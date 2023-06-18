Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction DER 39 % Chance of Winning YOR 61 % Bet Now! Derbyshire will take on Yorkshire in the T20 Blast 2023 North Group match at Queen's Park, Chesterfield, Sunday June 18. The action will kick start from 7:00 PM IST. Derbyshire reached the quarterfinal where they lost to Somerset by 191 runs. Yorkshire reached the semi-final stage of the T20 Blast 2022 where they lost by six wickets.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Yorkshire are the red-hot favourites to beat Derbyshire in the upcoming match. After losing their first three matches, Yorkshire have won each of their next six matches. The confidence they have at the moment is unparalleled. Yorkshire and Derbyshire have earlier met on June 4 as the former emerged victorious by seven wickets.

Derbyshire, on the other hand, have a lot to ponder upon. Just three wins in nine matches is a cause to worry. They would have lost their last match against Durham as well but a last ball boundary helped them play a tie.

Derbyshire batters have heavily relied upon Wayne Madsen who is their only batter with over 200 runs at a strike in excess of 31. That is the same reason why they have been losing despite having a pace trio of Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan and George Scrimshaw who have picked 16, 15 and 13 wickets respectively.

Derbyshire chances of winning - 39%

Yorkshire chances of winning - 61%

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Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Shan Masood of Yorkshire is yet to join the party and eyes will be on the senior batter in the upcoming match. The first nine matches have seen him score 118 runs only at an average of 16.85 and a strike rate of 126.88. He was in blazing form last year and that contributed massively to the team's success. The side would expect the same this year as well.

Another Pakistan star Haider Ali is part of the Derbyshire squad and he has turn up the heat in his last five outings. In the last match against Durham he smashes a last ball boundary to help his team tie that match. The last five innings have seen him score 26*, 42, 48, 74 and 32.

Match Toss Prediction

In the last match in Derby, Nottinghamshire won the toss and opted to bowl but lost by three wickets. In the second-last match here Warwickshire opted to bowl but lost by 17 runs. The third-last match at the County Ground in Derby witnessed Northamptonshire opt to bowl but the side lost by six wickets. There is a high chance that the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first. However, the expected rain can lead the teams to opting to bat as well.

Weather Report

With a precipitation level of 80 percent, there are high chances of rain in Derby on Sunday. The humidity level expected is 70 percent and the temperature will go up to 24 degree celsius.

Derbyshire Player List

Derbyshire Squad

Leus du Plooy (c), Ben Aitchison, Haider Ali (Pakistan), Harry Came, Zak Chappell, Sam Conners, Anuj Dal, Billy Godleman, Brooke Guest, Archie Harrison, Zaman Khan (Pakistan), Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Matt Lamb, Wayne Madsen, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Luis Reece, George Scrimshaw, Alex Thomson, Mitch Wagstaff, Mark Watt, Tom Wood

Derbyshire Predicted XI

Luis Reece All-rounder Harry Came Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Leus de Plooy (cap) Batter Haider Ali Batter Brooke Guest (wk) WK-Batter MH McKiernan Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Scrimshaw Bower Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire played a thrilling tie against Durham in their last match. The last six matches have seen them win three times, lose twice and play one tie. Overall, in nine T20 Blast 2023 matches. Derbyshire have registered just three wins.

Yorkshire Player List

Yorkshire Squad

Shan Masood (c, Pakistan), Jonny Bairstow, Finlay Bean, Dom Bess, Harry Brook, Jafer Chohan, Ben Cliff, Ben Coad, Harry Duke, Mickey Edwards, Will Fraine, Matthew Fisher, George Hill, Dominic Leech, Adam Lyth, Will Luxton, Dawid Malan, Ben Mike, Matt Milnes, Adil Rashid, Matthew Revis, Joe Root, Jack Shutt, Jonathan Tattersall, Jordan Thompson, Yash Vagadia, David Wiese (Namibia), James Wharton

Yorkshire Predicted XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter James Wharton Batter Matthew Revis Batter Shan Masood (cap) Batter J Thompson All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Ben Mike Bowler Jonathan Tattersall (wk) WK-Batter Dom Bess Bower Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have won each of their last six matches. The side defeated Leicestershire by eight wickets in their last match. Yorkshire lost their first three matches of the season before winning six matches on the bounce.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Even though it is one of the closer head to head rivalries in England, It is Yorkshire who lead the charge with 20 wins in 35 games. Derbyshire are not too far behind with 14 wins while one game has ended with the points being shared.

Matches Played - 35

Yorkshire Wins - 20

Derbyshire Wins - 14

NR- 1

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire's opening partnership to be over 22.5

Yorkshire openers Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan are very likely to score over 22 runs together in their upcoming match against Derbyshire. The last match saw them partner together for 158 runs. Malan is in sublime form, and Adam Lyth this time also blasted 90 runs off just 50 balls. In their third-last outing against Derbyshire - the team's opposition on Sunday - the duo scored 83 runs together.

In their fourth-last outing, they stitched a 88-run partnership together for the first wicket. In the match prior to it against Nottinghamshire, the opening stand between them accounted for 41 runs. Yorkshire are on a six match unbeaten run and high on confidence. Lyth and Malan - the England stars are very likely to score over 22 runs against a Derbyshire bowling unit which is not very penetrative.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Team Batsmen

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire's Top Batter

The swashbuckling batter is currently the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire. He has scored 488 runs in nine matches at an average of 69.71 and a strike rate of 158.44. He has five fifties in the tournament so far. Overall, Malan has played 304 T20 matches and scored 8499 runs at an average of 33.72 and a strike rate of 130.41.

Wayne Madsen to be Derbyshire's Top Batter

Wayne Madsen is the leading run-scorer for Derbyshire. He has scored 451 runs in nine matches at an average of 64.42 and a strike rate of 149.33. Overall, he has featured in 160 T20 matches and scored 4153 runs at an average of 32.19 and a strike rate of 137.47. He has scored a hundred and four fifties in the ongoing season

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Team Bowlers

David Wiese to be Yorkshire's top bowler

The right-arm pacer is the leading wicket-taker for Yorkshire at the moment. He has picked seven wickets in eight matches at an average of 25.90 and an economy rate of 8.35. Overall, South African has played 338 T20 matches and picked 270 wickets at an average of 26.38 and an economy rate of 8.31.

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire's top bowler

Zak Chappell is the leading wicket-taker for Derbyshire at the moment. He has picked 16 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.87 and an economy rate of 8.88. Overall, he has played in 33 T20 matches and picked 42 wickets at an average of 22.14 and an economy rate of 9.10.