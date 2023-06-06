Durham vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction DUR 53 % Chance of Winning NOR 47 % Bet Now! Durham and Northamptonshire are set to clash once more this season at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street. The match is scheduled to commence on June 6 at 11:00 PM IST. It will undoubtedly be an intriguing battle to witness, as we wait to discover whether Durham will emerge victorious once again or if it will be Northamptonshire's turn to shine this time.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Chances of Winning

Durham has been an unexpected revelation this season, displaying impressive strength in their campaign's initial stages. On the other hand, Northamptonshire is currently in a winning rhythm, and there is a chance they will sustain their momentum. Nevertheless, Durham's convincing victory over them in their previous encounter earlier this season significantly lowers the likelihood of Northamptonshire emerging victorious in their upcoming clash.

Durham chances of winning - 53%

Northamptonshire chances of winning - 47%

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Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Both teams have had their fair share of ups and downs in the matches they have played. Durham had an impressive start to the season but faced setbacks in two matches. Their top order batsmen, namely Ollie Robinson, Alex Lees, Graham Clark, and Michael Jones, have shown remarkable performance with the bat. Ollie Robinson, in particular, has been outstanding, leading the run-scoring charts for his team. In their recent match against Leicestershire, he scored a brilliant 69 runs off just 43 deliveries. When it comes to bowling, Nathan Sowter and Ben Raine have been exceptionally impressive. Sowter has taken nine wickets so far in the tournament, while Raine has claimed eight. Although they couldn't take any wickets against Leicestershire, they made up for it by effectively restricting the opposition's runs. Their bowling spells were highly economical and had a significant impact on the game.

On the flip side, Northamptonshire had a challenging start to the season but have demonstrated consistent improvement with each subsequent match. They suffered defeats in their first two matches, including a 10-wicket loss to Durham. Although they have managed to secure victories in their recent outings, the previous encounter against Durham still poses a significant challenge for them. Leading the run charts for their team are Ricardo Vasconcelos, Chris Lynn, Saif Zaib, and skipper David Willey. The bowling unit of Northamptonshire comprises talented individuals such as Freddie Heldreich, David Willey, Andrew Tye, and Tom Taylor, all of whom have made valuable contributions to the team's performance.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match is scheduled to take place at The Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street. The pitch at this venue is fairly even, but it particularly benefits fast bowlers. In the 61 matches played here, there have been 23 instances where scores below 150 were observed, suggesting that bowlers tend to have an upper hand. Batting first has resulted in 31 victories, while batting second has led to 30 wins. However, considering that Leicestershire chose to field first in their previous match against Durham and it worked wonders for them, it is likely that the team winning the toss will opt to do the same.

Weather Report

There's a possibility of rain clouds hanging over the area during the match, but they are expected to be mostly benign as the chance of precipitation is only 10%. The temperature is expected to remain steady at 16 degrees Celsius.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Luke Doneathy Batter Liam Trevaskis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham has triumphed in three out of the five matches they have played thus far, including a win against Northamptonshire. However, their recent defeat to Leicestershire, where they were limited to 168 runs and lost by 7 wickets, will prompt them to reassess their strategy and strive for victories once more.

Northamptonshire Player List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (Wk), Lewis McManus (Wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Lynn Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter David Willey (C) All-rounder Josh Cobb All-rounder Saif Zaib Batter Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler James Sales Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire is currently riding a wave of success, having secured consecutive victories in their last two matches. With three wins in total out of the six matches played, they are displaying strong form. Their recent triumph over Worcestershire, despite having previously suffered a defeat against them earlier in the season, indicates that the team has the momentum on their side.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head

Over the course of the past five matches, Northamptonshire has held a significant advantage against their opponents. They emerged victorious in four out of the last five matches, although Durham managed to win the most recent encounter by a notable margin. Looking at their overall T20 history, Northamptonshire maintains a slight edge.

Total - 23

Durham - 9

Northamptonshire - 11

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Durham vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Durham likely to score more in the first six overs @ 1.80 (Parimatch)

Durham has a higher probability of starting their innings with a faster and more efficient scoring rate compared to Northamptonshire. This prediction is based on Durham's previous victory over Northamptonshire, which further strengthens their favouritism in the upcoming match. Durham is expected to make a significant impact in the initial six overs of the game, setting the tone and momentum for the rest of the match.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Best Batters

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

Durham's wicket-keeper batsman is poised to be their top performer against Northamptonshire. He demonstrated his batting skill by scoring 69 runs in their recent match against Leicestershire and currently holds the title of his team's leading run scorer, accumulating 222 runs thus far in the tournament.

Ricardo Vasconcelos to be Northamptonshire’s Best Batter

The opening batsman is expected to be Northamptonshire's standout performer. Vasconcelos has impressively scored 198 runs in the tournament, leading his team's run charts. He was a major contributor in their match against Worcestershire, scoring 44 off 26 deliveries and they went on to win the match.

Durham vs Northamptonshire Best Bowlers

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

In the matches Nathan Sowter has participated in, he has emerged as Durham's leading wicket-taker, impressively capturing nine wickets. With an exceptional economy rate of 5.55 in the tournament, he has proven to be a formidable force. With his remarkable performance, Nathan Sowter is poised to be the standout bowler for Durham in their upcoming match.

Freddie Heldreich to be Northamptonshire’s Best Bowler

Heldreich has participated in four matches and has showcased remarkable economy while bowling. With seven wickets to his name and an economy rate of 8.00, he has proven to be an economical asset for the team. Based on his impressive performances so far, he is expected to emerge as their top bowler.