Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction DER 60 % Chance of Winning YOR 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.32 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.156 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire will take on Yorkishire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at Queen's Park, Chesterfield on Sunday, June 7. The match is scheduled to start from 7:00 PM IST.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Derbyshire and Yorkshire have endured similar fates this season, winning and losing four and five matches respectively. An interesting contest is on the cards and we Derbyshire will peep Yorkshire in the match.

Cricket is a game of momentum and that's currently in favour of Derbyshire after their win against Leicestershire on Saturday. Yorkshire, on the other hand, have lost their last two matches.

Just two Yorkshire batters have scored over 200 runs in the T20 Blast 2024. Whereas, three Derbyshire batters have crossed the 200-run mark in the competition. Yorkshire's struggle despite having Dawid Malan, Adam Lyth and Shan Masood in the batting lineup has been disappointing. They will be up against a very good bowling lineup consisting of someone of the stature of Mohammad Amir.

Derbyshire chance of winning - 60 %

Yorkshire chance of winning - 40 %

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Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Betting Tips

Wayne Madsen rose up to the occasion when the team needed him the most on Saturday and scored 46 off 35 balls. The innings from the 30-year-old consisted of seven fours. Overall, he has scored 211 runs in 8 matches at an average of 27.62 and a strike rate of 124.85 in the T20 Blast 2024.

Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter Donovan Ferreira scored 66 runs off 32 balls in his last outing against Warwickshire. The innings consisted of three fours and seven sixes. Eyes will once again be on the 25-year-old right-hander.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Toss Prediction

This will be the first match at the Queen's Park, Chesterfield in T20 Blast 2024. Derbyshire have opted to bowl in two of their last three matches. In the last match as well, they opted to bat and won the game. Yorkshire opted to bat first when they won the toss last time against Lancashire and won by seven runs. There is a high chance of the team opting to bowl first if they win the toss on Sunday.

Weather Report

Just 10 percent chances of rain in Chesterfield on Sunday. With a humidity level of 58 percent the temperature will hover around 21 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 10 km/h.

Derbyshire Player List

Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Nick Potts, Alex Thomson, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Patrick Brown, Mohammad Amir, Blair Tickner, Wayne Madsen, Mitch Wagstaff, Brooke Guest, Harry Moore, Anuj Dal, Matt Lamb, Sam Conners, David Lloyd, Harry Came, Luis Reece, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Ben Aitchison

Derbyshire Playing XI

Samit Patel (Cap) All-rounder Brooke Guest (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Luie Reece All-rounder Ross Whiteley Al-rounder David Lloyd Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Ross Whiteley All-rounder Alex Thompson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Mohammad Amir Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Derbyshire Recent Form

Derbyshire defeated Leicestershire by four wickets in their last outing. They have lost three of their last five matches. Overall, the seventh-ranked side has won four and lost five matches.

Yorkshire Player List

Dominic Leech, Jonny Bairstow, Adil Rashid, Dawid Malan, Ben Cliff, Harry Duke, Jonathan Tattersall, Finlay Bean, Matthew Revis, George Hill, Matt Milnes, Donovan Ferreira, Will Luxton, James Wharton, Dom Bess, Ben Coad, Jafer Chohan, Daniel Moriarty, Yash Vagadia, Matthew Fisher, Joe Root, Shan Masood, Mickey Edwards, Harry Brook, Adam Lyth, Jordan Thompson, Vishwa Fernando

Yorkshire Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Shan Masood (Cap) Batter George Hill All-rounder James Wharton Batter Jordan Thompson All-rounder Matthew Revis Batter Dom Bess Bowler Conor McKerr Bowler Daniel Moriarty Bowler Donovan Ferreira (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter

Yorkshire Recent Form

Yorkshire have lost their last two games. Warwickshire defeated they by four runs in their last outing. They have lost four of their last five matches. Overall, the sixth-ranked side has won four and lost five matches.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Head-to-Head Record

A total of 37 matches have been played between Derbyshire and Yorkshire. Yorkshire have won 21 times, while Derbyshire 15. One match ended without a result.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire opening partnership to be over 19.5

The star opening pair of Adam Lyth and Dawid Malan partnered for 18 runs against Warwickshire. The duo scored 35 runs together in their second-last match. They could score only 8 runs together against Lancashire. However, partnered for 45 runs in their fourth-last outing. Chances of the duo to forge a solid opening stand is high considering that Yorkshire are desperate to win after two losses.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire T20 Queen's Park, null Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.34 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.32 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.704 Bet Now!

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Samit Patel to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Derbyshire captain Samit Patel has a good chance of top-scoring for his team once again after his heroics on Saturday. He has scored 179 runs in nine matches at an average of 22.37 and a strike rate of 154.31 in T20 Blast 2024. The 39-year-old has scored over 6500 runs in 409 T20 matches.

Dawid Malan to be the top batter for Yorkshire

Dawid Malan is the leading run-scorer for Yorkshire at the moment and seventh on the overall list. He has scored 298 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.25 and a strike rate of 132.44. The England international has scored 9298 runs in 340 matches.

Derbyshire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Zak Chappell to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Zak Chappell is the second-highest wicket-taker for Derbyshire in T20 Blast 2024. He has picked 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 22.30 and an economy rate of 9.10. The 27-year-old picked three wickets in his last outing against Leicesterhire.

Jordan Thompson to be the top bowler for Yorkshire

Jordan Thompson is the leading wicket-taker for his side at the moment. In his last outing against Warwickshire, he picked two wickets. He has picked two wickets in each of his last three outings in T20 Blast 2024 which has seen him pick a total of 15 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.40 and an economy rate of 9.25.