Durham vs Lancashire Match Prediction DUR 33 % Chance of Winning LAN 67 % Bet Now! Durham take on Lancashire in the Match No 34 of the 2023 Vitality Blast T20 at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. Durham(4) and Lancashire(3) occupy the top four spots on the table making this game even more intriguing. The game is scheduled to be played on June 2 at 11:00 PM IST.

Durham vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

With almost a quarter season played out both teams have had a good start to the season. After back to back wins in the first two games Durham suffered their first defeat of the tournament against Nottinghamshire as they lost the game by five wickets. On the other hand Lancashire started off the tournament with three wins but faltered against in form Warwickshire which dampened their momentum a wee bit. Even though they are on a two match losing streak owing to the loss in the Battle of the Roses, their returning contingent has more that enough to get them a win against any team in the Blast. We believe this would be a one sided game and even after considering the form of both teams, we believe last year’s runner ups are clear favourites heading into this game.

Durham’s chances of winning - 33%

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 67%

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Durham vs Lancashire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe Lancashire would score more sixes than Durham in the upcoming game. In each of the last two games, Durham has conceded more sixes than they have scored. Durham have scored an average of six big hits a game but have conceded 7.33 sixes in those games. On the other hand Lancashire have scored more sixes than their opponent in last three games making this a very favourable tip to bet upon. We also believe Ollie Robinson to have a high scoring game. Robinson has scored back to back 50s in last two games for Durham, In the last two games Robinson managed to score an unbeaten 64 against Yorkshire and 50 against Nottinghamshire. We believe Robinson to have another high scoring game when they take on Lancashire on June 2.

Durham vs Lancashire Match Toss Prediction

Toss haven’t played a key role in games at the Riverside stadium, in the last eight games at the venue the win percentage is the same for teams batting and bowling first. Both teams have managed to lose their respective games after they were put in to bat first this season, we recon whichever team wins the toss would prefer to chase.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather during the game which will be played on June 2. The maximum temperature is expected to be 14C and minimum is expected to be 5C.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter Michael Jones Batter Ashton Turner Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Bas de Leede All-rounder Luke Doneathy Batter Liam Trevaskis All-rounder Ben Raine All-rounder Nathan Sowter Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler

Durham Team Form

Unlike last season Durham had a promising start to the season with back to back wins against Northamptonshire and Yorkshire. But in the last game, Durham suffered a comprehensive loss against Nottinghamshire as their lost the game by five wickets

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Steven Croft Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Bell Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Saqib Mahmood All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

After attaining maximum points in the first three games, Lancashire stumbled against Warwickshire as they lost the game by seven wickets. Yorkshire also got the better of them in the Rose Derby by 15 runs so they will need to win against Durham to re-establish their title credentials.

Durham vs Lancashire Head to Head

Lancashire has had an upper hand in this tie. In 38 games, Lancashire has registered 23 wins. But in the last two games at the Riverside stadium, Durham has been victorious on both occasions.

T20 played - 38

Durham win(s) - 10

Lancashire win(s) - 23

Ties/No Results - 5

Durham vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Durham to score more runs in the powerplay overs

One of the key reasons for Durham’s change in fortune this year has been their positive approach in the powerplay overs. Durham have managed to score 79, 57 and 62 in the powerplay with an average of 66 in the first three games. Even last year when these two teams met, In a low scoring game, Durham managed to score 44 runs in the powerplay. What validates this tip even further is the fact in three of the four games this season, Lancashire have conceded an average of 50.33 runs in the powerplay. We believe this is a great opportunity to get some financial gains as chances of Durham having another mammoth powerplay is very high.

Durham vs Lancashire Top Team Batters

Michael Jones to be Durham’s top batter

Michael Jones was one of the shining lights in what was a torrid campaign for Durham last year. Jones has continued his form this year, scoring 43 and 26 so far this season. Even in the last game between these two sides, Jones steadied the inning after Durham lost early wickets and scored 36 off 28 balls making him our top pick for this game.

Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter

While Darryl Mitchell has been carrying the load for Lancashire this season and has been our main pick in almost every game, it is Jos time. Buttler is back and he is obviously our pick going forward. For a guy who is considered to be in the top three T20 batters in the world, he has to be our pick when it comes to Lancashire.

Durham vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s top bowler

Nathan Sowter has had a terrific start to the season, Sowter has been the top wicket taker for Durham this season with seven wickets in first three matches which is one less than what he managed in whole of last season. Sowter’s impressive spell of 3/22 in the last head to head game makes him our top pick for this fixture.

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Luke Wood is the leading wicket in Vitality blast this year tied with Danny Briggs and Craig Miles with eight wickets each. In all games so far, we have picked Luke Wood as the top pick in the game and I don't see a single reason why we should change that. His pace and ability to take wickets in powerplay makes him our top pick once more.