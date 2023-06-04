Durham vs Leicestershire Match Prediction DUR 61 % Chance of Winning LEI 39 % Bet Now! Durham and Leicestershire are scheduled to clash on June 4th at 7:00 PM IST at Riverside Ground. Both teams will be eager to secure a win, making it an intriguing spectacle to watch.

Durham vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

Durham has made a surprisingly strong start to the season, showcasing significant improvement compared to their subpar performance in the previous year. The team's newfound confidence is palpable, and it has translated into positive outcomes as they have already secured three victories. Although they suffered a loss to Nottinghamshire, it was a closely contested match overall. On the other hand, Leicestershire has been facing disappointing results, including their most recent match against Northamptonshire. Given Durham's current momentum, they appear to have the upper hand, and it is likely that they will emerge victorious in their upcoming match.

Durham chance of winning - 61%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 39%

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Durham vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

After a dismal season in 2022, Durham came into this tournament as the underdogs. They finished second-to-last in the North Group standings, managing only three wins and suffering eleven losses. However, this year they seem to have turned things around, showcasing improved form in the County Championship. In the ongoing tournament, they have already secured victories in three matches against Northamptonshire, Yorkshire and Lancashire, but experienced a defeat against Nottinghamshire. Captain Alex Lees, along with Graham Clark, has been instrumental as top batsmen for the team, accumulating 168 runs and 157 runs respectively. In terms of bowling, Nathan Sowter and Ben Raine have been the leading wicket-takers thus far. Overall, the team exudes more confidence compared to the previous season.

Leicestershire's tournament journey has been far from ideal, as they have endured a disappointing streak of four consecutive losses, and their latest defeat against Northamptonshire will prove to be a further blow to their confidence and relegate them to a tougher spot. In the previous season, they delivered an average performance, finishing in sixth place with eight wins and six losses. Unfortunately, their current results do not offer much promise. However, the team possesses potential game-changers in their batting lineup, with Rishi Patel and Nick Welch currently standing out as the top batsmen. Furthermore, the bowling unit features Callum Parkinson, who has the ability to be a major threat to their opponents. Despite the challenging start, Leicestershire still has the opportunity to turn things around and bounce back in the tournament.

Durham vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street is where the upcoming match will take place. Over the years, it has hosted 60 T20 matches, and the average score in the first innings has been around 160. The record of matches won by teams batting first and second is almost equal, with 31 wins for teams batting first and 29 wins for teams batting second. Considering the slight advantage that teams have enjoyed while batting first, it is probable that the toss winners will choose to do the same.

Weather Report

The temperature in Chester-le-Street is forecasted to stay around 18 degrees Celsius throughout the match, creating ideal conditions for a day of cricket.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Luke Doneathy Batter Liam Trevaskis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s form has been quite promising as they started the season on a positive note and will have a good amount of confidence building up to their next few games. They have three wins to their credit already, giving them an advantage in their upcoming game.

Recent form - W, L, W, W

Leicestershire Player List

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Scott Steel, Sol Budinger, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells (Wk), Louis Kimber (Wk), Peter Handscomb (Wk), Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Sol Budinger Batter Nick Welch Batter Rishi Patel Batter Colin Ackermann (C) All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Arron Lilley Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Harry Swindells Wicket-keeper Callum Parkinson Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Will Davis Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire has their work cut out for them in their upcoming matches given how poor their results have been. They will be eager to clinch victory against Durham and put up a formidable score against their opposition. They have been on a losing-streak and they were unable to restrict Northamptonshire’s scoring rate in their most recent encounter.

Recent form - L, L, L, L, L

Durham vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

In the T20 format, Durham has emerged as the more successful team in the last five matches against Leicestershire. They have secured victory in three encounters, while Leicestershire has won twice, including their most recent meeting. Nevertheless, Durham holds an advantage based on their overall head-to-head record.

Total - 38

Durham - 19

Leicestershire - 15

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Durham vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Both teams must make significant strides if they wish to increase their chances of advancing from the group stage. Presently, Durham seems to be in a more favourable position as they appear to have a better handle on their performance. On the other hand, Leicestershire must make immediate and drastic changes in order to surpass their performance from last year. The weight of the pressure on Leicestershire is substantial, demanding a considerable effort from their side. Meanwhile, Durham has already secured three wins and, although there is still room for improvement, they find themselves in a more advantageous position overall.

Durham vs Leicestershire Best Batters

Alex Lees to be Durham’s Best Batter

The captain has provided a valuable sense of consistency and stability to his team's batting lineup. He possesses the ability to be a powerful hitter, yet he is also capable of anchoring the innings, allowing other batsmen to find their rhythm. In only his second match of the season, he displayed his abilities by scoring an impressive 90 runs from just 53 deliveries against Yorkshire, achieving a remarkable strike rate of 169.81.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Up to this point, he has emerged as Leicestershire's leading run-scorer, demonstrating consistent progress with each match. While he had a sluggish start, he is gradually gaining momentum and has the potential to become the standout batsman for his team in the upcoming game. He scored 44 off 28 balls against Derbyshire, which was the second highest score in his team.

Durham vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Sowter played a crucial role in Durham's triumph against Northamptonshire in their opening match, claiming an impressive five wickets while conceding a mere 15 runs. This remarkable achievement set the stage for his subsequent performances, as he continued to take wickets in the following two matches while maintaining a commendable economy rate. It is highly probable that he will emerge as Durham's leading bowler in the upcoming matches.

Callum Parkinson to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Parkinson has already established himself as the standout bowler among Leicestershire's bowling unit, having taken a considerable number of wickets. In their opening game against Warwickshire, he impressed with a four-wicket haul while conceding only 33 runs. He maintained his wicket-taking form in the subsequent matches as well, further solidifying his position as the top bowler for his team. It is highly probable that Parkinson will continue to excel and remain the leading bowler for Leicestershire.