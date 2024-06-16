Durham vs Lancashire Match Prediction DUR 67 % Chance of Winning LAN 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.50 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.172 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham will take on Lancashire in the next round of the Vitality Blast 2024 on Sunday, June 16th. The two teams, which are part of North Group, will meet at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, with the match set to begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Durham vs Lancashire Chance of Winning

Durbam will be hoping to climb their way up in North Group when they face the table-toppers Lancashire on Sunday afternoon. Lancashire have had a great season so far, winning five out of six games with a net run rate of 1.690. Durham are placed eighth

Lancashire registered their fourth win on the trot when they defeated Leicestershire by 25 runs on Friday. Having been asked to bat first, they lost three wickets for just 25 runs before Luke Wells (35 off 18) and Matthew Hurst (32 in 24 balls) steadied the ship. They lost the pair in quick succession but George Balderson (22 off 18) and Steven Croft (29 off 20) helped them reach 162.

Defending the target, Lancashire bowlers pulled things back after the opponents were 88 for 2. Luke Wells was the pick of the bowlers with 2 for 24 in four overs while Balderson also bagged two wickets as they held off Leicestershire.

Durham’s clash with Nottinghamshire was washed out due to rain on Saturday night. Batting first, they made 58-0 in five overs before the match was washed out. They have five points from six games thus far, winning two and losing three games and are placed seventh in the North Group.

Lancashire have form on their side and will head into this game as favourites. The two teams' chances of winning this clash are as follows.

Durham chance of winning @ 67%

Lancashire chance of winning @ 33%

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Durham vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Alex Lees started the season with an unbeaten 71 in 53 balls against Leicestershire and leads the batting charts for Durham. He has made 127 runs from six innings at an average of 32 and will get plenty of chances to get a big score at the top of the order. Betting on him to score over 18.5 runs in the match would be a good move.

Matthew Hurst has been pretty consistent in the tournament, scoring 144 runs from five innings. He has not scored a fifty but has crossed the 25-run mark four times. You can back him to score over 18.5 runs in this game.

Durham vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street has been a good hunting ground for the team batting second. Since 2022, the chasing team has won nine games here while the team batting first has been victorious five times. Looking at the ongoing tournament, chasing has been a popular choice amongst teams. We predict Durham to win the toss and field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather forecast doesn't look great for this game as Chester-le-Street could witness some rain on Sunday afternoon. There is likely to be around 98% cloud cover with the chance of precipitation reading 62%. Expect the temperature to hover between 14 to 20 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 35 kmph.

Durham Player List

Durham squad:Graham Clark, Alex Lees(c), David Bedingham, Oliver Robinson(w), Ashton Turner, Ben Raine, Haydon Mustard, Paul Coughlin, Matthew Potts, Callum Parkinson, Nathan Sowter, Ben Dwarshuis, Colin Ackermann, Michael Jones, Jonathan Bushnell, George Drissell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees Batter David Bedingham Wicketkeeper Batter Ollie Robinson Wicketkeeper Batter Ashton Turner All-Rounder Ben Raine All-Rounder Paul Coughlin All-Rounder Jonathan Bushnell All-Rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Recent Form

Durham lost their first two games in the competition before bouncing back with back to back wins, against Birmingham Bears and Leicestershire. They made 194-9 against the Bears, eventually winning by 26 runs and then chased down 177 with seven wickets to spare. However, they lost their next game in the reverse fixture against Birmingham, with their last game getting washed out.

Lancashire Player List

Lancashire squad: Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings(c), Tom Bruce, Matthew Hurst(w), Steven Croft, Chris Green, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick, Mitchell Stanley, Saqib Mahmood, Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Bell, George Lavelle, Jack Morley

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Bohannon Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings Batter Tom Bruce Batter Matthew Hurst Wicketkeeper Batter Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Luke Wood Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Recent Form

Lancashire kicked off the campaign with a dominant nine-wicket win over Durham before losing to Worcestershire by five wickets. They have won four games on the trot since, most recently by six wickets against Nottinghamshire and by 25 runs versus Leicestershire.

Durham vs Lancashire Head-to-Head Record

These two teams have faced each other 40 times in the Vitality Blast with Lancashire having the upper hand. Lancashire have claimed 24 games whereas Durham came out victorious 11 times. Durham lead the last five encounters by 3-2.

Durham vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Lancashire have a more in-form batting unit of the two teams in play here and also have a quality bowling attack. They have hit 69 fours in six innings compared to 38 from five innings by Durham. Betting on Lancashire to hit the most fours would be wise.

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Durham vs Lancashire Top Team Batter

David Bedinghamto be Durham’s best batter

David Bedingham has been the most dangerous batter for Durham this season. He has made 111 runs at an average of 37, striking at 170.76. He has also hit five sixes in three innings, the most by any batter from his side. He has scores of 43 (32 balls), 63 (27) and a six-ball five in this competition.

Luke Wells to be Lancashire’s best batter

Luke Wells has been the top run-scorer for his side in this season so far, having made 195 runs from six innings. He is averaging 39 in the competition at a superb strike rate of 167 and has smashed one half century. Bet on Wells to be the top batter for Lancashire.

Durham vs Lancashire Top Team Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s best bowler

Ben Raine has been in great form with the ball in this competition. He has taken nine wickets at an average of 13.11 with best figures of 5-21 in five innings. Bet on Raine to be Durham's top bowler in this game.





Luke Wells to be Lancashire’s best bowler

Much like his batting, Luke Wells has been excellent with the ball as well. He has taken nine wickets in the season at an economy of just 6.15. He has taken at least two wickets in four of the five innings he has bowled in. You can bet on him to be the top bowler for Lancashire.