Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction DER 44 % Chance of Winning WAR 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Warwickshire will play against each other in the North Group encounter of the T20 Blast at the County Ground, Derby, on June 16, 2024 (Sunday), at 8:00 PM IST. Both sides are tottering at the middle of the table, with six points each, but what will make Warwickshire happy is the fact that they have played one less game than Derbyshire so far in the tournament.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Chance of Winning

Wayne Madsen, Brooke Guest, and Samit Patel have been Derbyshire's top performers so far in the T20 Blast—and there’s a reason why that’s the case. Derbyshire have hardly tried to go aggressive; instead, they have focused on building their structure brick by brick, which has helped them win three out of six games.

On the other hand, Warwickshire, after losing two consecutive games from Lancashire and Durham respectively, have made a stunning comeback against Yorkshire, beating them by a handsome margin of four wickets. The likes of Dan Mousley and Sam Hain with the bat, and then, Chris Woakes and Danny Briggs with the ball, have helped Warwickshire get a strong foothold in the game.

DER’s chance of winning is 44%

WAR’s chance of winning is 56%

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Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Close your eyes and bet on David Lloyd, who is having a bumper season with Derbyshire. Aneurin Donald is not too far away either. Hence, betting on him will be good for your profit pool. Pat Brown is another stronger candidate to yield us massive results in this domain - and hence, you can bet on his bowling to grow further.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2021, the County Ground in Derby has hosted 20 T20 matches, with the batting-first teams winning eight games. On the other hand, the chasing sides have won 11 games. The average first-innings score at the venue is 177/7, whereas the average first-innings winning score is 194/6.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain affecting the match between Derbyshire and Warwickshire. However, there is a cloud cover of 55% during the clash, which may aid the pacers well.

Derbyshire Player List

Samit Patel (c), David Lloyd, Aneurin Donald, Cam Fletcher, Ross Whiteley, Brooke Guest (wk), Wayne Madsen, Mitchell Wagstaff, Zak Chappell, Patrick Brown, Daryn Dupavillon, Luis Reece, Harry Came, Anuj Dal, Blair Tickner, Alex Thomson

Predicted Playing XI

David Lloyd Batter Aneurin Donald Batter Cam Fletcher Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Ross Whiteley All-rounder Mitchell Wagstaff Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire have already played six games in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast, howeverm winning three of them. They are currently in the mid-table of the North Group, but would want to break away from the chasing pack with a win over Warwickshire.

Warwickshire Players List

Alex Davies (c & wk), Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Jake Lintott, Danny Briggs, Chris Benjamin, Richard Gleeson, Hasan Ali, Aamer Jamal, George Garton, Ed Barnard, Craig Miles

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Davies Wicket-keeper Robert Yates Batter Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Chris Woakes All-rounder Jake Lintott All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Chris Benjamin Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire have been in good form lately, winning three out of the four North Group matches in the ongoing T20 Blast competition. They lost two games but came back to winning ways with a commanding win.

Worcestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-To-Head

Worcestershire and Northamptonshire have played 38 games against each other - with the former winning 18 games as compared to the latter’s 17. Three games have ended with no result. From that, we could figure out that this is perhaps the most well-contested head-to-head battle in the tournament.

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire opening partnership to be over 22.5 runs @ (Parimatch)

Alex Davies and Robert Yates have taken the T20 Blast by storm in the 2024 edition, helping Warwickshire get off to good starts in almost every game. The way they’ve managed to stay afloat to take the chance in the powerplay tells you there’s a good enough reason to be excited about the prospect of this market coming true.

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Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Aneurin Donald to be Derbyshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Aneurin Donald is on a spree of his own, having scored 152 runs in three games for Derbyshire, which came at an average of 50.66. The English batter has 1161 runs in the shortest format of the game and seems very promising to take the game head-on. Don’t wait. Just go and place your bet on the Derbyshire batter.

Sam Hain to be Warwickshire’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sam Hain has already amassed 165 runs at an average of 55.00 for Warwickshire - with the only caveat being his runs came at a strike rate of 120.43. He has two half-centuries in the process. Hain, who has played a couple of ODIs for England, has 4052 runs in the shortest format of the game at a brilliant average of 37.86. So what are you waiting for?

Derbyshire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Patrick Brown to be Derbyshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Patrick Brown has been the pick of the bowlers for Derbyshire in the ongoing T20 Blast, having picked 11 wickets at an average of 18.18. Brown, who has already represented England in four T20Is, has 115 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 24.19. Hence, from the current strand, it is clear that Brown will not disappoint us in the coming game.

Hasan Ali to be Warwickshire’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Currently out of favour from the Pakistan side, Hasan Ali has already taken 10 wickets in the T20 Blast at a scarcely-believable average of 15.30. With 251 wickets as a T20 bowler, Hasan Ali has a solid reputation which is further bolstered by his average of 21.88. So don’t fret over anything else - just hope Hasan Ali to reap dividends for you.