picked three wickets during his spell and will be relied upon to do well in the upcoming game.

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Olly Stone went wicketless in the first match but turned things around and emerged as Nottinghamshire’s top wicket-taker, having taken three wickets against Warwickshire. He has earned a bowling average of 22.66 in two innings and will be anticipated to lead the attack for the team.