Durham vs Derbyshire Match Prediction DUR 65 % Chance of Winning DER 35 % Bet Now! Durham and Derbyshire are set to face each other for the first time in this season's Vitality Blast tournament following a break. The match will take place at Durham's home ground, the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, on June 16, with the action commencing at 11:00 P.M IST.

Durham vs Derbyshire Chances of Winning

Durham and Derbyshire have exhibited comparable levels of performance in the competition thus far. Both teams have secured two victories against common opponents, with Durham defeating Northamptonshire twice and Derbyshire emerging triumphant against Warwickshire on two occasions. However, Durham holds a distinct advantage as they possess an extra win and boast a superior net run rate. These factors give Durham an advantageous position heading into the next fixture. The team has undoubtedly shown commendable improvement and currently appears to be in a stronger position than their counterparts, making them the more favourable side in the upcoming match.

Durham chance of winning - 65%

Derbyshire chance of winning - 35%

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Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Durham has achieved significant victories against Lancashire, Yorkshire, and Northamptonshire, defeating the latter team twice. Notably, three out of their four wins came through successful chases rather than setting targets. Having the advantage of playing on their home turf, Durham benefits from a pitch that tends to favour teams batting second. Should they win the toss, opting to field first would likely place them in a favourable position to clinch the victory.

Derbyshire has registered wins against Leicestershire and has emerged victorious twice in clashes with Warwickshire. With a total of three wins, they trail Durham by just one victory. The backbone of Derbyshire's batting lineup is undeniably Wayne Madsen, who has displayed an extraordinary performance by amassing 431 runs in eight innings. As the tournament's leading run-scorer, Madsen has shouldered the responsibility of guiding his team's batting efforts almost single-handedly. Given his exceptional form and consistent contributions, Madsen can be confidently relied upon to continue delivering impactful performances for his team.

Durham vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Durham's home ground, Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The pitch at this venue provides a fair balance between favouring batsmen and bowlers. In the 64 T20 matches played here, teams batting first have emerged victorious in 33 matches, while teams batting second have won 31 matches. Interestingly, recent games have indicated that choosing to field first is the more favourable option, considering that four matches played at this ground in the current season have resulted in victories for teams batting second. It is expected that this trend will continue in the next game as well.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Durham on the day of the match predicts uninterrupted clear skies and a pleasant temperature of around 26 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees (C) Batter Graham Clark Batter Michael Jones Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner All-rounder Bas de Leede Batter Wayne Parnell Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Luke Stephen Robinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham has achieved a 50% win record in the eight matches they have played thus far. They had a promising start to the season, securing victories in their first two games against Northamptonshire and Yorkshire, with an additional win against Northamptonshire later on. They also managed to overcome Lancashire. However, their progress was hindered by defeats against Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire, suffering two losses against each of them. In total, Durham has recorded four wins and four losses in their campaign.

Derbyshire Player List

Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy (c), Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Brooke Guest (Wk), Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Luis Reece All-rounder Haider Ali Batter Leus du Plooy (C) Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Tom Wood Batter Mattie McKiernan Bowler Zac Chappell Bowler Mark Watt Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire has participated in eight matches thus far, earning three wins, one less than Durham. Among their victories, two were against Warwickshire, while the other came against Leicestershire. In terms of their current standing, Derbyshire finds themselves slightly behind Durham. Unfortunately, their latest match against Nottinghamshire did not yield favourable results as they were limited to a score of 142 and ultimately faced defeat.

Durham vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head

In their last four completed matches, both teams have won two matches each. Derbyshire won two of their most recent meetings. However, Durham appears to have a slight advantage in their overall T20 history.

Total - 27

Durham - 12

Derbyshire - 9

No Result/Abandoned - 6

Durham vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Durham to concede more runs in the powerplay overs

Durham's recent matches have revealed a concerning trend, as they have been conceding more runs in the first six overs compared to their own scoring. This vulnerability is particularly evident in their encounters against Northamptonshire and Leicestershire, where Durham has struggled to effectively contain their opponents' scoring during the powerplay overs. Over the past four matches, Durham's run totals in the first six overs have been 59, 65, 47, and 40 respectively. Out of these matches, only one saw Durham outscoring their opponents in the powerplay. This pattern is likely to persist in the upcoming match as well.

Durham vs Derbyshire Best Batters

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman is currently leading the run-scoring charts for Durham, having accumulated 291 runs in seven innings. He has been a consistent performer for the team and has established himself as a reliable player. In the last match against Leicestershire, he contributed 30 runs off 31 deliveries. Considering his consistent form, he is expected to play a key role as Durham's top batsman in the upcoming matches.

Haider Ali to be Derbyshire’s Best Batter

Ali has made a notable impact in the tournament, accumulating 218 runs thus far. While he may trail behind Wayne Madsen in terms of overall runs, his recent batting performances have been highly impressive. In the team's most recent match against Nottinghamshire, he contributed 42 runs off 37 deliveries. However, it was his exceptional display against Yorkshire that truly stood out, with a remarkable score of 74 runs off just 47 balls. Anticipations are high for Ali to maintain his exceptional form and emerge as the key batsman for the team in the upcoming matches.

Durham vs Derbyshire Best Bowlers

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Given his outstanding form, Sowter undoubtedly stands out as Durham's premier bowler. As the tournament's leading wicket-taker, he has accounted for an impressive tally of 17 dismissals. His unwavering reliability and significant role within the bowling unit make him an obvious choice for Durham's top performer.

George Scrimshaw to be Derbyshire’s Best Bowler

Scrimshaw showcased brilliance in the recent match against Nottinghamshire, making a significant impact by claiming three wickets in his economical four-over spell, conceding just 16 runs in total. With a tally of 12 wickets in the tournament, he is highly anticipated to maintain his exceptional performance in the upcoming fixture.