Durham vs Leicestershire Match Prediction DUR 60 % Chance of Winning LEI 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.722 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durham and Leicestershire are set to square off in the Vitality Blast on June 12, 2024, at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The action is going to kick off at 11:00 P.M IST.

Durham vs Leicestershire Chances of Winning

After a disastrous start to their campaign, Durham started to make gains in the tournament with two back-to-back victories leading up to this match. In the last encounter against Warwickshire, Durham pulled off an impressive feat despite an early loss of the openers and added 194 runs to the scoreboard. David Bedingham is predominantly to be credited for this win since he scored 63 runs while striking at 233.33 and anchored the team’s innings which set them up for a big total. They were able to avenge themselves against Warwickshire, whom they lost to earlier this season, by bowling the latter out for 168 runs with an over and some to spare which led to a 26-run victory.

Leicestershire also brought home their second win of the season as they took on Worcestershire in their previous match on home soil. The home favorites batted first and managed to score 176 runs with scattered contributions from their batting lineup. Opener Rishi Patel stood out with his total of 48 and the team had a decent score to defend. Worcestershire made a brilliant start but Leicestershire’s bowlers came through in the middle and death overs where they took six wickets and made life difficult for the batters. The match culminated in a thrilling manner and Leicestershire edged out by a hair, winning by four runs.

Durham chance of winning - 60%

Leicestershire chance of winning - 40%

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Durham vs Leicestershire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score under 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger showed promise as an opening pair in their first game of the season against Yorkshire where the duo added 79 runs to the first wicket. Since then, however, they have not done justice to the opening wicket based on their scores of 6, 39 and 2 runs in the previous three matches. Given the responsibility that they are entrusted with, Patel and Budinger’s averages of 31.50 and 20.25 so far this season do not make the cut and there certainly is room for improvement in this regard. Leicestershire’s opening wicket is expected to remain a tad out of sorts in the next game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durham Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Durham 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Durham vs Leicestershire Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first maintained a flawless record at Riverside Ground last season with six wins in six completed games and this advantage was noticeable in the previous match played here this season between Durham and Warwickshire where the latter won by chasing. The toss winner will be well aware of the statistical advantage for the chasing side at this venue and will want to opt for that strategy in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 10% chance of rainfall won’t have much of an impact on the match even though cloudy skies are forecast with the temperature reaching 13 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland, Haydon Mustard.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Ben Raine Bowler Haydon Mustard Batter Paul Coughlin All-rounder Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham are making amends to their form after a poor start and there is every reason to believe that they have the firepower to outdo Leicestershire for a second time this season.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Louis Kimber Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s results have been quite inconsistent and that makes it somewhat challenging to make a case for them.

Durham vs Leicestershire Head-to-Head

Durham furthered their advantage over Leicestershire with 20 wins against the latter in 41 matches. Leicestershire trail behind slightly with 17 victories in their head-to-head tally.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 41

Durham - 20

Leicestershire - 17

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Durham vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Durham to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire @ 1.79 (Parimatch)

Leicestershire’s opening order started off strong but trailed off along the way considering their partnership took a downturn after the first match. Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger scored 79 runs together against Yorkshire in their opening match of the season but went on to set up partnerships of 2, 39 and 6 runs in the next three games. To their credit, they did outperform Durham’s first wicket total in their previous head-to-head game this season but it doesn’t take away from the fact that Durham’s openers are perhaps better equipped this time around to post a more competitive stand. In the last four fixtures, Graham Clark and Alex Lees have scored 0, 34, 30 and 13 runs together and although the scores are not impressive by any standard, the bookmakers place their faith in Durham’s ability to come back stronger and outclass Leicestershire’s opening wicket.

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Durham vs Leicestershire Best Batters

David Bedingham to be Durham’s Best Batter

David Bedingham has single handedly turned things around for Durham since his arrival in the tournament. In the last two games, he scored 63 and 43 runs which gives him a total of 106 runs in two innings, making him the team’s top run scorer. He has already mounted an average of 53.00 and with a half-century to his credit, he will be expected to be their standout batter once more.

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel fell just short of his first half-century of the season in the last match against Worcestershire where the opener was dismissed for 48 runs. This boosted him to the top spot among the run scorers with 126 runs in four innings. Although there is room for improvement, he is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Durham vs Leicestershire Best Bowlers

Ben Raine to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Raine came alive in the previous outing against Warwickshire where, after much struggle to take wickets this season, he achieved a fifer in 3.4 overs while having maintained a commendable economy rate of 5.72. He now leads the bowling attack for the team with seven wickets in four innings and will be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next game, too.

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie is the leading wicket-taker for the team after his performance against Worcestershire where he added two more wickets to his tally in just three overs. During his spell, he was also quite conservative with runs and allowed 22 runs to be scored off his bowling, resulting in an economy rate of 7.33. With a total of five wickets in four innings and an average of 27.60, he is the leading choice for the upcoming match.