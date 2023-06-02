Durham vs Lancashire Match Prediction
DUR
33%
Chance of Winning
LAN
67%
T20
Riverside Ground
Facts
- Graham Clark scored his maiden century in T20 against in the season opener against Northamptonshire.
- Nathan Sowter has already taken seven wickets in three games which is one less (8) than what he managed in whole campaign last season.
Durham vs Lancashire Chance of Winning
With almost a quarter season played out both teams have had a good start to the season. After back to back wins in the first two games Durham suffered their first defeat of the tournament against Nottinghamshire as they lost the game by five wickets. On the other hand Lancashire started off the tournament with three wins but faltered against in form Warwickshire which dampened their momentum a wee bit. Even though they are on a two match losing streak owing to the loss in the Battle of the Roses, their returning contingent has more that enough to get them a win against any team in the Blast. We believe this would be a one sided game and even after considering the form of both teams, we believe last year’s runner ups are clear favourites heading into this game.
- Durham’s chances of winning - 33%
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 67%
Durham vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
We believe Lancashire would score more sixes than Durham in the upcoming game. In each of the last two games, Durham has conceded more sixes than they have scored. Durham have scored an average of six big hits a game but have conceded 7.33 sixes in those games. On the other hand Lancashire have scored more sixes than their opponent in last three games making this a very favourable tip to bet upon. We also believe Ollie Robinson to have a high scoring game. Robinson has scored back to back 50s in last two games for Durham, In the last two games Robinson managed to score an unbeaten 64 against Yorkshire and 50 against Nottinghamshire. We believe Robinson to have another high scoring game when they take on Lancashire on June 2.
Durham vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction
Toss haven’t played a key role in games at the Riverside stadium, in the last eight games at the venue the win percentage is the same for teams batting and bowling first. Both teams have managed to lose their respective games after they were put in to bat first this season, we recon whichever team wins the toss would prefer to chase.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather during the game which will be played on June 2. The maximum temperature is expected to be 14C and minimum is expected to be 5C.
Durham News & Player List
Durham Player List
Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell
Predicted Playing XI
|
Graham Clark
|
Batter
|
Alex Lees
|
Batter
|
Michael Jones
|
Batter
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bas de Leede
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Doneathy
|
Batter
|
Liam Trevaskis
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Raine
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Sowter
|
Bowler
|
Wayne Parnell
|
Bowler
Durham Team Form
Unlike last season Durham had a promising start to the season with back to back wins against Northamptonshire and Yorkshire. But in the last game, Durham suffered a comprehensive loss against Nottinghamshire as their lost the game by five wickets
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Steven Croft
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Tom Hartley
|
Batter
|
Phillip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
After attaining maximum points in the first three games, Lancashire stumbled against Warwickshire as they lost the game by seven wickets. Yorkshire also got the better of them in the Rose Derby by 15 runs so they will need to win against Durham to re-establish their title credentials.
Durham vs Lancashire Head to Head
Lancashire has had an upper hand in this tie. In 38 games, Lancashire has registered 23 wins. But in the last two games at the Riverside stadium, Durham has been victorious on both occasions.
T20 played - 38
Durham win(s) - 10
Lancashire win(s) - 23
Ties/No Results - 5
Durham vs Lancashire Betting Odds
Durham to score more runs in the powerplay overs
One of the key reasons for Durham’s change in fortune this year has been their positive approach in the powerplay overs. Durham have managed to score 79, 57 and 62 in the powerplay with an average of 66 in the first three games. Even last year when these two teams met, In a low scoring game, Durham managed to score 44 runs in the powerplay. What validates this tip even further is the fact in three of the four games this season, Lancashire have conceded an average of 50.33 runs in the powerplay. We believe this is a great opportunity to get some financial gains as chances of Durham having another mammoth powerplay is very high.
Durham vs Lancashire Top Team Batters
Michael Jones to be Durham’s top batter
Michael Jones was one of the shining lights in what was a torrid campaign for Durham last year. Jones has continued his form this year, scoring 43 and 26 so far this season. Even in the last game between these two sides, Jones steadied the inning after Durham lost early wickets and scored 36 off 28 balls making him our top pick for this game.
Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter
While Darryl Mitchell has been carrying the load for Lancashire this season and has been our main pick in almost every game, it is Jos time. Buttler is back and he is obviously our pick going forward. For a guy who is considered to be in the top three T20 batters in the world, he has to be our pick when it comes to Lancashire.
Durham vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers
Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s top bowler
Nathan Sowter has had a terrific start to the season, Sowter has been the top wicket taker for Durham this season with seven wickets in first three matches which is one less than what he managed in whole of last season. Sowter’s impressive spell of 3/22 in the last head to head game makes him our top pick for this fixture.
Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Luke Wood is the leading wicket in Vitality blast this year tied with Danny Briggs and Craig Miles with eight wickets each. In all games so far, we have picked Luke Wood as the top pick in the game and I don't see a single reason why we should change that. His pace and ability to take wickets in powerplay makes him our top pick once more.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
Durham had a tournament to forget in the 2022 Vitality T20 blast as they ended up second from last on the table. Durham has managed to turn things around this year as they registered back to back wins against Northamptonshire and Yorkshire but stumbled in the last game against Nottinghamshire at home. Ollie Robinson smashed his second 50 in as many games as Durham scored 168 which was below par considering they were 62/1 after powerplay. Durham were made to rue a costly end of the innings after they scored only nine runs in the final two overs which played a significant role in their first defeat in the competition.
Lancashire, who are viewed as favourites this year started off the season with maximum points in the first three games. But a humiliation against tournament high flyers Warwickshire dented all the momentum as Lancashire was bowled out for 98 and lost the game by seven wickets. A loss against Yorkshire seems to have hampered their momentum but with all their main stars back in the lineup, they should be more than a handful for any team. Last year when these two sides met at the Riverside Ground, the game turned out to be a spectacle. Lancashire collapsed with just 130 runs on the scoreboard but Lancashire bowlers turned things around and at one point Durham were 111/8 in 17.2 overs. Durham managed to get over the line and won the game by two wickets. Bookmakers have looked into this and are considering Lancashire as favourites heading into this game giving them lucrative odds of 1.50. On the other hand, Durham are labelled as underdogs with Melbet giving them odds as high as 2.47. Even though we believe Lancashire would walk away with maximum points, this would be a close game to call as it might go right down to the final ball.
- Durham to win @ 2.47 (Parimatch)
- Lancashire to win @ 1.5 (Parimatch)