Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction DER 46 % Chance of Winning WOR 54 % Bet Now! Derbyshire and Worcestershire are going to be facing each other at County Ground, Derby on July 2. The match is scheduled to commence at 7:00 P.M IST.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Derbyshire showcased an impressive performance in their last match against Leicestershire, winning in commanding fashion. Despite being forced to bat first, they posted a formidable total of 231/4 and then efficiently bowled out Leicestershire for just 160 runs. Tom Wood emerged as the standout performer, single-handedly contributing 110 runs off 57 deliveries. Additionally, opener Harry Came and captain Leus de Plooy made valuable contributions to the team's score. This convincing victory would undoubtedly boost Derbyshire's confidence as they head into their upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Worcestershire's last match against Durham was unfortunately interrupted by rain and ended in a tie. Durham managed to score 216/4, but Worcestershire's pursuit of the target was hindered by the weather. Mitchell Santner emerged as the top scorer for Worcestershire, accumulating 42 runs from just 20 deliveries. Jack Haynes and Adam Hose also made notable contributions with 24 and 23 runs respectively. Santner showcased his all-round skills by being the most economical bowler in the game, claiming a wicket and conceding only 25 runs.

Although Derbyshire defeated Worcestershire earlier this season, Worcestershire holds an advantage in their overall T20 encounters with three additional wins. This implies that they have more experience in overcoming Derbyshire and can be expected to do so once again in the upcoming fixture, drawing upon their past successes.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 46%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 54%

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Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Wayne Madsen has been an outstanding performer for Derbyshire, leading the batting charts of his team with a remarkable tally of 517 runs in 13 matches. His consistency and reliability make him the standout batsman for the team. Haider Ali follows as the second-highest run-scorer with 330 runs to his name. Tom Wood's recent century has significantly boosted his position in the team's run charts, particularly considering he has played only six matches so far.

In Worcestershire, Adam Hose has taken the lead in the run charts with an impressive total of 345 runs in 13 matches. Additionally, three other players have made valuable contributions, each crossing the 300-run mark. Brett D'Oliveira, Mitchell Santner, and Jack Haynes have all played their part in Worcestershire's batting success this season.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The County Ground in Derby has been chosen as the venue for the match. Throughout the history of the venue, a total of 45 matches have taken place, and the average score in the first innings has been 164. In the current season, four matches have already been played here, resulting in a tie between teams winning while batting first and batting second, with two victories each. However, in the most recent match between Derbyshire and Leicestershire, Derbyshire emerged victorious despite losing the toss and being compelled to set a target. Considering the success of batting first in the previous match, teams winning the toss might consider opting for the same strategy in the upcoming match.

Weather Report

The forecast predicts partly cloudy skies with a 10% chance of precipitation in Derby. Temperature is likely to remain stable at around 19 degrees celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Brooke Guest (Wk), Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Tom Wood Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Haider Ali Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Mattie McKiernan All-rounder Zak Chappell Bowler Alex Thomson Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has won three out of their last five matches, and their most recent victory was against Leicestershire, whom they defeated by a whopping 71 runs. They lost to Lancashire prior to that and their match against Durham ended in a tie.

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D’Oliveira (C) All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Usama Mir Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire has also won three out of their last five matches, except their most recent results. Their result against Durham was tied and they lost to Warwickshire in the previous match by 53 runs.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Worcestershire has enjoyed an advantage in their T20 encounters against Derbyshire, securing victory on ten occasions compared to Derbyshire's seven wins. However, in their most recent clash earlier this season, Derbyshire emerged triumphant, breaking the trend and defeating Worcestershire.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 18

Derbyshire - 7

Worcestershire - 10

Abandoned - 1

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Wayne Madsen to score above 24.5 @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Madsen has proven to be Derbyshire's most valuable asset this season and there are high expectations for him to score 24 runs or more in the upcoming match against Worcestershire. With an impressive tally of 517 runs, he has been their leading batsman and is anticipated to contribute significantly to the team's total with a solid performance.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Tom Wood to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

In his recent performance against Leicestershire, Tom Wood displayed an exceptional batting performance, scoring a century by smashing 110 runs off just 57 deliveries. His remarkable contribution ensured victory for his team. So far this season, Wood has accumulated a total of 211 runs in only six matches, showcasing his ability to emerge as the leading batter for his team in the upcoming match.

Mitchell Santner to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Santner has proven to be an outstanding all-rounder for Worcestershire, showcasing his skills with both bat and ball. With a remarkable tally of 327 runs and ten wickets, he has made a significant impact on the team's performance. In the match against Durham, he emerged as the top scorer, smashing 42 runs off just 20 deliveries. Considering his consistent contributions, Santner is highly anticipated to excel as Worcestershire's top batter in the upcoming match.

Derbyshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Zaman Khan to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Zaman Khan has been a standout performer in the bowling department, having taken 23 wickets in 13 matches at an economy rate of 8.36. In his recent match against Leicestershire, he made a significant impact by claiming three wickets in just 3.1 overs, while conceding only 20 runs. Based on his consistent performances, Zaman Khan is highly likely to emerge as the leading bowler for his team in the upcoming match.

Usama Mir to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Usama Mir has been an impactful bowler for his team, taking a total of 14 wickets in the nine matches he has played so far. In their previous match against Durham, he managed to claim a wicket, although he conceded 47 runs in the process. While his performance in that particular match may have been a bit costly, Usama Mir has consistently proven himself as a reliable and key bowler for his team.