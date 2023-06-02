Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction DER 29 % Chance of Winning WAR 71 % Bet Now! Derbyshire and Warwickshire are set to meet head on at the Incora County Ground, Derby. The latter is in a comfortable position while the other is aiming for a win. The match is scheduled to be played on June 2 at 11:00 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Warwickshire has kicked off their season by taking early victories, establishing a strong foundation that makes it unlikely for them to falter under pressure. They have executed their strategies flawlessly and their efforts have yielded desired outcomes, giving them odds of 1.41 to win once again. Derbyshire, on the other hand, are in a bind with no victories on the board despite not showing any evident signs of struggle. At this stage of the tournament, it becomes crucial for them to find a way to triumph over their opponents in order to conclude the season on a positive note and, consequently, have resulted in odds of 2.90.

Warwickshire chance of winning - 71%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 29%

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Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Warwickshire has done exceptionally well this season, excelling in taking victories and their ability to limit opponents’ scoring. They set a target of 200 in their first match of the season against Yorkshire, which they were unable to chase and got all-out for 166. Their match against Leicestershire was relatively balanced, but they were most impressive against Lancashire, restricting them to just 98 runs and winning the match. Players like Henry Brookes and Danny Briggs have been preeminent bowlers for the team, managing to take wickets consistently and maintaining good economy rates. Skipper Alex Davies, alongside Sam Hain and Glenn Maxwell, have been incredible on the batting side.

Derbyshire has been experiencing a dry spell since the beginning of the tournament. They have no wins to their credit yet despite putting up decent totals on the board in their first three matches. They scored 179 against Lancashire, 178 against Nottinghamshire and 151 against Northamptonshire. In spite of these efforts, they were out-performed by their rivals and presently find themselves in a challenging predicament.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

The match is set to take place at the Incora County Ground, Derby. Home to Derbyshire County Cricket Club, the venue has hosted a total of nine T20 matches in the past. Teams batting first have won in six instances and the chasing side has triumphed three times. It is a relatively low scoring pitch, recording a highest score of 176. The average first innings score is 139 whereas the average second innings score is 114. Toss winners will want to take advantage of the nature of the pitch and opt to bat first.

Weather Report

On the day of the match, fans can delight in the glorious sunshine and clear skies, as there is no possibility of rainfall. The weather is expected to remain stable, with temperatures hovering around 13 degrees Celsius throughout the match duration.

Derbyshire Player List

Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy (c), Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Brooke Guest (Wk), Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Luis Reece All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Anuj Dal Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Mattie McKiernan Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Mark Watt Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

The team has been grappling with weak form as they have lost 3 matches in the tournament so far. The one positive for them going into this game is tha fact that they were able to secure their first win of the tournament albeit against a hapless Leicestershire.

Warwickshire Player List

Amir Khan, Dan Mousley, Hamza Shaikh, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Chris Woakes, Ethan Brookes, Glenn Maxwell, Jacob Bethell, Moeen Ali (c),Paul Stirling, Will Rhodes, Alex Davies (Wk), Chris Benjamin (Wk), Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Ed Barnard, George Garrett, Hasan Ali, Henry Brookes, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Manraj Johal, Oliver Hannon-Dalby

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates Batter Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley All-rounder Ed Barnard Batter Chris Benjamin Batter Danny Briggs Bowler Craig Miles Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire is undefeated so far and have bagged wins in the 4 matches they have played already. They even beat Lancashire, a team that is a contender for the top spot in the North Group. They are the team in form at the moment and it will be a huge upset if they don’t come away with maximum points against Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

In terms of their T20 history, Warwickshire holds a slight upper hand compared to Derbyshire. Out of their last five meetings, Warwickshire emerged victorious in three of them. Overall, both teams display a comparable performance, yet Warwickshire maintains a slight edge over their opponents.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Total - 14

Derbyshire - 6

Warwickshire - 8

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

In the 2022 North Group standings, Warwickshire and Derbyshire occupied the top two positions, respectively, with just a single win separating the two teams. Their performances in the T20 format were relatively balanced, making it challenging to make a confident prediction. However, considering their current form, Warwickshire appears to have a stronger likelihood of winning their upcoming encounter. Having already won four matches, they have displayed a stronger performance compared to Derbyshire.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Luis Reece to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Emerging as a vital asset for his team, the all-rounder showcased his significance by scoring a well-deserved half-century against Nottinghamshire. With his proficiency as an opening batsman, there is a strong possibility that he will continue to build on his current form and establish himself as the top batter for Derbyshire.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Sam Hain has had a dream start to the season, having scored 156 runs in the first three matches alone, including two half-centuries. In the opening fixture, he scored 83 runs off of 45 balls against Yorkshire, leading his team to victory. His streak of match-winning performances are the reason he is selected repeatedly to be Warwickshire’s best batter.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

George Scrimshaw to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

In a team facing challenges, George Scrimshaw has emerged as a dependable bowler. In the opening match against Lancashire, he managed to claim a wicket with an economy rate of 8.50. Additionally, he showcased his skills by taking three wickets against Nottinghamshire. Given the team's struggles to secure victories, Scrimshaw has the potential to be the standout player, offering a ray of hope in their campaign.

Danny Briggs to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Briggs has proven himself as a reliable wicket-taker throughout the tournament, showcasing his consistent ability in that regard. His performance against Lancashire was particularly outstanding, as he claimed 4 wickets in just 3.5 overs while conceding a mere 15 runs. It is highly probable that he will continue to be Warwickshire's key bowler in the upcoming match as well.